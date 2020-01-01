Home » News

Biden vows to appoint SC justices who believe Constitution is a living document; half must be women

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am January 1, 2020
13

Joseph R. Biden says he won’t be “satisfied” until half of the U.S. Supreme Court is filled with women who hold a “living document” view of the Constitution.

The former vice president told Democrats on the campaign trail that “academia” agrees with him: Supreme Court justices Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg have a philosophically correct view of the high court.

“I for 22 years, I think it was, taught constitutional laws, the separation of powers. What I presided over as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee — they tell me more Supreme Court nomination judges than anybody in history just because I’ve been around so long. The people that I would appoint to the Court, are people who have a view of the Constitution as a living document, not as a state document,” he said Dec. 28 while speaking in Washington, Iowa.

“I argued and continued to argue, and the bulk of academia agrees with this now, is that if in fact there is a right to privacy in the Constitution — it’s not mentioned, it’s the Ninth Amendment, there are a number of rights in the Constitution — it’s also there are a number of other rights that exist that relate to how you view whether or not all the amendments taken together in the the constitutional body actually protects people in their privacy. And so they’re the kind of judge — I would look to judges, potential nominees, they would have to acknowledge the fact that there are unenumerated rights that are nonetheless constitutional rights; they’re not mentioned by name in the Constitution.”

The Democratic frontrunner then cited Justices Kagan and Ginsburg as blueprints for a proper Supreme Court justice.

“And, by the way, I’ve said years ago that I’ll be satisfied when at least half the court represents the country and are women,” he added during a visit to Washington High School.

Joe Biden speaks in Washington, Iowa: “The people that I would appoint to the Court, are people who have a view of the Constitution as a living document.” pic.twitter.com/DazbAQiIzS
— The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Biden vows to appoint SC justices who believe Constitution is a living document; half must be women, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



13 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:17 am January 1, 2020 at 8:17 am

Here we go again… It’s not who’s most qualified… It’s whats between your legs (or what people tell the lib’s is between their legs), skin color or creed. This guy’s a putts.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:05 am January 1, 2020 at 10:05 am

    We haven’t had a women yet on the SC who wasn’t a leftist traitor to the Constitution. The stakes are way too high for us to take a chance on another female SC justice.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)
      rosech
      rosech
      10:30 am January 1, 2020 at 10:30 am

      But we are now in the Trump era and he has a list of great women from whom to select more than one as outstanding. As to the other females, all democrats and need somehow to be removed. Ruthie is slowly dying and Sotomayor has a terrible diabetes condition and this means we must set terms or age for the SC as they are a department of employees who also think they own WE, the People, are the GOVERNMENT AND POWER. They are paid salary for us and a great retirement sum as well. We have sat back too long and must now step forward and warn all 3 depts. (SC/Legislature (who should no longer deal with our money but we want a department of economics to do so and no more greedy democrat communists hands on our tax money and wasting it or using it for their vacations,foods, travels,etc.)/Executive which with Trump we are taking back our Republic of freedom and rights. The other female is strictly against our America and our Constitution of freedom and rights and was not well qualified to even be in the SC. Wake up! This is OUR COUNTRY and we must govern it the way our Founders did.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
    rosech
    rosech
    10:24 am January 1, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Did he say something about our Constitution when the democrat communists are completely against it? Sorry, Joe, but your future is getting demur by the minute. You have shown you are one big crook and with a similar name for your son, Hunter. A family of nothings but greedy as all get out!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:59 am January 1, 2020 at 8:59 am

Remember the dishonorable, desperate Bumbling Biden has NEVER told you the truth or done anything that did not benefit the disgusting, corrupt Joe Biden.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (11 votes cast)

BajaRon
BajaRon
9:13 am January 1, 2020 at 9:13 am

When you know you can’t win, it really doesn’t matter what you say.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:36 am January 1, 2020 at 9:36 am

    BajaRon:
    I think it does matter what lies they say.
    There are still many deranged Fools out there that still believe “Crooked Hil-liar-y” and tinkerbell obama.
    ie. Remember when Obama and Hillary tried to convince our citizens that Islam is a religion of peace and we should allow any and all Muslims into our country?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)
mathis1689
mathis1689
9:28 am January 1, 2020 at 9:28 am

Once again Bite-Me Biden speaks like the hypocritical Communist traitor that he is.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

DrGadget
DrGadget
10:03 am January 1, 2020 at 10:03 am

“is that if in fact there is a right to privacy in the Constitution”

When Biden is talking about “privacy” in regards to the Constitution, he doesn’t actually mean privacy as a thinking person would understand it. He is one of the people demanding to see Trump’s tax records.

No, in legal terms, “privacy” is the magic code word that allows abortion to be legalized. That’s why he’s all creepy pedo horny for privacy. He really mean he supports the abortion mills.

Kill half the babies. And then fondle the ones who survive. That’s our Uncle Joe.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Dazie73
Dazie73
10:06 am January 1, 2020 at 10:06 am

I cannot believe anyone will believe him. With what has come out about him and his son Hunter, he should be holding his head between his knees. I wouldn’t want him as President if he was the last man alive.
We need a complete investigation done on him and his family now.
He is hypocritical. He lies. He boasts of doing wrong in front of millions and nothing is done to him and they blame Trump for it. Discriminatory here. No one is above the law but Biden thinks he is.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

BRIAN EGAN
BRIAN EGAN
10:15 am January 1, 2020 at 10:15 am

Biden is a walking gaffe machine, who will say anything to appease people, a true lying sack of s— Democrat

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:29 am January 1, 2020 at 10:29 am

So, what Joe is really saying is that he believes that non-elected people should not only be allowed to, but encouraged to, write law … based upon the position in which they pee, while ignoring the intent of the framers! That is how we now have the abortion called abortion today! Not only no but H3LL NO!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

tsgtmoon
tsgtmoon
10:34 am January 1, 2020 at 10:34 am

The more Biden opens his mouth. the more he sounds like the babbling idiot he truly is. I think he loses his train of thought halfway through a sentence, which can explain his incoherent speech pattern. His hair plugs must have penetrated what little brain he has.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat