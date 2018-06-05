Bill Clinton says he did ‘right thing’ during Lewinsky scandal

(UPI) — Former President Bill Clinton said Monday if the Monica Lewinsky scandal of his administration happened during the #MeToo movement it would not have changed how he handled the situation.

Clinton has been under renewed criticism for the affair under the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women to speak out against sexual harassment and abuse. A number of high-profile figures in entertainment and politics have been accused.

Still, the former president who first denied and then admitted to the affair with his White House intern, told NBC’s Today Monday he’s never personally apologized to Lewinsky.

“I don’t think it would be an issue,” he said in the interview that aired Monday.

Clinton has apologized publicly, but not privately to Lewinsky. When asked if he thought he owed her an apology, he said, “No, I do not.”

The interview comes months after Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Clinton should have resigned over the affair.

Lewinksy has since become an anti-bullying advocate. She posted on Twitter she’s “grateful to the myriad people who have helped me evolve and gain perspective in the past 20 years.”

Lewinsky, now 44, has maintained the affair was consensual.

“Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship,” she told Vanity Fair four years ago.

Still, she told Vanity Fair in an interview this year, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent.”

