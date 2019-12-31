Bill de Blasio blames NY’s anti-Semitic attacks on ‘atmosphere of hate … emanating from Washington’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the city’s latest string of anti-Semitic attacks on an “atmosphere of hate” that has been “emanating from Washington” in the past few years.

The former Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday warned about rising anti-Semitism in the country and abroad after five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s house in Monsey during a Hanukkah celebration, marking at least the eighth attack on Jewish people in New York in recent weeks.

“We are in a crisis right now,” Mr. de Blasio told Fox News. “What we’re seeing is a growth of anti-Semitism in this country that is profoundly dangerous. It is happening in Europe as well.

“An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington and it’s having an effect on all of us,” he said.

Mr. de Blasio clarified that it’s “not just the president” who is to blame, but also the divisiveness in Congress.

“We need a different tone, starting in Washington — which we had, by the way, with Democrats and Republicans both in the White House — that encourages this country to actually find some unity and some common ground,” he said. “We haven’t had that for the last few years.”

During the same interview, Mr. de Blasio also blamed President Trump for the rising homelessness crisis in his city, claiming that the administration hadn’t yet fulfilled its “obligations” to fund housing vouchers.

“The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing,” he said. “That’s the single-strongest piece we need from Washington that we are not getting right now.”

The mayor’s comments came one day after the president said the states that are struggling the most with homelessness, namely California and New York, should call and ask him “politely” for help.

