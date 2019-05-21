Bill Maher allows liberal author to talk violence against Trump

Author and former “Law & Order” actress Fran Lebowitz apologized late Friday after telling late-night comedian Bill Maher that President Trump “deserves” to be murdered by the Saudis.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time,” Ms. Lebowitz mused about the president receiving the same treatment as Jamal Khashoggi — The Washington Post columnist who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

“Certainly, he deserves to be impeached,” Ms. Lebowitz said, referencing the Mueller Report.

“I mean, impeachment is just the beginning of what he deserves. Not even scratching the surface of what he deserves,” she said. “Whenever I think about this and what he really deserves, I think, ‘We should turn him over to the Saudis, you know, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter, you know. Maybe they can do the same for him.'”

Ms. Lebowitz apologized later during the show’s “Overtime” segment after she said producers told her the comments had caused “blowback on Twitter or something.”

“I saw your face when I said it,” she told Mr. Maher. “I didn’t realize that I had said it. I had 12 cups of coffee. I regret saying it.”

Mr. Maher, a frequent critic of political correctness, added that it was obvious Ms. Lebowitz was not speaking literally.

“You know, everyone’s too, too, too, too,” the host lamented. “I mean, it’s a live show. You don’t really want to see the president dismembered by the Saudis. I don’t like Donald Trump either. … But no matter who the president is, we do not want physical harm.”

“I did not mean that and I regret saying it,” Ms. Lebowitz added. “I regret that everyone misinterpreted it, because they misinterpret everything.”

#FranLebowitz clarifies her Trump comments on #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/m0nFrsjygZ

— Real Time (@RealTimers) May 18, 2019

