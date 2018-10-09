Bill, Hillary Clinton announce 13-city U.S. tour

Loading posts...
Hillary Clinton, 1992, appearing on 60 Minutes to defend Bill.

Former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton announced a U.S. tour Monday that will visit 13 cities.

The tour, “An evening with the Clintons,” begins Nov. 18 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will run as high as $745.

On the tour, the Clintons will share stories and anecdotes that shaped their political careers.

GOPUSA offers a few suggestions:
Juanita Broaddrick: Feinstein had no interest in rape allegation against Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton says he did ‘right thing’ during Lewinsky scandal

Woman who accused Bill Clinton of assault to campaign against Hillary presidential run

Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas before he was elected president in 1992. Hillary Clinton was first lady during her husband’s two terms in office before she was elected to the Senate from New York in 2000. She later was secretary of state in the Obama administration and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

JUST ANNOUNCED: An Evening with President @BillClinton and former Secretary of State @HillaryClinton is coming to a city near you! Learn More.- Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 8, 2018

Join the discussion

  1. They need money for their Defence? They won’t need money at the Retirement home they are going to. but it is not co-head.

    • Two important things, Bill and Hillary:
      A. Shut
      B. Up

      There’s a nice dark shadow over there. Why don’t you do us all a favor and slink into it, where you’ll never be seen again?

  2. More Clinton family bull. Nothing new. What’s really shocking is the following they still manage to amass. A prominent Eastern European leader said after I think Obama’s first election-maybe second, America will survive an Obama Presidency but it won’t survive the millions who voted for him in total ignorance. Same holds for the Clinton disciples. Dear God…

  3. They would have to pay me, to spend an evening with those two. I would like a front roll seat to their days in court for treason.

    They will do anything and I do mean anything for a buck!

    • The Clintons and DNC already pay for their audience attendees from the Clinton Foundation funds of unethical promises made to under the table kick-back donors.
      Happy to see the Clinton Foundation flow of bribery income dried up fast in November 2016 and forced them to close their doors.
      Hopefully the Clintons and DNC will run out of money so they can’t continue paying hard core Democrat zombies under-the-table bribery salaries to work as “Volunteers” at all voter precincts to count DNC and discard, or convert non-DNC candidate votes. This is the biggest voter fraud secret of the DNC that Obama foolishly admitted to scheming and exposed in 2012. The Absentee mail-in ballots (36% of all votes and growing fast) have to be manually inspected and hand counted by these so-called voter precinct volunteers, and they often discard and do not count non-DNC favored candidate ballots by stating the voter signature is not an exact match to the old signature on file.

  4. Apparently, they are “broke” again – the same way they left the White House. Hopefully, this tour will fizzle as people realize that there is no need to hear two of the most disingenuous political figures in American history rehash perceptions of their own created reality. Or conversely, it will transform into a comedy tour as the audience becomes bemused by the “persecutions” the Clinton’s endured at the hands of the vast right-wing conspiracy.

  5. Only one word can describe this: shameful. Well, maybe despicable works too. This adds new meaning to the line in the old Chubby Checker song Limbo Rock: “how low can you go?”.

  6. Bill, Hellery, Can you please go away? Please?

    Unless they get locked up, they’ll keep popping up for a buck.
    It’s high time that we go after their treasonous acts in the past.

    • “Drag a $20.00 bill through a trailer park and there’s no telling what you’ll come up with.” James Carville – Famous defender of abused women and Survivor believer.
      Mind you, Clintons won’t chase anything less than a hundred $20.00 bills bound together, but the principle is sound.
      In any event they won’t leave until the check clears and they have pocketed some of the silver. Any venue they use would do well to inventory and guard the wall art

      • [In any event they won’t leave until the check clears and they have pocketed some of the silver. Any venue they use would do well to inventory and guard the wall art

        AND ensure you get a heafty security deposit!

  8. Talk about elections having consequences—will we FOREVER have this disgusting crime family shoved down our throats??!! Both of them and their spawn will prostitute themselves for ANY reason.

  11. Caligal, Not any reason. Power, prestige and cash ONLY.

    I simply don’t understand what it is that people think they are going to hear? All I recall is scandal before the 1992 elections, scandals after the elections, scandals through the presidency and scandals every day after. (Would you buy a used car from a guy named “Slick Willie”?)
    Clinton (prop. noun) A cluster of illegal or unprincipled actions with the end being an increase in direct power, control or cash.
    Ex #1: That fast and Furious plot was a real Clinton.
    Ex #2 Blasey-Gump’s timing, performance and Go Fund Me were a total Clinton.
    Clintoned (verb) Ex: Bernie Sanders campaign was Clintoned and nobody cared.

      • I hear it’s for the good of the country to follow them and get in their faces (Did I spell that right?) and tell them they aren’t welcome here.
        Hillary retire with her pals in China. Bill to Lolitaville and Chelsea to a convent.

    • I don’t know about that, you might see an army of screeching women scratching the doors to get in,,,,and get even with Bill for molesting them, and Hillary for defending him. Soros will buy up the majority of the tickets and give them out free to the walking brain dead talking point chanting Zombies, to create crowds less than half of what Trump gathers for free.

  15. I remember when Hillary had one of her rallies back when Trump was filling stadiums with 20,000 people, she had a 1000 chairs set up and only 500 people sitting in them, and that was when it looked like she would have some influence to sell, but now she thinks people will pay her $745 for telling stories, which she is only slightly less competent at then being Secretary of State

  16. $745.00 to sit and listen to the 2 most despicable liars to ever live. “A fool and his money are soon parted.”

Leave a Reply

