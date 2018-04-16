Biden to Sharpton: GOP doesn’t want black people to vote

NASHVILLE — Former Vice-President Joe Biden says the political system is broken with members of both parties becoming more divided than ever.

Speaking on the Vanderbilt University campus, Biden told a crowd Tuesday evening that he thinks the country is tired of the divisions and many members of both parties are also.

Biden, who was a longtime member of the U.S. Senate, blamed gerrymandering and unlimited campaign contributions for causing both parties to take extreme positions.

The former vice-president told the audience that he didn’t know if he would run for president but said he would do everything he could to help Democrats get elected.

Earlier in the day, Biden had attended a private fundraiser for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

