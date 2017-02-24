Bias: Ginsburg Praises Media and the Statue of Liberty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is praising the media at a time when the Trump administration has accused reporters of being dishonest and delivering “fake news.”
Ginsburg told the BBC’s “Newsnight” program in an interview Thursday that she reads The Washington Post and The New York Times every day, and that “reporters are trying to tell the public the truth.”
The 83-year-old justice did not comment directly on President Donald Trump, but said she was encouraged by the massive women’s march in Washington, the day after his inauguration Jan. 20, when demonstrators protested his election victory.
“I’ve never seen such a demonstration, both the numbers and the rapport of the people in that crowd,” she said. “There was no violence, it was orderly. So yes, we are not experiencing the best times, but there is reason to hope that we will see a better day.”
Asked to elaborate on those remarks during an appearance at George Washington University, Ginsburg responded with a twist on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
“I meant that we are not as mindful of what makes America great,” Ginsburg said. One example is “the right to speak one’s mind.” Another, she said, is “the idea of our nation being receptive to all people, welcoming of all people.” That includes “the notion that in our nation we are many and yet we are one.”
Ginsburg said that sentiment is reflected in the words inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty, which reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
She did not mention Trump’s controversial order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations. The order sparked protests and was blocked in the courts. The White House says Trump will unveil a new order next week.
Ginsburg, who leads the high court’s liberal wing, was openly critical of Trump in media interviews before his election. She later said she regretted her “ill-advised” comments in which she dismissed Trump as a “faker” who “really has an ego.”
Ginsburg told the BBC she is optimistic about the future and America’s ability to change direction.
“When the pendulum swings too far in one direction it will go back,” she said. “Some terrible things have happened in the United States, but one can only hope that we learn from those bad things.”
She noted the example of the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, calling it a “dreadful mistake.”
At her university appearance, Ginsburg had some kind words about Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg said she got to know Gorsuch during a trip to England a few years ago to meet with judges there.
“I’ve worked with him and I think he’s very easy to get along with,” she said. “He writes very well.”
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Bias: Ginsburg Praises Media and the Statue of Liberty,
This batty old hag needs to step down from the bench. She is clearly a partisan hack, with no business sitting on ANY court, let alone the SCOTUS. Impeach her.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the mother of all American abortions who aborts reality and history like she aborts American life, who is personally responsible for more destruction of American life and liberty than any man who ever sat on that court. Like a true believer Liberal, She thinks that what can be accomplished in the mind manipulative factories of destructive, obstructive street clogging protest by the unemployed, will out-weigh what is accomplished in the factories of America in productive employment. The first sign of a confused Liberal Judge with an agenda to manipulate is to quote not the statutes of our laws, but the statue of Liberty ““Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Hell, the America that was alive and prospering when that statue arrived was not a shade of the current socialist state of dependency. Immigrants DID come over to breathe free, and EARN THEIR WAY in creating a real life and real national wealth,,,not EAT FREE and consume what is left of what our former productive generations built up. Sans the destructive socialist dependency programs now in place the newly minted immigrants of the past either got productive soon or perished. Breath Free,,,give me a break,,,now the liberals even tax the air we breathe, all in the name of their fake social justice.
The sooner she assumes room temperature, the better. I wouldn’t even mind if someone decided to help the process along. To save our country, we need these people to be purged from their positions of power in the government.
“but there is reason to hope that we will see a better day.” Yup, as soon as she disappears in her very own grave, eh ?
CaptJell. While like you i would Celebrate the day she achieves room temperature, i am NOT in agreement someone needs to “help her along”.. That is what the liberals WANT us to be saying, so they can keep harping on “we are haters”…
That said i had a laugh at this comment of Ruth’s.
[“I’ve never seen such a demonstration, both the numbers and the rapport of the people in that crowd,” she said. “There was no violence, it was orderly. So yes, we are not experiencing the best times, but there is reason to hope that we will see a better day.”]
What protests was SHE watching. That woman’s march certainly wasn’t orderly. AND YES there was violence.. Last i checked, there was 200 people being tried for violence during the inauguration of trump, from ‘the protests’ we saw…
Typical American Civil Liberties TWO FACED HYPOCRITE LYING RACEBAITING COMMUNIST UNION Judge! Send Ruth Bader to North Korea where she belongs!
The Justice reads the Washington Post, …, and believes it.
Prosecution rests.
Bravo!
I don’t believe The Post or the Times. So long ago they used to be good, now they’re just the fake news rags of Leftists.
AND the NY Times, nuts2you. Don’t forget that. Somebody who relies on the most BLATANT print propaganda hacks for the racial left since Pravda for “news” is hardly “well informed!”
I honestly don’t believe this walking corpse has EVER been “well informed”..
So she reads the NY Times and the Washington Post every day — and nothing else? In other words, she has no knowledge of an opposing view on any case she’s reading about. That’s a pretty poor approach to background research on the cases she’s making decisions about. And she doesn’t even think there’s anything wrong with it, or even that there is an opposing view, which is even worse.
I taught college and graduate school courses for 30 years, and I’d never have let my students get away with reading only one side of a controversial subject before taking a position on it.
That is cause liberals never acknowledge there IS ANOTHER point of view..
Life time appointments to the Supreme Court should be terminated upon any judge becoming as short circuited, mentally ill, and disabled as Ginsburg.
If you ever want to be really frightened, read Men in Black! Historically there have been a lot of these wack jobs on the Supremes! Unfortunately, this one hasn’t been adjudicated as being unable to perform her Constitutional mandate, YET! It doesn’t appear that this lady can tell the difference between law, a bumper sticker, and a baloney sandwich.
I agree the “lifetime appointment” needs to be changed, tyrone! A “lifetime” was a lot shorter when the Founding Fathers added that requirement to the Constitution! Also, that “lifetime apointment” was intended to insulate Justices from policital pressure from the other two branches of government. That CLEARLY has not worked, as the Justices are hyper-partisan on MOST, if not ALL issues!
So a Justice should be limited to a single 10-year term, then subject to REAPPOINTMENT if a President sees fit to reappoint. That would eliminate a “purge” of Justices in every 8-year election cycle, as their term would be longer than two Presidential terms. If not, out they go, and a new Justice would be appointed. The only “downside” I see to that is, unless the Republicans manage to stay in power most of the time, the damned Commucrats would be constantly loading the Supreme Court with ultra-liberal Justices. But at least we would not be stuck with the leftist fools for 30 or 40 years!
And having “new blood” and fresh viewpoints on the court every decade or so could not hurt, either. We CERTAINLY need Justices that come from SOMEWHERE other than Harvard or Yale. Practically the ENTIRE current court are Harvard alumni.
I am down with a single 10 year term on the Scotus, just as long as if they get ‘re-appointed’ its ONLY for 1 further term. Otherwise we could still se some staying on it for 30+ years..
I also would love to see more diversity in regards to schooling.. WHY IS IT that the big 2 schools “Yale and Harvard” are the only ones ever represented? WHY no one say from the University of Phoenix, or Louisiana state. ?? OR are they saying that ONLY harvard and Yale law schools produce someone capable of making the judgements needed to be on the supreme court??
As a SUPREME,she should be quoting the LAW! The “SLOGAN” on the statue of Liberty is just that…A SLOGAN.
How many “LEGAL IMMIGRANTS” were TURNED AWAY from Ellis Island,under Lady Liberty’s watchful eye??
Too bad justice Alito isn’t here to REMIND HER that we are a Nation of LAWS…not “emotions”!
A slogan from France no less.
Those “legal” immigrants were turned away at Ellis Island, because agents were watching them come up the big staircase. If the prospective immigrant couldn’t make it up the stairs without getting a coughing fit from TB or they didn’t have a marketable skill to contribute to our society, or were handicapped and would become a drain on our economy, they were told to step to the left at the top of the stairs and were sent to the medical facility at the rear of the island. If you were sick, you went back to the boat.
People sneaking in, are not checked and they are bringing in diseases that were eradicated years ago here, and now sit next to your kids in school.
Good pint Jimbo. Heck prior to the late 2000s, i never HEARD of a school having to just down to get a major cleaning cause of dozens of kids falling ill.. BUT since 2010, i have heard of over two dozen! TWO of those schools here in Ohio…
we are overpopulated by 100,000,000 now. we are running out of fresh water. send the old lady libertty back to france
No, just send Ginsburg over there to get sucked into a “puddle” of quicksand, eh ?
It’s obvious, RBG only gets one side of a story, always has and always will. It is time for her to retire and watch the sun set from her front porch swing. She is getting paid to fall asleep…look at the video of the last State of the Union message. Life-time appointments to the Supreme Court need to be abolished…twenty years max is enough and appropriate.
Dear Semi-justice Ruth: Please resign and go to New Zealand. You promised!
“reporters are trying to tell the public the truth.”
Yeah, right. The “truth”, as interpreted by the DNC. The propaganda hacks in the media collude DIRECTLY with the Commucrats to decide what is, and is not “news.”
Ginsburg gets more senile and clueless every day! She’s determined not to retire and give Trump her seat to fill, but she can’t live forever!
If Ruth Bader Ginsburg is relying on these two liberal rags as her sole source for news she has clearly demonstrated her unfitness to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court. Her obvious liberal bias shows she cannot fairly rule on any action brought before the court. Based on her demonstrated bias this supports the belief that the terms of justices should not be lifetime appointments. It has become long past time for her to retire.
This old bat needs to retire. She is well past her prime and has obviously had too many liquid lunches to be able to make any competent decisions.
“reporters are trying to tell the public the truth.”
Unfortunately trying to tell the truth, is not any good if you are disposed to lying.
The lie usually wins at the Liberal media.
RBG drinks her lunch every day from a wine bottle, then sleeps (or is passed out) in the courtroom during deliberations, like she did during the last State of the Union speech.
It’s time for Ruth Buzzy Ginsberg to retire to the rest home she should be living in under a doctor’s care.
So I just had a thought. If old boozy Ginsberg drinks her lunch and falls asleep during deliberations, wouldn’t it be hilarious if someone were to sneak up on her with a balloon and popped it right beside her to wake her up?! Or used an air horn?She would probably keel over with a heart attack. Problem solved.
I would love it if someone who say had their case being heard, saw her sleepin g and said “Ok, why don’t the other 7 of you go deliberate, and let her stay sleeping.. HE obviously needs her bed rest!”
Know we know why the old bat is batty. She reads the NYT. What a biased bag. She’s obviously against the will of the Midwest, the South & most of the West. Dry up & blow away you failure at being impartial.
The key is what is on the statue of liberty – “yearning to breathe free”. Many coming here do not want to adapt to our freedoms and “breathing free”.