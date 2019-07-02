Home » News

Biden’s son scoffs at Trump’s calls for probe into Ukraine business ties; ‘F*** you, Mr. President’

Posted On 7:35 am July 2, 2019
Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, dismissed threats by the Trump administration to investigate his business dealings in Ukraine in an interview published Monday.

Mr. Biden told The New Yorker that the first time he heard of the potential probe, a helicopter happened to be flying overhead.

“I said, ‘I hope they’re taking pictures of us right now. I hope it’s a live feed of the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets,'” he said adding he told his wife, “I don’t care. F*** you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”

Hunter Biden said they were the “right decisions for my family and me” at the time, but that it “certainly wasn’t worth the grief” for what he claims is a political ploy against his father’s presidential campaign.

“I would never have been able to predict that Donald Trump would have picked me out as the tip of the spear against the one person they believe can beat them,” he said.

The president said on Fox News in May that the Justice Department should “one hundred percent” investigate Hunter Biden into his financial dealings with Ukraine and China.

Additionally, the New York Times reported in May that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, said he would be traveling to Ukraine soon to encourage the newly elected government to investigate relationships between presidential candidate Joseph Biden’s son, and a wealthy Ukrainian gas company owner.

“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do. There’s nothing illegal about it,” Mr. Giuliani said at the time.

The trip was canceled after the attorney faced backlash from Democrats and some Republicans.

Mr. Giuliani’s claims that then-Vice President Biden intervened in Ukrainian politics in early 2016 to help his son’s business have been invalidated by at least one Ukrainian official, Bloomberg reported.

walrus1260
8:30 am July 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

Demorats are animals. Plain and simple.

    billm622
    1:39 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Don’t pay any attention…he was probably high!

      ltuser
      4:49 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Can anyone imagine the outrage, had someone said of Obama, or Biden “Go **** yourself” online??

ac0522
8:33 am July 2, 2019 at 8:33 am

Ok & a big FU right back at you, you Son of Biden.

Dems just can’t believe that Trump speaks for & defends the majority of Americans who loathe & despise the entire corrupt & seditious Dem Party & their open attempt to gain absolute political power & control to form a totalitarian style of govt.

    America weeps
    11:53 am July 2, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Correct! And that is exactly why Trump was elected…To expose the self serving agendas and shady business dealings of the democrats, just like this one by Biden (and some republicans too). People were tired of Washington enriching itself at our expense and at that of the country. Trump is the first president who can’t be bought and as a result he genuinely threatens their power like never before. That is the reason they hate him with a veracity never before seen. They are like cornered rats. They will do anything to try and get rid of Trump and retake power including destroying our country. That is why the liberals have adopted ruinous agendas on everything from abortion to health care and immigration, embraced socialism and launched an all out assault on our flag, our constitutional rights and freedoms, both our history and our future.
    Looking at the current political climate, one can’t help but notice the similarity to Stalin’s scorched earth policy. Upon being driven out the communists burnt everything behind them leaving nothing behind and it seems this is exactly what the democrats are planning if they can’t regain power.

      billm622
      1:48 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:48 pm

      They’ve lost their collective minds and everything they’ve been doing is counter-productive to their chances of avoiding a second Trump term. Embracing Socialism over the success we’ve experienced is not going to fly, though we’re already seeing polling exactly like what was available before the last Presidential election. The people know better.

      ltuser
      4:50 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      IMO they lost their collective minds DECADES ago.

    Jack Alope
    2:53 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Hey aka Son of Biden
    Don’t send your regards to President Trump but redirect them back at your own Daddy for being so stupid that he shot his mouth off on camera how he wanted the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating you for illegal activity fired or he would withhold $1billion in aid.
    Guess that’s the way libtard logic works-up is down, right is wrong, good is bad, etc Will be interesting to see if this libtard is ever charged and spends even a day in jail.

FrankC
8:35 am July 2, 2019 at 8:35 am

He inherited all the class of his dad…

crustyoldgeezer
8:47 am July 2, 2019 at 8:47 am

seems to have the same LOW IQ just like his daddie.

Around the 45 range…

He’ll look good in Prison Orange jumpsuit with the rear flap torn loose for easy access by the boyz…

capricorn1
8:50 am July 2, 2019 at 8:50 am

typical demoncrat response always with cussing and vitral.

John B
AstroJohn
9:15 am July 2, 2019 at 9:15 am

Hunter must believe he’s covered his tracks…We’ll see…

Enchanted1
9:29 am July 2, 2019 at 9:29 am

What did he lose his Naval commission over? heroin or cocaine use? Then recently a car he rented was found to have heroin in it (after he turned it in). ooops he forgot it. Then of course the thing that creepy joe did while VP in having the Ukraine prosecutor fired or else the U.S. wouldn’t do business with them. Why? Because the prosecutor was investigating his son for illegal stuff. Obviously the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

    ltuser
    4:52 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Pity he’s not serving time For that drug possession..

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:45 am July 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

If Donald Trump negotiating to build a structure in Russia or other members of his family having meetings incurred all manner of speculation of collusion, how much more should the eye be cast on others in or close to public on similar behavior.

safebet
9:59 am July 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

…and now we see, as usual, another reason libtards had to start the witch hunt on Trump.
So, now we get to feed them their own medicine: “Business dealings in Ukraine??? QUILTY of treason! Lock ’em up!”
End of story if we follow the libtard playbook.
LOL!
This is just too good to be true.

proudrealamerican
10:03 am July 2, 2019 at 10:03 am

Hey, if Biden pulled some illegal stuff he needs to answer just like Trump would need to. Biden does not get a pass.

jbscpo
10:39 am July 2, 2019 at 10:39 am

Rules for thee, but not for me!

    ltuser
    4:54 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Laws. We need not follow any stinkin laws

rockthistown
11:34 am July 2, 2019 at 11:34 am

” . . . he told his wife, “I don’t care. F*** you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”

Your wife . . . you mean your ex-sister-in-law, your dead brother’s widow. Living your life . . . you mean, like crashing cars, frequenting strip clubs/hookers, doing crack cocaine, getting kicked out of the Navy Reserve & parlaying your father’s political connections into personal gain? That life that makes the Kennedys look normal? Got it.

    billm622
    1:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Sounds like “whistling in the dark”. If their’s any justice, he’s due for a fall, even with his political connections. I admit I felt the same about Hilary….still hoping!

fromo1946
12:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Please investigate where this whole Russian collusion thing started, it’ll make the DemoRats crazy…

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
12:16 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:16 pm

Well, that’s classy! Sorry Hunter, but your sudden ENRICHMENT right after your Dad gave away the store to the Chinese and Ukraine DOES bear investigating, since it smells suspiciously like a “pay to play” MONEY LAUNDERING operation through your business.

cneville1951
3:40 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Very disrespectful of you Hunter Biden. I did not vote for Obama nor your father but never used that language because they won the election so they were my POTUS but then again your are the entitled son of a career politician who is an idiot and never held a job outside of politics and you sir got kicked out of the Naval Academy!

GeezerProud
5:13 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:13 pm

As the Democrats always say – if you are innocent there isn’t any problem investigating you!

sdekater
11:36 pm July 2, 2019 at 11:36 pm

Jill must be embarrassed the way her family tosses around the F-bomb in public.

