Bill Clinton ‘knows nothing’ about Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘terrible crimes,’ spokesman says

Former President Bill Clinton was completely unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s “terrible crimes” and hasn’t spoken to the ultra-wealthy sex offender in “well over a decade,” his spokesman said in a statement Monday.

Angel Urena, Clinton’s personal press secretary, issued the statement hours after Epstein was indicted in federal court in Manhattan on charges that he ran a sex trafficking ring and paid off girls as young as 14 to abuse them between 2002 and 2005.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” Urena said, referencing the lenient sex offender plea deal that federal prosecutors in the Sunshine State gave Epstein in 2007.

Related Story: Flight logs show Bill Clinton flew on sex offender’s jet much more than previously known, at least 26 times.

Epstein hobnobbed with Clinton and other high-profile people at the time of his alleged crimes, including President Trump. The Monday indictment prompted instant speculation about what the multi-millionaire perv may give up on his former pals.

Urena told the Daily News that he issued the statement in response to “inaccurate” claims about Clinton made on TV and social media that included allegations that the former president had been on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” Urena said, adding Clinton was joined by a Secret Service detail on all flights.

“He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail,” Urena wrote. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)