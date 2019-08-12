Biden accidentally tells the truth!
August 12, 2019
Besides being a pervert, a liar & a Democrat Party yes man, Biden can also be embarrassingly goofy & amusing, all of which definitely qualify him to be the Dem Party frontrunner.
Some of my Biden favorites:
1. My first priority as president will be defeating Donald Trump. *What? He’s got to be president before he can defeat the president?
2. Ban all the guns. Except the guns nobody wants to buy. *This will always get a laugh round the dinner table & even temporarily stop a fight for few minutes while everyone falls down laughing.
3. If you agree with me go to Joe 3030 & help me in the fight. *I sure will Joe if you & I are still here in 3030.
4. Poor kids are just as bright & talented as white kids. *Not sure what color skin Joe thinks are the poor kids but am sure they thank him for the uplifting msg.
5. If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there is still 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong. *Geez Joe, you scare me. Usually doing everything right with absolute certainty means 100% & 70% is basically a failing sub-par grade.
6. Speaking in Delaware in 2006 with largest population growth being people moving from India Joe said: You can’t go to a 7/11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent, I’m not joking. *So much for ethnic sensitivity, huh, Joe?