Bill Maher offers Trump $1M to resign

(ANI): Taking his criticism of US President Donald Trump to a new height, American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, during his Friday’s episode, went on to offer a million-dollar to Trump for resigning from the office.

During this week’s “New Rules” segment, Maher quipped that he expected the President to not to resist this offer as he can further bump this number to a billion, with help from other celebrities.

Maher also made light of Trump’s insistence that he can’t be bought because he already has a lot of money.

“The exact opposite is true. The man is constantly for sale,” Maher said. “He’s worried about Ukrainian corruption? The only time corruption bothered Donald Trump is when he’s not in on it”, Maher told his viewers during the show.

Maher has voiced many times that if Trump loses re-election, he will refuse to leave the office.”I want to give you another chance to get some money out of me. I’ll bet you a million dollars now that if you lose the 2020 elections then you’ll leave,” he said.

Amid a cheering crowd, the comedian once again corrected himself, “Forget the bet. I got a better idea,” and said, “How about this: Just take my check for USD one million and I bet I could get another thousand people just from here to the beach including Malibu, of course, who would pay that much to see you resign.”

“And to those out there who are saying, ‘My God, Bill, are you suggesting we paying this man to go away? Yes, that’s exactly what I’m suggesting. In fact, I’m insisting.”

He further urged the celebrities to “not waste their money on stupid things like private islands and castles…” and to spend their money on “something good.”

Maher mocked Trump, saying that the POTUS’ obsession with the almighty dollar is rooted in his childhood and relationship with his late father.

“Daddy loves a good boy who gets money,” Maher taunted.

“So, Mr. President, it’s really very simple. You love money, we hate you. … You could finally be the billionaire you always pretended you were. Yes, I said billionaire because of the kind of money I could get from — just off the top of my head — Oprah, Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bono, Jay Z, Beyonce, Pink, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell, Eminem. And that’s just the ones with one name.”

Though the comedian prides himself on being politically incorrect, there have been plenty of times he’s said offensive things that got him into hot water. (ANI)

