Bill Maher: Democrats must reject ‘insane’ political correctness if they want to win

HBO host Bill Maher said mainstream Democrats have to denounce the “insane” political correctness taking over their party if they want to win the midterm elections in November.
In Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the liberal comedian opened his panel discussion by arguing that a blue wave in November is unlikely unless Democrats move away from cultural issues that make them look “weak.”
“I believed that [political correctness] would destroy us then, and I believe that now,” Mr. Maher said, referring to an argument he made 25 years ago on his former Comedy Central show “Politically Incorrect.”
“I think people vote, not so much on policy anymore, I don’t think they follow it closely, I think they vote on who’s strong,” he said. “They know Trump’s an idiot, but he looks strong and political correctness — weak.
“Eighty percent of Americans see political correctness as a problem,” he continued, citing an article last week by The Atlantic. “And I think it’s our problem. And I don’t know why more mainstream liberals don’t denounce the political correctness that they must know in private conversations is insane.”
Pressed for an example on PC culture run amok, Mr. Maher cited former astronaut Scott Kelly, who was recently pressured to apologize for quoting former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
“This is the guy who saved us from the Nazis!” Mr. Maher said of Churchill.
“This is when the Trump people go, ‘Yes, you people are too fragile to be in control of the government,'” he said.
“If you don’t think these purists are doing us harm, I think you’re missing a big point,” he added after some discussion from the panel. “I think they wake up and say, ‘How can we make our club smaller?’ And then they ask why they lose.
“Groups are only successful when they call out their crazies,” he said. “The Republican Party doesn’t, you can say that radical Islam has that problem, people calling out the crazies, and I think we have that problem too. I mean, NPR will not use the term ‘homeless,’ people ‘affected by homelessness.’ I’m saying Trump people, independent people, just normal people, not here on the coasts, hear stuff like that and they go, ‘You know what, I don’t know that much about policy, but you know, this is just too fragile. I can’t let these people in the Oval Office because they’re just too weak.'”
Well, wild Bill, pretty sure if there are any mainstream Dems left, they are scared poopless by the lunatic majority of their base that they have stupidly recruited, embraced and unleashed to terrorize anyone they want with impunity.
Reminds me of the Black Shirts that ruthlessly terrorized any German political opposition to Hitler.
Even Hitler couldn’t stop their mindless marauding until he finally was in charge of the German Army who got them under control.
And i can expect to see a massive backlash against Maher for saying this..
Who would have thought that Bill Maher would be a voice of reason from the left? But he is right: except for college students (who we know seldom vote at all) I don’t know too many people who think it’s a good idea to vote for what the Democrats have morphed into.
And it’s because he’s right, i can see the left screaming for HBO to fire him.
He is one of the few smart ones, but he’s only partially right. True, the Dems will lose next month if they don’t stop the insanity. But the problem isn’t that they are too politically correct.
The Dems have dropped their masks and allowed us to see the monsters beneath. PC would be trying to put lipstick on a pig. The Dems aren’t trying anymore. They’ve devolved into a cancerous hate machine spewing acid on everyone, including their own. Look at Roseanne Barr.
Not only are they too fragile to control the government, but they are too unstable. The Kav nomination showed us all just how twisted, evil, vindictive, cruel, uncaring, obnoxious, and patronizing they are. They told us to hate Kav because he’s a man and offered up some poor helpless innocent as proof, who was not poor, helpless, nor innocent. As bad as Hillary was as a candidate, Ford was much worse as a witness. And the Dems lined up behind her nonsense.
They thought they could win. They had to win or else the Court would no longer tolerate their nonsense, so they pulled out all the stops. And we saw what they really are.
At this point, *more* PC would make them more electable. But the foolish Libs keep doubling down on stupid. They’re in a death spiral and don’t know it.
Thanks, Trump!
Well stated! Accidentally hit a one star but that’s a ten star comment.
Sorry, Bill, but insanity is now in the Democrat genome. Out in the wild we see it when we talk to longtime friends who cannot accept that a Democrat can do wrong, and immediately deflect to supposed Republican misbehavior.
“I think people vote, not so much on policy anymore, I don’t think they follow it closely, I think they vote on who’s strong,”…….no, people vote for people who think, look and act like them. Hence the Democrat party is the party of misfits, sexually confused, racially induced with hate, pathological prevaricators, envious coveters, and weak girly men. Bill Maher just wants them to put on a mask to get elected, then act themselves when it’s over, when the non-normal human reflective pathology can again safely run its course. Weak people vote for weak people like themselves, Strong people vote for the strong. Who ever in the majority wins which why moral majority Americans who want to make America great again, seek strong people to lead them.
Not weakness. We see total, unrepentant and proud lunacy, with a gene for violence!
Some people vote for the best-looking candidate.
Some people vote for the candidate who offers more freebies.
Some people vote for whoever has the most expensive political ads.
I vote for the candidate who has the best policy positions; even if the candidate is ugly, offers no direct benefits to me, and is poorly financed. I vote with my head, not my heart.
Then you are most likely not a democrat voter!
Too late Mather. The genie is out of the bottle! The wretched souls of the DemonRATS has been on full display. They are now addicted to their own incivility.