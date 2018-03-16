Bill Gates: ‘I don’t agree with the America first rhetoric’

Bill Gates, whose private fortune was planted and sown in the garden called Capitalism — the particular brand of America’s economy, dontcha know — just came out swinging about President Donald Trump’s “America first” mantra.
The billionaire, it appears, doesn’t agree. He thinks Trump’s signature saying manifests in part by unfairly cutting into foreign aid budgets, and he believes that the true way to greatness is paved with more and larger taxpayer handouts. At least, for others — at least, now that he’s made his.
“I don’t agree with the America first rhetoric,” Gates said, during a Q&A at Politico, reported by The Hill. “We have made the world a stable, more richer place and I think that’s good just from a pure humanitarian point of view.”
Fair enough. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But the remark begs this question: If Gates hadn’t grown in an America first type of country, where individual talent is seen as lucrative for the individual, not the state, how motivated would he really have been to pursue his individual dreams?
“[Gates’] road to riches began when he was a tech-obsessed 13-year-old student at Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington,” CNBC wrote.
That right there would’ve led a country like China to siphon off Gates into a course of study that would’ve benefited the government — not self. But here in America?
It was foster, foster, foster — let us foster the boy’s talents and motivate him to shine.
“As Gates recalled in a 2005 speech,” CNBC went on, “the schools ‘mothers’ club came up with the money to buy a telescope that connected over the phone lines with a GE time-sharing computer. That machine effectively changed his life.”
It ultimately led to his friendship with Paul Allen, a fellow techie who would later partner with Gates to found Microsoft.
Yes indeed, that’s America at work — the talent of an individual, combined with the fostering of that talent, leading to great achievements on the backs of the free nature of this society and the free market atmosphere of this country.
That’s an America First attitude in motion.
It’s not a story of how taxpayer dole-outs fostered his individual achievement.
Don’t bite the hand that feeds, is the line that comes to mind.
It’s one thing if Gates wants to take his hard-earned money and distribute it, by his own free will, around the world to foster success in others. It’s another thing entirely if he wants American taxpayers to dig deeper to give more handouts overseas — and, along the way, discredit entirely the notions and ideals that are part of the whole America First public relations package. One’s charity, the other’s forced.
Careful now; it’s the America First mentality that leads to the American achievements and successes, that lead to the amounts of money that can be afforded for foreign aid in the first place. Remove that, remove that attitude and innovative and independent spirit, and you remove the money as well.
And that could very well leave Gates, with his bank account of millions, in the lonely position of picking up the tab.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Bill Gates is like George Soros. How did these two make their fortunes? Oh, in a capitalist society! Hey Bill, how is your 66,000 square foot home. You also own another mansion in Florida. How is that for a “carbon footprint”? I thought you were worried about global warming, Bill? I have always said, that there are many people smarter than I am and Bill Gates is certainly one of those people. However, I have also stated that when it comes to common sense in every day life, that is where I have a PHD. All real Conservatives (not RINOS) are endowed by their Creator with common sense. Unfortunately, Bill Gates has no common sense in every day life!
money and fame has rotted this idiots brain.
america first is why he is rich.
Never forget: Liberals are always willing to make themselves feel better at the expense of someone else. Always.
Gates’ Microsoft kingdom was built on American ethics of hard work and opportunities seized. It will be defended only by International ethics and social constructs which protect his diversified International holdings and electronics assemble by Chinese and foreign slave labor. Remember this is the ruthless kid who started his business in a garage with 3-4 others, them mowed them down and ruthlessly eliminated them from the business while he walked out with the lion’s share of the spoils. For image purposes he creates charities to distribute unimaginable profits gleaned by destroying American jobs that paid good wages, benefits, healthcare to American workers and replaced them with Chinese slave labor, some of it child labor that is not burdened to Chinese competitor businessman with such inconveniences like healthcare or retirement contributions. Of course with Gates it’s no longer America first, it’s Gate first, always has been.
Almost always liberals try to make themselves feel better using hard-working taxpayer $$$. I really don’t care how many of their $$ they spend to promote “world peace”, as long as I’m not forced to participate in their schemes at the point of the US Government’s gun.
Bill is an idiot savant who used vicious monopolistic tactics to make Microsoft 1st & himself a billionaire.
Why was Microsoft office software changed to a subscription with annual fee of > $100?
Was it to make Microsoft & Bill Gates 2nd?
Gates’ “vicious monopolistic tactics” were indeed ruthless. Any computer maker who didn’t install Windows onto every machine they shipped was crushed and/or browbeaten into submission. Likewise with software makers. Who suffered? The American consumer. There are far better operating systems but Gates was (sadly for us) successful in manipulating the market by making an inferior product the market leader.
I refuse to pay ‘America shouldn’t be first’ Gates an annual fee to use MS word processing, spreadsheet & slide presentation programs. There are less expensive & no-fee alternatives, & most of them are better anyway.
Why doesn’t he liquefy some of his assets and write a check to EVERY american? Oh wait, it’s HIS DAMN money, and Americans shouldn’t be first.
Bill, you were at the right place at the right time – but you are still a fool to diss your own country.
Mr. Gates should follow his logic and give generously to Apple Inc. After all, he should not be for Microsoft exclusively. He needs to make sure his competitors are treated equally.
I agree. Globalists, like Gates, don’t view themselves as having a country. He has no loyalty to America.
Bill, and many of his fellow trillionaires are getting their abortion, and homosexual etc. agenda normalized to all nations through the United Nations. They don’t want the swamp-cesspool cleaned up here by good legislation. Trump- Pence were elected because the people no longer trusted Democrat – Rino Legislation, and the trillionaires which support it.
I have seen his mansion and other homes. Why is he taking care of his family first and not sharing with the world first! So America, that gave him the opportunity should benefit first! His generosity for drugs shows his affinity to corporations rather then looking for natural products to replace drugs, like Zuckerberg’s wife is. He should investigate the death, pain and misery drugs are causing here and all over the world! Being rich does not automatically translate into being wise!
If anyone should appreciate America first, it should be Bill Gates. If he wants to give away some of his money, he should not expect taxpayers to do the same thing. Liberals love to spend other people’s money.
I wonder where Bill would be if Americans averaged 3000 dollars in overall wealth, and made 4 grand a year?
Something says he wouldn’t have accumulated near the wealth he currently has.
So Bill Gates is a hypocrite. No surprise since he’s also a liberal.
We know Gates is a NWO disciple, so what’s new???
Guess there isn’t anyone anymore that doesn’t like to put this country down.
Bill, you could donate Microsoft’s hundreds of billions of dollars to your competitors, like Apple. Or give to other startups who will be your competition. That’s what you’re asking Americans to do with their tax dollars.
Bill Gates appears to not have forgotten his roots, being from Seattle WA. Still a socialist in ideas but that does not seem to apply to him. Gates made his fortune and sat on it for years until pressure from the public made his give up some of his fortune. So as with all liberals all of this talk applies to the other guy.
Another classic example of more money than braynz.
Without the United States there would have never been a need for his crappy software.
All he has ever done is try to steal APPLES Software and pretend ‘windoze’ is all original.
Without windoze, there would be no ‘viruses’ written by friends of Gates to fit into the holes in windoze created by employees of Gates specifically to enrich friends of Gates that not only create the virus, but also write to antiviruis programs to cure their creations.
Because it involves putting the country ahead of oneself — anathema to Gates, as proven by his company’s hiring-practices (large percentage, if not lumpen-majority of Microsoft’s US staff are on TN-1 or H1-b).
If Gates does not like the America First Program, he is welcome to move to China, or anywhere he wants to. If he wants to live in the United States, he can help the people here by backing them, instea.
Wasn’t this the guy who was a proponent of the “steal proudly” art of product improvement? How could anybody listen to him now?
Of course Gates doesn’t put America first – he’s a multi-billionaire, and the entire world, which is making him richer and richer, is his country. So now he’s a globalist. Being mega rich gives people the luxury of being mega hypocrites.
It seem inevitable that guys like Gates, Jobs, Buffett, etal forget the platform that enabled them to succeed. I’m not sure whether great wealth automatically includes a narcissistic personality change or what, but it seems to impact most of these people. They forget that there are others besides them that will be able to take advantage of the system and create products and services that will move society forward. It’s like their own achievements are the crowning ultimate deed, and there is no reason to protect that system that spawns successes.
Bill,
I don’t give a sh-t what you agree with. I don’t even care if you don’t agree with me ending my last sentence with a preposition.
Bill Gates is all about a global economy. He pushes for mandatory vaccines that are known to help with depopulation, he wants a “one world government”
Of course, he doesn’t agree with the “America first” ideals.