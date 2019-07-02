Home » Fresh Ink

Biased Media Belittles Trump’s Visit to North Korea

Posted On 11:40 am July 2, 2019
8

In response to President Donald Trump’s visit to North Korea on Sunday, several media outlets sought to belittle the visit and ascribe untoward motives to it.

“Donald Trump’s walk into North Korea can best be explained through the lens of the 2020 election,” wrote Stephen Collinson of CNN, a prolific Trump critic. The president needs to show progress now so “one of the most audacious photo ops in American diplomacy” can be viewed as “anything more than a stunt.”

But “even if that progress is slow to emerge, Trump can still chalk up a valuable political win that will underscore how his foreign policy is often directed by his electoral priorities.”

He can “use his singular televised moment to bolster his claims to be a statesman and a peacemaker, which serves the “vital political interest” Trump has in “keeping alive the idea that he personally headed off war with North Korea and that historic progress is possible as he runs for reelection.”

Collinson predicted Trump “will be praise by conservative media and the reality of US-North Korea relations will be glossed over, all in the service of his 2020 campaign.” He then unfurled several quotes from Democrats seeking the presidency.

Collinson then demonstrated the bitterness that characterizes so much of the media attention given to Trump.

“Since meeting Trump at their first summit in Singapore last year, Kim has done nothing to live up to Pyongyang’s undertaking to ‘work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he wrote in one paragraph. Then, in the next, he admits, “Though it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests, US intelligence and analysts believe that the North is still manufacturing the materials needed to add to its already considerable nuclear arsenal.”

Suspending testing of nuclear and long-range missiles was a key reason for Trump’s outreach to North Korea to begin with.

The New York Times provided another reason for the meeting. Yes, it was “a masterpiece of drama, the kind of made-for-TV spectacle that Mr. Trump treasures.”

But for weeks, wrote Michael Crowley and David Sanger of the Times, something else has been brewing  “a real idea  taking shape inside the Trump administration that officials hope might create a foundation for a new round of negotiations. The concept would amount to a nuclear freeze, one that essentially enshrines the status quo, and tacitly accepts the North as a nuclear power, something administration officials have often said they would never stand for.”

But another CNN story, “New York Times: Trump administration mulling plan that would accept North Korea as a nuclear power” by Devan Cole, included reaction from the Trump administration.

Stephen Biegun, the State Department’s special representative for North Korea, said the deal described in the Times was “‘pure speculation’ and that his team was ‘not preparing any new proposal currently'” and that “‘What is accurate is not new, and what is new is not accurate.'”

And John Bolton, the national security adviser, tweeted that he read the story “with curiosity,” according to The Times. “‘Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to ‘settle for a nuclear freeze by NK,'” he wrote. “‘This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the president. There should be consequences.'”

The Washington Post devoted an entire story to “Democratic presidential contenders slam Trump for his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un,” by Rachel Siegel.

Its main story on the visit  “Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea” by Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, stated in the lead that “Trump, pressing his bid for a legacy-defining accord, became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea.”

The Post pointed to Trump quotes that the situation previously was marked by “tremendous danger” but now “after our first summit, all the danger went away.”

It then said, “But the North has yet to provide an accounting of its nuclear stockpile, let alone begin the process of dismantling is arsenal.”

8 Comments

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
12:51 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:51 pm

This is the same media that swore Mueller was going to get Trump? We know how accurate that was.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:27 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Also the same media, that said Trump was unhinged, and unfit to be president, as he’d launch us into wars all over the place..

    HOW WRONG THEY are.

fromo1946
fromo1946
1:45 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:45 pm

He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t, he’s a businessman, not a idiot politician. This is what you need to do to garner the deal, schmooze the client, that’s what politicians don’t understand.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:29 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Exactly. NO matter what trump does, the media belittles him..

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
1:49 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:49 pm

He is Smarter than the Medi what’s to admit. He is showing that he is willing to talk to them and give them a chance, that is better than the Democrats and Media will do.

michaelboyes
michaelboyes
3:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:06 pm

The Korean War has never officially ended. Name the U.N. SecGen that has been to North Korea since the truce to Bring about a peace deal. (Crickets) Name the U.S.President before Trump to try and negotiate any kind of deal to end their nuclear aggression. (Crickets) Name anybody besides Trump that has tried to anything good with the NoKos. (Crickets) But Trump is an Trump is grandstanding. Trump is going to get us into war with NK. Trump isn’t tough enough on Kim. Trump is (fill in the blank). Time for all this bs to stop. Everybody needs to stop paying attention to the braying jackasses of the lamestream medea. They’re full of more hot air than AOC’s head.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
5:40 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:40 pm

These same lib-tard dem-rats would be calling for a national holiday if Obama did the same thing.

    mjthomas
    mjthomas
    7:03 pm July 2, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Exactly my thought. . .it would have been the greatest thing since sliced bread. . .And probably more Nobel worthy than any thing else he achieved.

