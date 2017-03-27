Biden’s Ego Resurfaces: I Could Have Won. I Was the Best Qualified.

Joe Biden believes he could have won the presidency in 2016, had he made it through a tough Democratic primary.
Barack Obama’s vice-president also hopes Donald Trump, who has had a tempestuous first two months in office since beating Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, “grows into the job a little bit”.
“I don’t have a lot of hope now,” Biden said. “I hope that he succeeds.”
The former Delaware senator with a dazzling smile was speaking to a student audience at Colgate University in central New York state on Friday. A local newspaper, the Observer-Dispatch of Utica, reported his remarks.
“On a college campus I will never, never do anything other than answer the question completely unvarnished and straightforward,” said Biden, 74.
“The answer is that I had planned on running for president. And although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won.”
Biden had “a lot of data collected” which backed his confidence, the paper reported.
In October 2015, after much press speculation and an organised attempt among activists to draft Biden, the vice-president announced that he would not run for the White House for a third time, after short runs in 1988 and 2008.
In an emotional speech delivered in the White House rose garden, with Obama and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, at his side, Biden said the “grieving process” for his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in May 2015, had affected his decision.
At Colgate, Biden said: “At the end of the day, I just couldn’t do it. So I don’t regret not running. Do I regret not being president? Yes.”
He added: “I didn’t run because no man or woman should announce they’re running for president of the United States unless they can look the public in the eye and promise you they can give you 100% of [their] attention and dedication to this effort. I couldn’t do that.”
Clinton, who defeated a strong primary challenge from the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, beat Trump by nearly 3m ballots in the popular vote but lost in the electoral college, after a string of working-class states usually strongly Democratic plumped for Trump’s populist platform.
“I don’t regret not running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time,” Biden said.
“But no man or woman announces for president of the United States unless they honestly believe that from their experience they’re the best-qualified person to do that. And at the time I thought that the circumstances were such that I was the best qualified.”
Biden’s question and answer session with students followed a 30-minute lecture about technology, taxation, education, infrastructure investment and what Biden called “the fourth industrial revolution”.
“To all of you students assembled in this auditorium, we’re counting on you,” he said. “You understand this better than most of us.”
The Observer-Dispatch highlighted what it said was Biden’s likely bipartisan and multigenerational appeal, quoting the husband of a local Republican couple in their 60s who said he thought Biden was “an extremely intelligent person”.
“I think if he had run,” the husband said, “I would have liked to have heard what he had to say.”
Biden’s Ego Resurfaces: I Could Have Won. I Was the Best Qualified.,
Oops, someone needs to smack ol joe in head, he’s doing that thing again
Hillary and the new DNC chair pre-approved his remarks.
Oops, Joe must have forgotten to take his meds…again
a legend in his own mind.
What a fool
Biden’s Ego Resurfaces! Yeah!! that’s all there is: Mortal ego. You are dead to us.
“Could have won” … Given the margins, it is very possible Biden could have won.. (same for Sanders)
“Best qualified of the democrats” … Two term VP with governance experience.
Multiple BAD decisions by the democrat party, hell bent on cheating, lying, using intimidation and violence… BACKFIRED. The democrat party killed themselves . The election of D. J. Trump is a ballot box rebellion against the “Establishment”, the multi-headed HYDRA monster of Greek mythology. That monster now lashes out at every opportunity to thwart a duly elected government.
isn’t that the father where his dead son’s wife is fooling around with his other son’s (a drug addict) wife?
Take your psycho pills, Biden, since the old ones seem to be running out.
I always felt Biden was an A**. I always remember his advice for “home defense”, involving sticking your shotgun out a window and firing until empty. A method highly illegal…and probably deadly for the neighbors. I could just imagine Biden as President with America under North Korea nuclear missile attack. He’d launch our nuclear missiles at England, Finland, Italy, and Egypt to “scare away” the North Koreans from further attacks.
There’s no argument that Biden would have been a better choice than Hillary. Then again one has to wonder if the DNC would have tanked Biden like they did Sanders and give the nomination to Hillary anyway. After all it was her turn. Biden in the race would have been interesting. And I think he keeps the blue wall and beats Trump.
I agree. Would biden have ran, Hillary would have still ended up as the nominee and got her butt spanked.. JUST like the DNC did with sanders..
The man who opens his mouth and inserts his foot is almost as bad as crooked Hillary. No one but other crooks respect him and even they feel he is a joke. Sorry Joe you also would have gone down in flames.
Looks like he hit the sauce a little early. AS for the data his wife and son said they would have voted for him
Joe’s been on a St. Patrick’s Day toot for over a week now. He’s been medicated by Irish whiskey and he usually opens his mouth just long enough to change feet. He is much more likable than Hillary and not nearly as evil. That’s why the Democrats would have never made him a candidate for president.
Chuckles the Vice-President. Yes, indeed, he IS the most qualified among the demented, deranged, and delusional nominal Democrats. His candidacy would have been more entertaining, even, than was Trump’s.
I think crazy Joe needs to manage his family first. Seriously, which daughter-in-law is married to his surviving son?
Dementia.
Good old shotgun joe had to learn to walk on his hands since both feet are permanently imbedded in his mouth.
Biden. Best qualified at what? being king dunce? Showcasing just exactly what having food in mouth disease is? Proving drinking the liberal coolaid too long rots the brain?!