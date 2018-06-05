Bill Clinton says he did ‘right thing’ during Lewinsky scandal

(UPI) — Former President Bill Clinton said Monday if the Monica Lewinsky scandal of his administration happened during the #MeToo movement it would not have changed how he handled the situation.
Clinton has been under renewed criticism for the affair under the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women to speak out against sexual harassment and abuse. A number of high-profile figures in entertainment and politics have been accused.
Still, the former president who first denied and then admitted to the affair with his White House intern, told NBC’s Today Monday he’s never personally apologized to Lewinsky.
“I don’t think it would be an issue,” he said in the interview that aired Monday.
Clinton has apologized publicly, but not privately to Lewinsky. When asked if he thought he owed her an apology, he said, “No, I do not.”
The interview comes months after Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Clinton should have resigned over the affair.
Lewinksy has since become an anti-bullying advocate. She posted on Twitter she’s “grateful to the myriad people who have helped me evolve and gain perspective in the past 20 years.”
Lewinsky, now 44, has maintained the affair was consensual.
“Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship,” she told Vanity Fair four years ago.
Still, she told Vanity Fair in an interview this year, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent.”
He didn’t do the right thing, because he went right back to the White House after the House impeached him. and several years later the woman who was in charge of ruining his victims, got to run for the same office. They both should have been prosecuted and put in prison, long ago.
If there had been a “Me-too” organization back then, Bill Clinton would still be in a Federal Prison today.
All three clintons should be in federal prison for treason, murder, and numerous other high crimes and misdemeanors.
I agree HAD this happened now, with the # me too movement riding high, clinton would not have just been impeached, but have been arrested and CRIMINALLY TRIED..
OMG—what do we have to do to get rid of these two poisonous nut cases???!!! They have LITERALLY gotten away with murder and STILL can’t stop seeking attention. Do society a favor and just go off into the sunset and play with your grandchildren since even the LAW can’t get them into prison. Such a blight on our history.
IMO even if by some miracle, WE DO FIND them both in jail for something these two nut jobs will STILL DO what ever they can, to get their names in the press..
Bill Clinton should focus his time on his number ONE VICTIM whom he denies fatherhood to – DANNY WILLIAMS – HIS SON. Could it be the denial of fatherhood is because Danny is half-African-American? And of course, there is Hillary who never bothered to babysit so Billy could spend time with his son? MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sounds Racist? Just because slave owners got away with this does not mean it should continue.
Monica and RoseAnn – sorry for the hypocrisy of our nation.
“Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship,” she told Vanity Fair four years ago.
Then it was not consensual. He took advantage of a wide-eyed young woman who saw stars. Of that, there is no doubt. Clintoon should have gone to jail for that.
Good old Billy Bob, “I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky”. Hey Billy Bob, what did they find of yours, on Monica’s dress?
So long as your daffynition of “right thing” matches that of Hitler/Mao/Stalin/Mussolini!
Bill Clin-toon is a MASTER at “situational ethics”–and uses that slippery concept to JUSTIFY his own bad behavior–no matter just HOW BAD it is. The TRUTH of the matter is, Clinton rarely–if EVER–chose to do the “right thing” in his entire, SORRY life, and the sorry and sordid Monica Lewinsky affair conducted in the Oval Office is NO exception!
I feel most EVERY LIBERAL out there is a master of situational ethics..