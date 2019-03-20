Beto, Warren call for end to electoral college

Beto O’Rourke has joined Elizabeth Warren in calling for the elimination of the electoral college, saying “there’s a lot of wisdom” in that. And 16-year-olds should vote too, right? Also, a new poll has come out labeling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the “villain” of the Amazon debacle in New York, and she doesn’t like that at all. Plus, Trump weighs in on another incident of social media bias against conservatives.

Elizabeth Warren, on Monday, called for the elimination of the electoral college. When asked about the topic at a speech on Tuesday, Beto O’Rourke said the same thing, but with his strange, noncommittal style.

He said, “If we really want everyone to vote, to give them every reason to vote, we have to make sure their votes count and go to the candidate of their choosing. So I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.”

Also in today’s show, another poll has Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the losing end. This one surveys New Yorkers and gets their feelings on the failed Amazon deal. AOC is definitely the “villain” according to New Yorkers. Check out today’s show for all the details.

