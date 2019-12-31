Home » News

Bill de Blasio blames NY’s anti-Semitic attacks on ‘atmosphere of hate … emanating from Washington’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am December 31, 2019
8

File - (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the city’s latest string of anti-Semitic attacks on an “atmosphere of hate” that has been “emanating from Washington” in the past few years.

The former Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday warned about rising anti-Semitism in the country and abroad after five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s house in Monsey during a Hanukkah celebration, marking at least the eighth attack on Jewish people in New York in recent weeks.

“We are in a crisis right now,” Mr. de Blasio told Fox News. “What we’re seeing is a growth of anti-Semitism in this country that is profoundly dangerous. It is happening in Europe as well.

“An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington and it’s having an effect on all of us,” he said.

Mr. de Blasio clarified that it’s “not just the president” who is to blame, but also the divisiveness in Congress.

“We need a different tone, starting in Washington — which we had, by the way, with Democrats and Republicans both in the White House — that encourages this country to actually find some unity and some common ground,” he said. “We haven’t had that for the last few years.”

During the same interview, Mr. de Blasio also blamed President Trump for the rising homelessness crisis in his city, claiming that the administration hadn’t yet fulfilled its “obligations” to fund housing vouchers.

“The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing,” he said. “That’s the single-strongest piece we need from Washington that we are not getting right now.”

The mayor’s comments came one day after the president said the states that are struggling the most with homelessness, namely California and New York, should call and ask him “politely” for help.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Bill de Blasio blames NY's anti-Semitic attacks on 'atmosphere of hate ... emanating from Washington', 7.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:27 am December 31, 2019 at 7:27 am

I think hell just froze over… I agree with this useless idiot… It is emanating from washington.. all the vile nasty doom and gloom the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats projectile vomit on a second by second basis is effecting the feeble minded sheepel and they’re lashing out.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:30 am December 31, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Divisiveness, social violence and hate came into being when Guys like DeBlasio drove out the Prince of Peace from government, Congress, many churches, our media and our educational system, and replaced it with entitlement and the special treatment of envy and hate created classes of American humanity which they divided according to race, religion, sexual confusion, party affiliation and national origin just to mention a few.
    Trump is not the problem but guys like DeBlasio and Cuomo who offer nonsense human strength debilitating rent and housing vouchers that kill the ability to self-govern in party enslavement, while trump offers jobs and individual independence from government and party in ability to acquire homes and personal property which is the best tried and true solution that enables individuals to feely SELF-govern.
    The real solution is to return THE PEOPLE to the concept of a hand of Providence from whom their true liberties and blessings arise, and all the other problems of race, sexual confusion, religious bigotry, economic envy, social dependency will all fade and take care of themselves. DeBlasio is proof positive that the newly minted socialist god of self makes a failing fallible deity indeed.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)
    Mike Livo
    Mike Livo
    8:50 am December 31, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I for one am glad it is his last term in office as he will have to wait one round to get elected in again if he chooses. This will eliminate one racist in a sheep’s skin. Racism did not come from Washington but from those who do not want to work for what they want.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
baitfish
baitfish
7:55 am December 31, 2019 at 7:55 am

D’blah blah O has to blame somebody for the cess pool that is new york, and of course, it is Trump who he will blame. Never mind that Trump supports Israel like no other president in the last 4 decades. Never mind that it was obama who hates Jews, supports muslims, and did everything he could to whip up antisemitic hatred.
As for the homeless problem, if only President Trump would throw more federal money at the rat hole that is new york city, all their problems would be solved.
democraps. Encourage people to take a dump on the sidewalk, then blame someone else for the stink.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (7 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:28 am December 31, 2019 at 8:28 am

he is a full blown communist i am sure jewish folk are not high on his list of humans to protect.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)

JWeydemann
JWeydemann
8:37 am December 31, 2019 at 8:37 am

Wow! I did not know that there was anti-Semites in NY until President Trump was elected.

Hate coming from the White House? What the hell are you smoking? President Trump is protecting Israel. Has drawn the favor of some Jewish folk.

It is your hatred of President Trump that is showing.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

tarnishedcopper
tarnishedcopper
8:49 am December 31, 2019 at 8:49 am

It is happening in Europe as well.” Please explain how Trump and the U.S. is responsible for what is happening in Europe as well.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Streetglide
Streetglide
9:04 am December 31, 2019 at 9:04 am

What happened to “The buck stops here”. It seems politicians today blame everyone else and rarely take responsibility. New York does not need help from the federal government. De Blasio bragged about New York’s great economy. Well he needs to take responsibility and do something about homeless situation.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat