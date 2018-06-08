Bill Clinton, a gift for the GOP that keeps on giving

Bill Clinton, hereafter to be known as the Tone Deaf President, has had a heck of a week trying to shove his lecherous affair with a young White House intern into a #MeToo box, as if the two could ever fit together as one.
But for Republicans, this is all good.
The more Clinton squirms, the more America’s reminded why Democrats don’t deserve votes. Why, even the media of the left are starting to flee from the guy.
What’d he do this time?
Only this: Only tell “Today” host Craig Melvin that if he had the chance to go back in time and do a redo on the whole Monica Lewinsky affair, knowing what he knows now about #MeToo and sexual harassment, he wouldn’t change a thing.
“I don’t think it would be an issue,” he said, explaining why he wouldn’t have resigned his presidential post or even “approached the accusations differently,” based on #MeToo lessons. “Because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t.”
He then said his fight against impeachment was a just cause then, and a just cause now — that “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution,” he said.
The nation gasped.
But not just the right-leaners — not just the Republicans.
Just look at this headline from CBS News — CBS News, folks: “Commentary: Time for Bill Clinton to go away.”
Here’s a snippet of the piece: “[Clinton] was a predator, who survived and prospered like so many of his kind in the 1990s. Back then, making a big deal of Clinton’s infidelities was portrayed as nothing more than sexual puritanism. The investigations into Clinton’s appetites, which the liberal commentariat of the time argued were perfectly normal and even healthy, was compared by no less than Arthur Miller to the witch hunts of the 17th century.”
Then there was this, from “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who pressed Clinton in a recent interview to explain himself and his “Today” show showing, just a little bit more, please.
“Examples of men who were not held accountable for their behavior, especially men in power with younger women or people who worked for them, is worthy of being re-adjudicated or adjudicated for the first time, no matter how long ago it happened,” Colbert said, in reference to Clinton-Lewinsky Gate, Fox News reported.
Right, Mr. Clinton? Mr. Clinton?
Bill?
“I was mad at me,” Clinton said, acknowledging the “Today” interview hadn’t represented his “finest hour.”
No kidding. Neither had the hours spent in the White House with the blue-dressed Lewinsky — nor the countless ones spent afterward, covering up. But live and learn, yes?
That’s what #MeToo seeks to say, in part. Look at the past, look at the present, and look at what’s happened with women in the work force all these years. With Clinton, though, the Democratic Party’s seeming serial sexual harasser, the message doesn’t seem to be getting through, at least, not in any loud and clear type of way.
“People need to know I apologized,” he told Colbert. “I meant it then. I mean it now … and I still support Me Too.”
Well, apologies for the mocking raised eyebrows. But it’s hard to believe a guy who says he believes that sexual harassment of women is wrong — but who has a past riddled with both settled and unsettled sexual harassment accusations and who stands firmly in the camp of self-righteousness when confronted about one of the admitted affairs.
That’s called confusing. That’s called disingenuous. And that’s in the politest of terms called tone deaf, a phrase Clinton has definitely etched for himself as a placard to place on his desk, for all of history, alongside the ones that read Bad Husband and Bad Father.
• Cheryl Chumley
Good for nothing Billy Bob! Less than 7% of the money coming into the Clinton Foundation went to charity. Great way of enriching you, Hillary, Chelsea and all of your friends, right, Billy Bob?
We all can be thankful that Bill Clinton is NOT our first lady and that Crooked Hillary is NOT our misleader!! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Now if we could just weed out the other demented Liberal Democrats and their Snowflakes.
Much of the money coming in to the “foundation” has been paid out to the Clinton’s as “reimbursements for expenses which are not taxable. I guess it costs millions for them to pander to world leaders asking for donations.
If any other ‘Charity” had that little amount of money raised, going to what they purport to support, THEY’ED BE DONE FOR fraud!!!
John F. Kennedy was just as immorally lecherous. Ted Kennedy was too. Don’t let the Kennedy’s back in either.
Hot Springs, AR was a popular vacation spot for organized crime bosses in the 30’s & 40’s & some believe Clinton is Joe Kennedy’s illegitimate son . . . which would make him a Kennedy half-brother. It’s not entirely implausible.
Same goes to the Bush’s! GET RID of these damn family dynasties!
Bill Clinton should have been kicked out of office for lying and sheer stupidity. Of course, take one look at Hillary and I can see why he chased and still is chasing every skirt. No, I am not excusing his behavior, he is an immoral sex addict.
No, he SHOULD have been locked up! Not just kicked out of office.
If any of us had to wake up each morning and look at that Hag Hillary, I think all of us would go somewhere and probably do things rather that put of with her and her neurotic behavior and thunder thighs. Anything would be a release from her. Thus, Monica…
That was my very firs thought when I learned about Clinton – Lewinsky affair. A a matter of fact, I was sorry for the guy who had to go back to his ill-tempered wife. But it was his choice whom to merry and, later, to engage in extra-marital romance – not very smart choices.
True but this moron put a ring on it. He deserves her.
So true DrG.. HE married the witch. LIVE WITH HER!
Well. at least for the time being, this takes “The Hunchback of Chappaqua’ out of the 24 hour news cycle. Don’t forget, the Horny Hick has this insatiable need to remain relevant and that Clinton, Inc. still holds sway with a large part of the DNC power broker network. Why do you think not one of the 2020 ‘wanna be’s’ has sallied forth with an official announcement, instead letting their buds in the MSM shill for them? They know to do so would result in a political ‘knee-capping’. Until things change, HRC is still viable and looking at 2020.
And yet we don’t see the shrill democrat / liberal / regressive women disavowing him or his cackling enabler wife. No street protests again this predatory family? Why is that liberals – you’re not hypocrites, are you?
That imo, is because libtards stick with one another through thick and thin.
What is truly sad are the numbers of people who still worship the Clintons and the Kennedys, and would vote for them at any opportunity. These same people KNOW the crimes committed by these criminals, yet they do not care, because their desires to turn the US into their idea of a socialist utopia outweigh anything else. These dangerously misguided dreamers think that there just has not been the “right form” of socialism yet, and they think they know how to implement that right form, and they want their socialist kings and queens to be in charge. They wanted the Clinton and Kennedy royalty.
ROTFLMAO. . .the blue wave
I for one am ready for the Bill Clinton gift to stop giving. Just lock him up with all his pals/wives.
OK really it’s just one wife but once he’s good and drunk (why wouldn’t he be?) I bet it looks like three of them screaming at him. Send them all to prison.