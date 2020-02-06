Biden admits taking ‘gut punch’ in Iowa — vows unlikely comeback in New Hampshire

Joe Biden is admitting the obvious: he got clocked in Iowa.

The presumptive Democratic front runner told supporters on Wednesday that he should have done better in the much-maligned Iowa caucuses and suggested he’ll make an unlikely comeback in New Hampshire.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Biden told a rally in Somersworth, New Hampshire. “We took a gut punch in Iowa.”

Biden hinted that he plans to get off the canvas in time to make a better showing in the Granite State’s primary set for Tuesday.

“But look this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down,” Biden said.

Biden’s first chance to show Democrats would be to show a pulse at the upcoming debate on Friday.

It would be a huge surprise if Biden is able to turn things around when New Hampshire votes. The latest polls show him falling to third place behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who shared bragging rights from winning the Iowa caucuses.

Like Iowa, New Hampshire’s electorate is dominated by highly educated white voters, demographics that are not Biden’s strong suit.

He would have to like his chances better in the Nevada caucuses coming up on February 22. After that, the race turns to South Carolina, where Biden’s so far solid support among black voters should help him.

The former vice president has coped with more than his share of personal tragedy, including the deaths of his first wife and daughter in a car crash and the death of his son, Beau Biden, from cancer.

But Biden hasn’t actually ever mounted a political comeback of note. He won his first race for U.S. Senate in Delaware in 1972 by edging out a Republican incumbent who didn’t want to run and had to be coaxed into running for reelection. He never faced a serious challenge afterward in winning seven terms from the small increasingly blue state.

His two previous presidential campaigns collapsed after disastrous performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)