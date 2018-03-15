Beverly Hills’ best: Mexican-flag wavers demanding impeachment

The best and brightest that Beverly Hills has to offer went on full display just recently, as President Donald Trump touched down in Los Angeles and headed to the community for a Republican event.
And by that, it’s meant: Angry protesters waving Mexican flags and demanding impeachment took to the streets and waved around anti-Trump signs. Angry protesters with no clear message, no clear purpose.
Happening Now: Anti Trump and border wall rally kicking off at Chicano park ahead of President Trumps visit to view the wall prototypes tomorrow. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/TvBXsdjmlw
— Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) March 12, 2018
It’s “welcome to our state, Mr. President,” liberal style.
Congressman Juan Vargas: "he's not welcome here" regarding President Trump ahead of his visit to view the Border wall prototypes. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/VkEVxjgVOb
— Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) March 12, 2018
“The demonstration featured a giant inflatable Trump doll, holding a missile; a Mexican band; street theater performers; and a small group of pro-Trump counter-protesters who braved the hostile crowd,” Breitbart wrote.
Yes. ‘Cause nothing says political dissent like a good street theater performance, right?
And that right there is the problem with these anti-Trump protests — all of them, since the dawn of presidential campaign time through present-day politics. They’re scattered in focus, unclear on message.
Nobody knows what the heck they’re protesting.
“Make America less of a s_hole again,” one sign carrier blasted. The sign also included: “#MALSA.”
Another: “F— You PUTO.”
Another carted the same message in red ink marker on an orange umbrella.
Others denounced Israel; still others, announced support for the LGBT movement; and more, “Vote for Change 2018.”
Political protests are great; they’re oft-effective ways of communicating dissatisfaction with the status quo and governing class. But they should have a real message and purpose.
They should say something more than F— you.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
So you want President Trump impeached? You want to wave a Mexican flag?
Then go to Mexico.
Actually, USA should forfeit California to mexico.
Just get out.A gathering of idiots
There signs are in spanish????
IMO if you are not a US citizen, who CARES IF YOU WANT trump impeached. YOu have no bloody say in the matter..
Send ICE to the anti Trump rally, detain everyone, find the illegals, deport them all immediately!
Turn on fire hoses directed at the crowd with green dye in the water, then pick them up later and send them to any country they want. They are never allowed to come back here.
rltnspd, I agree send in ICE and arrest this trash, that disgraces our Country by flying the Mexican flag!
Why aren’t Americans demonstrating across them demanding that these illegals must return to their countries and why are you not breaking down the doors of your senators and governors that favour foreigners instead of the taxpayers paying for their existense!
Maybe cause most sane anti-illegal alien citizen living in commiefornia, has been badgered and heckled to the point they are SCARED TO counter demonstrate..
this nation needs a massive purge of illegals and those who hate america citizens or not!
This is why i keep saying PLEASE COME AND SMACK CA now, you big quake we keep getting told by scientists is long overdue.
Deport that garbage immediately. Those who fly the Mexican Flag should do so in Mexico. This is America we (Americans) fly our American Flag.
If you wear the American flag on Cinco de Mayo day, a made-up Mexican festival, you will be asked to take it off so you do not hurt anyone’s feelings, but then we are to excuse them when they wave a Mexican flag at a protest of an American president as if to say their way is better than ours
To which I have to ask what in hell are you doing here? Mexico does not want traitors either? Or are you just scared being so stupid is not a survival skill in the country whose flag you are so proudly waving about because it has more people being killed by drug lords each year than are dying in the Syrian war and like all the liberal idiots you hang around cannot see you are only bringing them here?
I do wish liberals would stop botching abortions on their offspring by scrambling their brains then giving birth.
It would seem in CA what they say takes precedent over what citizens of this country say. They can murder citizens of this country and get away with it and you citizens are paying all their freight. Got to love Liberal government eh!! Can’t believe you folks voted for that???
Its to the point in CA< if you are a US citizen, YOU DON'T BLOODY count.. Other than for tax paying..
Which is why i keep saying, You could never pay me enough to Move there.
You’re right about cinco de mayo not being a big thing in mexico. In fact mexico wouldn’t even exist if it wasn’t for the U.S.
In 1851, Napoleon seized power in France declaring himself Emperor. Next was mexico as it was in its usual state of civil war. Colluding with mexican monarchists, he ordered the French Army to invade mexico. After suffering an initial defeat at Puebla, his forces and the monarchists succeeded in taking over the government of mexico and placing at the head, Maximilian of Austria.
Once America’s Civil War ended, President Andrew Johnson told the French he wanted them out of mexico. He sent arms and money to Benito Juarez, a capable but broke leader of the mexican rebellion, and encouraged Americans to volunteer to fight for him. This enabled Juarez to defeat Maximilian’s forces, and to capture and execute Maximilian in June 1867.
So mexico’s independence, from 1867 onward, is thanks to America. Yeah, don’t expect any gratitude! That Puebla thing; a mere speed bump to the French in conquering mexico! It was May 5th, 1862. Yep, the vaunted “Cinco de Mayo”; but, just another excuse to get drunk in Gringoland.
I too have wondered if your a dreamer and your parents described the gangs,rapes,drugs that they so desperately fled from in mexico,why ,would you or your children fly a flag of that oppressive nation ?.I would be flying the flag of the state or nation that so generally took me and mine in.
Ice should go to one of these rally protests and deport them all. This is not Mexico in Mexico the immigration policy is tough! You will get arrested and booted back to your own country, come back and get caught again you will get 5yrs in a Mexican jail the deported. Lets adopt the Mexican policy and then see what they whine about.
People in the US illegally, whether criminals or not, should be deported. The rule of law must be followed else we have more of the crap happening in California. Prosecute people who are breaking the laws of the US.
People in the US illegally ARE criminals; ALL OF THEM.
let them all go to Mexico and do their protesting and see how long protesting would last! if America is so bad why do they keep coming here illegally and demanding rights that they have no right to demand to? round them up and send them back and let them come into the country the legal way.
This is why i keep day dreaming of having mutant like powers, so i could create a DEATH FIELD at the bloody border. That WILL keep all illegals out. And then create a 2nd field at the northern border, that slowly (say 5mph) moves southward, and ANY ILLEGAL invader, or US citizen who SUPPORTS/Renders aid or other forms of assistance to these illegal invaders, that the field crosses over, gets petrified as if Medusae herself gazed on them! And only I could ever reverse it…
I have two supervisors and friends who work for me whose heritages are in Mexico and their parents immigrated legally and all are legal Americans. They have many friends who also are legal U.S. citizens. None want amnesty for anyone who came here illegally. None even own a Mexican flag.
Government schools in southern California a few years ago prohibited U.S. flags, patriotic caps and t-shirts, etc. stating it could bring conflict. When being patriotic and speaking English brings conflict, the conflict should be dealt with not eliminating American icons and patriotism.
Semper Fi !
To Congressman Juan Vargas….Trump not welcome there?…YOU are not welcome here!
And if Trump, the PRESIDENT of this nation is not welcome in your state. FINE THEN NO FEDERAL Funds, Federal buildings, Federal workers (which includes all military, customs and Air traffic controllers) are welcome there either!
Here’s another California demo-rat; Senate leader kevin de Leon, who openly brags, admitting that half his family is here ILLEGALLY AND, using forged or stolen documents.
Then the head brown clown that touts; they’re all welcome here. His guest, the president of mexico, who calls Californina, “The other mexico”.
FIVE MILLION ILLEGAL aliens that cost the few remaining taxpayers, $21 BILLION a year. (Only $18 BILLION for the WALL) The national cost of ILLEGAL aliens is pegged at a whopping $113 BILLION.
Impeachment? No, I’m thinking deportment. 😉
Good thinking
Ok.. can they even spell impeachment? As with ever demonstration these are actors paid to protest just for news purposes and to push BS agenda. Once Trump touched down ICE should have been there to see how many or these so called citizens are here legally and ship out the rest.
I’ve never heard how the left wingnuts justify, Murder, Mayhem and Rape by ILLEGAL aliens; then to say the President is not welcome when he wants to protect citizens and not ILLEGALS.
Feb. 2018- DACA Recipient Wanted for Murder in Texas – ILLEGAL alien, 21 yo Judas Deluna, killed a Good Samaritan after he came to help another man that Deluna had also shot. The most telling of who is the racist is below.
Deluna, the “obama DACA angel”, comes from an ENTIRE FAMILY of ILLEGAL aliens who have been convicted of VIOLENT crimes in the U.S.
Feb. 5, 2018 – NFL player and a man he was trying to help, killed by TWICE-deported ILLEGAL alien. The ILLEGAL alien was drunk and ran them over.
Jan 6, 2018 – Deported SEVEN Times, ILLEGAL alien Returns, Stabs 61-yo Stranger in Neck.
Xinran Ji, a USC engineering student died in 2014 from a savage beating by 19-yo “Dreamer”, mexican ILLEGAL alien Jonathan DelCarmen, and his thug pals Alberto Ochoa, 17, Andrew Garcia, 18, and Alejandra Guerrero, 16, who racially profiled Ji because he was Asian and assumed he “must have money.”
How many innocent citizens have to be sacrificed to fill the demo-rat voter rolls and their phony religion of diversity and political correctness??
Build that WALL. Build that WALL.
Because to these idiots, CITIZENS lives don’t matter, only illegal invaders lives do.
Mexifornia is not long for the sort of attention from the rest of us, by way of the NATIONAL government, its seditious actions call for and deserve. Why California’s American citizens place and retain both State and local governments into power, despite the evidence, often surreal, that the politicians, Lefty-Loony almost exclusively, have unequivocally announced and exhibited their preference for supporting, defending, and praising alien invaders over the rights, prerogatives, and welfare of those citizens, is astonishing. Tens of thousands of citizens, mostly Middle Class, working folks, have, are, and will flee from the craziness that dominates the State and is costing the remaining citizens, who are either Lefty-Loonies themselves, e.g., Silicon Valley tech nuts, or can not yet manage to flee, and the entire State, billions of dollars worth of freebies lavished upon the millions of illegal aliens, a shocking loss of personal wealth, astronomical cost of living, all but declared State bankruptcy, and (pun intended) alienation from almost all the rest of America, though the Moonboy Governor apparently believes his State, well, isn’t!
How insulting that a group that certainly included illegal aliens from Mexico, a failing narco-state, would have the audacity to wave Mexican flags on U.S. soil to protest a visit by the President! If these protestors are so proud of Mexico, why don’t they go back to their wonderful country?
Mindless idiots! California is lost. They do not reflect the values of America. These Criminal Invaders (aka Illegal Aliens) are attempting to steal the western USA by taking it over. And clueless Californians are allowing it.
ICE missed a royal opportunity to deport all those Bozos on camera!
I think it’s time for President Trump to sell California to Mexico. I’m sure he could negotiate a good deal for us. Perhaps he could get enough to pay off our national debt! Just build that huge wall from south to north all along California’s eastern and northern border. As part of the deal, Mexico would of course have to keep all of California’s registered democrats.
Deport them all, Problem solved.
I have a new suggestion as to how to deport these “Putos”, trebuchets! A little slow but sure solves the problem of recidivism. Might want to include Jerry Brown, his a**hole Atty General and, oh, what the hell, stick Linda Ronstadt in the sling too.