Bill Maher attacks Lindsey Graham, says senator needs ‘his dead boyfriend’ John McCain

HBO’s Bill Maher lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.
Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times — for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”
“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81.
Bill Maher Trashes Lindsey Graham For Fiery Kavanaugh Speech: He Needs the 'Stabilizing Influence of His Dead Boyfriend' John McCain #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Em0wj5tWIk
— Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 29, 2018
Those comments sound suspiciously homophobic, like those he so often berates others for making…
But then, what can one expect from a philosophy that’s rooted in playground politics. After all, the first amendment is meant exclusively for the liberal left who spend every waking moment attempting to deconstruct 6000 years of civilization for the sake of a narcissistic agenda.
You see, the way I feel about it, in order to stabilize this country, we should be sending these neo-Marxists liberals to JOIN McCain.
I wonder. IF someone had said similar in relation to a democrat, would they already be out of a job?
I wonder who would have the sack to punch him, Kimmel and the rest of the talking head “comedians” right in the snot locker. Maybe they will be among the thousands whose pointy heads will explode when President Trump wipes the floor with the field in 2020.
hey bill youre getting older and you still have time to repent and ask for gods forgiveness for your sins through the blood of jesus christ .
but you wont.
Yeah, and while you’re at it, you ought to think about getting that nose fixed. It seems to get bigger and bigger with each passing day.
Bil Maher = rarely-sober idiot….
Frankly, I have always thought that Bill Maher was a , and his remarks just prove my opinion ! There was NO reason for him to make a cruel remark like that, but he is basically a cruel guy !
Was Bill Maher ever relevant?
Did bill maher’s mother have a son that lived?
NOT TO ME, Bill’s not relevant.
Bill Maher wants the Trump tax stuff not to succeed so Trump will not get reelected. Bill Maher hates America and the USA. He wants people who really need the tax cuts hurt. What a scumbag.
Maher is the reason I cancelled my HBO subscription, over 15 years ago. His mindset bl0ws.
I know almost a dozen folks who’ve canceled their HBO subscriptions, all because of Maher’s foul mouth.
People who claim President Trump and other Conservatives are Nazis, Fascists, Socialists, etc., DO NOT KNOW the meaning of those titles, otherwise they would realize that the Democrats have been showing signs of those brands of freedom-hating people for decades now. The saddest part is all those generations of Blacks who have continually voted Democrat when it was THAT PARTY that wanted to KEEP SLAVERY ALIVE and was host to members of the KKK. They really managed to fool an awful lot of Black people into believing they were FOR them! How sad. And people, like Maxine Waters, keep right on fooling her Black brothers even today. Too bad the Blacks still let themselves be fooled today.
Lincoln freed the slaves. Lincoln was a Republican. Hello?????
Oh, they DO know what those terms are, but they are merely PROJECTING what THEY are actively doing, onto us.
Bill Maher = malicious schoolboy in an adult body. Never grew up.
Wait a minute! I didn’t hear this crud at the funeral.
I thought McCain was a HERO to the left. Maverick done lost his luster in such a short time.
Lesson to all of you “reach across the aisle” buffoons:
Both sides think you’re idiots.
Any damage to Trump from McCain’s funeral has already been done. We’re already in the next news cycle. Dems have very long memories but only in a small handful of areas. For instance they still talk about slavery, even though nobody alive today has ever met an actual American slave. And they stupidly blame the Republicans even though it was the Republicans who freed the slaves.
And it was the Dems who started the KKK, fought against civil rights in the 60’s, etc., etc. etc. 99% of the racism is on the Left.
If it’s not something in that very small and select set of subjects, the Dems “have no recollection” of it.
Remember in 2000 when the Dems were attacking GWB because his daddy got him into a cushy Natl Guard position that would never go to Vietnam and that made him a traitorous coward? At the time they had no recollection of giving Bill Clinton a full hall pass for burning his draft card during Vietnam and fleeing to England.
Don’t expect any Dems today to call McCain a hero, or even remember calling him one a few weeks ago. But if there’s new damage to be done to Trump, they will bring it back up. Until then he’s back to being Graham’s gay lover.
They also forget about 6 months ago when they were touting Graham as one of the only smart Republicans because he disagreed with Trump about ______. It changed every week. They loved him.
Now that he’s back on track they hate him anew.
Maher you are one sick ***. If brains were gas you couldn’t prime the carburetor on piss ants motor scooter.
This only reaffirms the fact that Maher is a piece of crap. What an ***! I am surprised anyone even watches him and HBO should cancel his show.
Maybe we can get Senator Graham to do it again
Make them cry!
Am thinking someone needs a nap and his binky, maybe he just su cks (this word is banned?) his thumb
The someone needing a nap and a binky is little Billy Maher
How is this not defamation of character and/or false accusations? Perhaps these republicans who get attacked in this manner should consult an attorney for a libel lawsuit. Hit these people in their deep pocketbook. When they start loosing money on libel lawsuits they may start watching what they say before opening their mouths.
Oh, puleez. Pretty sure the only sex partner the old Billy goat pervert can find to put up with him is a blow -up doll and that is likely done only by force until the doll can manage to deflate in self defense.