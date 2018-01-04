Big Button-Gate: Elites lose their minds again

Everyone is going insane over President Trump’s tweet about his big button:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Some want him banned from Twitter for making a violent threat (seriously)

Twitter bans people for posting violent photos on its social media platform, but apparently they don’t ban people for threatening to kill hundreds of thousands of people by pushing a big button on one’s desk. Come on Twitter! It’s time to ban Trump from your service! RT if agreed

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 3, 2018

And the sickos at the Washington Post can’t get their mind out of the gutter so they’re sure this is some phallic reference:

This isn’t the first time Trump has made a thinly veiled allusion to his manhood…

Our in-house fact checkers tabulate that Trump has made 1,950 false or misleading claims over the past 347 days. Many are exaggerations about the hugeness of something he’s taking credit for. For example, Trump has repeated the falsehood that he’s passing “the biggest tax cut ever” at least 53 times, even though his own Treasury Department’s data shows it is the eighth biggest.

Good Lord.

The tweet was classic Trump. It was funny. It was provocative. And it sent a clear and undeniably true message in a way that got a ton of attention.

That message? No one messes with the military might of the United States of America.

And that’s the real thing the media elites and swamp creatures in DC hate about this tweet. They always hate it when an American president flexes our formidable military might. Because, in their minds, our country’s military power is the root of all the problems in the world. And we should apologize for having the strongest, mightiest and most formidable military and arsenal in the world.

How dare we?

They hated when Reagan joked about nuking the Soviets.

They hated when Bush the First drew a line in the sand in Kuwait.

They hated when W used “Shock and Awe” in Iraq.

They hate the effective exercise of American military power or when a president effectively threatens to use that power.

But, in the end, the “Bigger Button Tweet” communicates an undeniable truth that North Korea and our other enemies need to hear now more than ever. We are the big dog on this block. We can kill you if it comes to that. So back-off.

You may not like how President Trump sent that message, but you should appreciate that the message was sent. It’s about time.

