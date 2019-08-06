Bill Maher: 2020 Democrats ‘blowing it’ with ‘left-wing extremism’

Late-night host Bill Maher said on his show Friday that the Democrats are “blowing” their chances at coming off “less crazy” than President Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

On HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the liberal host said it’s going to be an uphill climb for Democrats to beat Mr. Trump in 2020, partly due to the robust economy and because the party’s lurch to the left stands to alienate moderate voters.

“It’s hard to beat an incumbent in a good economy,” Mr. Maher said. “Every incumbent since FDR has won if they avoided a recession leading up to the election year, and consumer confidence is sky-high. Americans have disposable income. It’s a bullish market.

“The voters that Democrats need to win, moderates who have Trump fatigue, will vote against the good economy, I think, just to get back to normalcy, but they won’t trade it away for left-wing extremism,” he said. “You say you want a revolution, well you got to get elected first.

“All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump. And, of course, they’re blowing it,” Mr. Maher continued. “Coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in ‘America sucks.’

“We’ll get to the revolution, but remember, put on your oxygen mask before assisting your child,” he added.

Mr. Maher said that while he doesn’t necessarily want former Vice President Joseph R. Biden to be the next president, the 2020 front-runner does offer something familiar that disenchanted Democrats like him are drawn to.

“Now, do I want Biden to be president? Not really. But Biden is the only Democrat who beats Trump in Ohio,” Mr. Maher said. “He’s like non-dairy creamer. Nobody loves it, but in a jam it gets the job done. I can’t figure people out, but they just like Joe. Maybe it’s the familiarity. He’s like a McDonald’s when you’re in Europe.”

