Biden to Sharpton: GOP doesn’t want black people to vote

NASHVILLE — Former Vice-President Joe Biden says the political system is broken with members of both parties becoming more divided than ever.
Speaking on the Vanderbilt University campus, Biden told a crowd Tuesday evening that he thinks the country is tired of the divisions and many members of both parties are also.
Biden, who was a longtime member of the U.S. Senate, blamed gerrymandering and unlimited campaign contributions for causing both parties to take extreme positions.
The former vice-president told the audience that he didn’t know if he would run for president but said he would do everything he could to help Democrats get elected.
Earlier in the day, Biden had attended a private fundraiser for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.
That statement is about as true as Bidet-on-tap’s “autobio” was (idiot plagiarised from Neil Kinnock, and forgot to remove the lots of Welsh-only slang); first recognition of black vote-rights was by Republicans, and so were first blacks in Congress and Senate!
And corrolary — KKK and Jim Crow 10,000,000% Dhimmicrud!!!!
Many of us don’t want sub-intelligent people to vote as they are duped easily by the media propaganda. And if members of a voting bloc are over-represented in the sub-intelligen group, then – yes – we appreciate it if they decide not to vote.
Besides, what’s wrong with not wanting someone to vote? Is Biden an advocate of establishment of thought police?
Make that” GOP does not want ignorant, uninformed, racially biased black people to vote.” But we feel the same about whites or any other color. The democrat party is the party of privilege with the fearful socially inept the new privileged class. The more you fail and need the Democrat party to survive and make your way in the world the more they pander to your fears and greed in order to gain votes and power. Guess what Joe, it is fear and greed that divide people, not skin color and if your greedy, tax avoiding, fearmongering Sharpton henchman is the kind of humanity your party produces this nation is in deep trouble. Point one finger at our party, three point back at YOU and your Diva’s of division.
Why would GOP or any normal American want “diversity warriors” vote?
Engineered “diversity” is a curse of America. It is bringing our nation down to the level of the very countries that the “diversity” came from.
“Hate bait.” That’s all they have…
Hey Joe Biden, you went to China with your son Heath, while you were Vice President. You went soft on China and then within two months your son Heath signed an agreement with China for a 1.5 billion dollar deal. Have a nice day criminal Joe Biden!
I think what he MEANT to say (if he was being honest) is that the Democrats don’t want black people to use their brains and vote in a way that makes sense for their own situation. The Dems would like it if they could continue to keep the black vote as a given much as the slave owners of the South did when they wanted to count each black person as a whole vote but the owner got to do the voting. It was the Republicans who worked to make changes that denied those who wanted to keep blacks oppressed able to do so. When your very existence hinges on keeping a block of voters you will do anything to keep them. Keeping blacks feeling oppressed, offering them welfare, etc. is keeping blacks from moving forward and all part of a new version of slavery.
Did I hear crazy uncle Joe call the Reverand “Babe”? It looks like these two clowns are trying out for a new vaudeville act “Dumber and Dumber”‘ trying to outdo each other in their dumb routines.
For a former senator and vice president, Joe Biden is a very ignorant man.
He’s a democrat. Same thing.
Five Pinocchios to Biden. No, how about ten? Business is up, black unemployment is down, and there will be a larger black vote for Trump in 2020. What Biden and the Demo-Derby want is to make sure that they have enough illegal immigrants voting to offset the legitimate votes they will lose – and they are, unfortunately, getting closer with that goal. Never bet with only one pair, and there is a pair (Biden-Sharpton) that will lose every legal hand – but who cares about legal anymore on the left? Constitution, we don’ need no stinkin’ Constitution!
Joe Biden is the white male version of Maxine Waters, proof positive that stupidity is not determined by skin color.
Joe Biden and Al Sharpton…what a pair of zeroes!
GOP doesn’t want black people to vote for people who keep them down by telling them they cannot do for themselves and only government can do it for them
Biden and Sharpton are the poster boys for who they are
This is hilarious, two TOOLS sitting across from each other talking, Uncle Joe talking to the biggest race baiting clown Al Sharkton, wow, can’t get any better than this….
I don’t know a single white person who does not want blacks to vote. Biden is a racist and a bigot, a lying demented Democrat. I have numerous black men working for me and I remind them all to vote and let them off work to vote. Stupid Biden. I don’t mind working black men and women voting or working white men and women voting, along with any other skin color. What all of us working people do not want is a bunch of lazy, welfare recipients, on full life expense support by taxpayers voting to continue the largess by Democrats.
Two words for Uncle Joe on his new best buddy, Taywana Brawley. Some of us still remember Al.
Sorry Joe! Your party was the party of slavery, the KKK, poll taxes, segregation, and against the civil rights legislation. The Democrats are the party of the white privileged East and West coasters and only find the minorities useful in winning elections and window dressing for inclusion.
Joe (like Hillary in 2008) had his opportunity to run for President and declined. His opportunity is in the past and making silly things up will not get you the nomination. Really, aligning yourself with Sharpton is a real desperation move.
The Democrats are guaranteeing the reduction of BLACK VOTERS by perpetrating GENOCIDE of BLACKS through their support of Planned Parenthood!
Neither of these brainless live in reality. More blacks, latinos, Independents, and even Asians vote for Trump, so their nastiness only underwrites that they are both dumber than dirt, and Sharpton is not “making” big money any more, and Biden, well maybe one day in an institution for the mentally disturbed, altho come to think about it Sharpton, Jackson and Wright are all mentally disturbed. Sorry, little boys, shut up and go away as we run this country now so get over it.