BEWARE! Racist pumpkins terrorize town! CNN guest compares Republicans to the Klan??

Watch out! Just in time for Halloween, we now need to beware of racist pumpkins. A CNN contributor compares Republicans to the Klan. Younger Americans are favoring restrictions to free speech, and some good news to report on the James Younger custody battle. All that and more on today’s show!

Black jack-o-lanterns purchased from Bed, Bath & Beyond became a point of controversy when someone complained about seeing them outside the office of a law firm. The decorations were deemed racist and “blackface,” and even the local media made it into a story. Bed, Bath & Beyond then stopped selling the items because of the politically correct “outrage.”

CNN, one of the networks who blasted President Trump for comparing impeachment to lynching (even the Democrats did the same thing regarding Bill Clinton), had a segment on Thursday in which a guest compared Republicans to the Klan!

Also, a judge ruled late Thursday that Jeffrey Younger, the father of 7-year-old James Younger, will have joint decision-making rights in regard to things like administering puberty blocking drugs to their child. Younger’s ex-wife wants to raise James as a girl and give him drugs that will chemically castrate the child. The father is adamantly opposed. Check out today’s show for all the details.

