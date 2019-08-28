- Advertisement -
Biden: Racism in US is institutional, ‘white man’s problem’

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:50 am August 28, 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — Racism in America is institutional and it is a “white man’s problem,” Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday, arguing that the way to attack the issue is to defeat President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.

Taking aim at incendiary racial appeals by Trump, Biden told a small group of reporters that a president’s words can “appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature” just as they can move markets or take a nation into war.

Biden is leading his Democratic challengers for the presidential nomination in almost all polls, largely because of the support of black voters who have formed the foundation of his advantage.

He added that while he would “preferably” select a woman or person or color as his running mate, he is ultimately looking for someone who is “simpatico with what I stand for and what I want to get done.” He said he will not make a commitment on whom he would chose until he is comfortable that they agree on major issues and how to address them.

Biden said that President Barack Obama gave him “presidential authority, for real,” and “never second-guessed me” and added that he would do the same.

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
12:06 pm August 28, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Truly I am about sick of this “Cr%p”! So if your white…….you a racists?
Some of the most absurdly racist people I have ever met are NOT white.

    usafoldsarge
    usafoldsarge
    12:29 pm August 28, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Well, let us take a look at the exclusionary organizations that I am aware of; (may have full name wrong)
    BET- Black Entertainment Telvision, Ebony Magazine, Black Congressional Caucus, Black History Month, to name a few. Imagine starting anything with White in its title. And the white idiot berates other whites for being racist. this is known as “pandering’.

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:33 pm August 28, 2019 at 12:33 pm

joe joe joe you are an idiot who looks like he is on his last leg with dementia.

do us a favor and kiss my white…….

