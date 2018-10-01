Bill Maher attacks Lindsey Graham, says senator needs ‘his dead boyfriend’ John McCain

HBO’s Bill Maher lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times — for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81.

Bill Maher Trashes Lindsey Graham For Fiery Kavanaugh Speech: He Needs the 'Stabilizing Influence of His Dead Boyfriend' John McCain #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Em0wj5tWIk — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 29, 2018

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.2/10 (5 votes cast)