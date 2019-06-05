Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Biden blames Trump for ALL transgender violence? Guess who won the NCAA women’s track race?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm June 5, 2019
5

Guess who won the women’s hurdles at the NCAA Division II track and field championships? I’ll give you a hint… he competed as a man in track and field last year. Joe Biden has jumped on the transgender bandwagon, and in his quest for votes, Biden blames Donald Trump for ALL the problems that he says are happening to this “marginalized” community. Kirsten Gillibrand goes after the NRA, and the response is just hilarious.

Another woman was prevented from earning a victory in NCAA women’s track, because a biological male was allowed to compete. This man is bigger, stronger, and faster, yet the NCAA doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. Is the world just going crazy?

Joe Biden is pandering to the transgender lobby, and in a recent speech, he blamed Trump for the deaths of five transgender “women.” The comment is completely out of line and shows just how far the Democrats have fallen!

Kirsten Gillibrand decided to take on the NRA during a recent town hall appearance, and you’ll just love the way the NRA fired back at her! Check out today’s show for all the details.

5 Comments

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
12:14 pm June 5, 2019 at 12:14 pm

This is insanity. There is no other explanation for it.

    Mike Papacosmas
    Mike Papacosmas
    12:29 pm June 5, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    There are, simply for cookie points, after all what does a guy that’s been fattening his pockets for 45 years while collecting a fantastic salary do! Actually in keeping with his favorite past time, hugging, touching, feeling and kissing would alleviate his alleged Trump responsibility! Common man, be a man and stop this nonsense!

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:43 pm June 5, 2019 at 12:43 pm

This is 347,283 kinds of WRONG!

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
12:50 pm June 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm

Leftism is a mental and spiritual derangement and dementia.

Trump is responsible for the great economy, not Obama who gave us a huge amount of recessionary regulations, which Trump has reversed. Trump stopping the war on our natural resources and opening public lands has resulted in the first time in 75 years, the USA is now a net exporting country.
Trump is not responsible for sun spot activity or for volcanoes. He is responsible for protecting America and American citizens and despite the lying demented Democrats and their lapdogs in the media he is working to do this.

jb80538
jb80538
12:50 pm June 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm

Biden is completely CLUELESS

