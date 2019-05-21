Home » News

Bill Maher allows liberal author to talk violence against Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:57 am May 21, 2019
Author and former “Law & Order” actress Fran Lebowitz apologized late Friday after telling late-night comedian Bill Maher that President Trump “deserves” to be murdered by the Saudis.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time,” Ms. Lebowitz mused about the president receiving the same treatment as Jamal Khashoggi — The Washington Post columnist who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

“Certainly, he deserves to be impeached,” Ms. Lebowitz said, referencing the Mueller Report.

“I mean, impeachment is just the beginning of what he deserves. Not even scratching the surface of what he deserves,” she said. “Whenever I think about this and what he really deserves, I think, ‘We should turn him over to the Saudis, you know, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter, you know. Maybe they can do the same for him.'”

Ms. Lebowitz apologized later during the show’s “Overtime” segment after she said producers told her the comments had caused “blowback on Twitter or something.”

“I saw your face when I said it,” she told Mr. Maher. “I didn’t realize that I had said it. I had 12 cups of coffee. I regret saying it.”

Mr. Maher, a frequent critic of political correctness, added that it was obvious Ms. Lebowitz was not speaking literally.

“You know, everyone’s too, too, too, too,” the host lamented. “I mean, it’s a live show. You don’t really want to see the president dismembered by the Saudis. I don’t like Donald Trump either. … But no matter who the president is, we do not want physical harm.”

“I did not mean that and I regret saying it,” Ms. Lebowitz added. “I regret that everyone misinterpreted it, because they misinterpret everything.”

#FranLebowitz clarifies her Trump comments on #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/m0nFrsjygZ

— Real Time (@RealTimers) May 18, 2019

26 Comments

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
12:55 pm May 21, 2019 at 12:55 pm

And why shouldn’t the lunatic’s on the left call for the murder of a duly elected president…they know full well the authorities will NOT fallow the law against it…Hell I doubt the good men & women will even protect the president when a lunatic tries to murder Trump! They should give that secret service lady her job back, with back pay…right?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:07 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    WOULD someone have been let on one of these networks, and say the same towards obama?
    NO..

    SO WHY DO we keep letting these libtards get away with this?!

      minaka
      minaka
      4:01 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      There should be an abject APOLOGY no matter how insincere from this harridan, Maher and the broadcaster, not adding insult to injury by insisting their critics were “misinterpreting” her remarks that were clear as day.

Emma Peck
Emma
1:01 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:01 pm

She/it didn’t mean it like that?
BS.
TRUMP MAGA
2020
GREATEST POTUS in my 67 yrs on this Earth
Maybe we should send this thing to the Saudis?
Let them figure out what it is & how to dispose of it
This is s truly disgusting creature. Inside and out.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:08 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    How’s about air drop into IRAN, all of these hateful libtards, and see how much their ‘love’ of islam, protects them.

tremors1
tremors1
1:22 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:22 pm

“I saw your face when I said it,” she told Mr. Maher. “I didn’t realize that I had said it. I had 12 cups of coffee. I regret saying it.”

As if 12 cups of coffee is an excuse. The hate of the left is mind boggling. What she said is entirely the truth of how she feels.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:09 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    No different than leftists pushing the Twinkey defense several decades ago..

Dronejockey
Dronejockey
1:22 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:22 pm

How could such a statement be ‘misinterpreted’. It’s very clean cut and not at all ambiguous. It seems that every time a leftie loon makes an outrageous or potentially criminal statement, the problem is always thet they were misinterpreted. I don’t think so.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:11 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    BUT even IF a conservative DOES get mis-quoted, No matter how many times they apologize, they’re never forgiven..

fromo1946
fromo1946
1:28 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:28 pm

She meant every word of her threat, pack her up and send her for an all expense trip to Gitmo…

Vampireted
Vampireted
1:47 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:47 pm

She said what she meant and meant what she said. And Bill Maher should have called her on it immediately. Except that the ones who preach tolerance don’t follow what they preach. If you don’t agree, you get shouted down, harassed in restaurants, or threatened with violence. What hipocrisy! I thought that threats of violence against the POTUS led to near automatic visits by Secret Service or FBI, at least as a warning for unacceptable incitement.

440volt
440volt
1:50 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

I wonder how much the Secret Service will “misinterpret” her off the cuff remarks to a national tv audience. One of these wannabe communists is going to spark a brilliant idea in one of the multitudes of wacko’s in this country some day. Maybe that is the strategy.

mack2
mack2
2:08 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:08 pm

Actually, I’m glad Bill did. The more Americans see these ‘liberals’ true colors, the more they vote Republican.

beyu
beyu
2:19 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:19 pm

(1) Looking at THAT face, I’d suggest she go haunt someplace else.

(2) WHEN was she on Law And Order? I don’t recall ever seeing her, and with a kisser like that, I think I WOULD remember.

(3) WHY was the old crow on Maher’s show in the first place?

    The Real Truth
    The Real Truth
    3:10 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    I used to watch Law and Order all the time, and I don’t EVER remember seeing this extremely UNATTRACTIVE woman on that show ! As far as her remarks are concerned, she MEANT every word she said. The HATE on the left is unbelievable, and very pathetic. If a conservative said anything close to that, Social Media would have erupted in a firestorm, and called for their head !

      ltuser
      ltuser
      3:13 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      She played Judge Janice Goldberg .. One of the old gals of the show.. That’s probably why no one recognized her.

capricorn1
capricorn1
2:21 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:21 pm

that’s an ugly dude.

Dennis Pungitore
DPung58
2:22 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:22 pm

Apparently that kiln explosion at Emily Dickinson College didn’t kill her. It did leave her horribly disfigured.

carlsddservice
carlsddservice
2:54 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:54 pm

After a comment like that, where the hell is the secret service to haul her away?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:14 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    With the dozens of OTHER commucrats who’ve made equally appauling comments, and NOT YET< has any been hauled off, by the secret service, it just makes ME wonder.. DID THEY change the laws?

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
3:03 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:03 pm

She spoke what was truly on her mind and in her heart and only after being told about the blowback on Twitter did she try and spin it. She’s a total libtard and can say whatever she wants and not face any repercussions for it. Others have been banished, exiled and crucified for far less. Shouldn’t surprise anyone the double standard that the libtards fully enjoy in being able to spew their hateful and violent rhetoric. Can you imagine someone saying that Obama should have been handed over to the Libyans after Benghazi and then walking it back and claiming the coffee made me say it? There would have been a Category 5 scat storm!!

    minaka
    minaka
    4:08 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Why does the double standard live on where leftists get away with clear incitement to murder of a Republican President while a rodeo clown got a stern visit from the Secret Service merely for wearing an Obama face mask?

librabob
librabob
3:43 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:43 pm

This obnoxious behavior is becoming routine for Trump hating liberals. They say something really ugly and disgusting about our president like this clown did thinking she would impress her like minded lib friends. However, if they get substantial negative blow-back for their outrages comments, they simply make a phony apology and say they were misunderstood or taken out of context. Hopefully the vast majority of decent American citizens are able to see through all their hateful messages, lies, innuendo and shenanigans. TRUMP 2020!

minaka
minaka
3:57 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:57 pm

So now being over-caffeinated is the same as being drunk? Regardless, Lebowitz meant every word she said, like every hate filled leftist pustule who just can’t keep it in. Agitating for the DEATH of a Republican President started with the film showing the much wished for assassination of George W. Bush and went on steroids for Mr. Trump, with Kathy Griffin’s disgusting decapitation “humor”.

Leftists consider death threats to this President ENTERTAINMENT which is why Maher didn’t stop or correct his immoral guest immediately. He let her incite violence, then applied the fig leaf of “we don’t want violence”, secure that her incitement had been heard by the crazies of which the Left has a surfeit.

Incidentally, why didn’t TWO such ugly mugs shatter the TV cameras? Ugly inside and out.

Max daddy
Max daddy
4:31 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:31 pm

So, Arabs are a barbarous and murderous people? Is that what she is inferring.

“Certainly, he deserves to be impeached,…..”

For WHAT?

Wilddog
Wilddog
5:06 pm May 21, 2019 at 5:06 pm

She should know all about Saudi Arabia and most of the middle east for that matter. Her face looks like it was sand blasted by one of the sand storms over there. I also didn’t know soda pop was still put in glass bottles. Her glasses came from Coca Cola. She talks about committing violent acts against Trump but this gross battle axe commits violence against a mirror every time she looks in it. This pictured article wasn’t shocking, it was very funny.

