Beto O’Rourke’s burden: Dem says he’s ‘born’ for politics, yet ‘part of the problem’ as a white man

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am March 14, 2019
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he finds himself in a strange situation — “born” for politics while simultaneously being “part of the problem” because of the color of his skin.

The Texas Democrat told Vanity Fair for its April cover story that a 2020 presidential campaign may be in the making, although being “white” poses a problem for him within the party.

“You can probably tell that I want to run,” he told writer Joe Hagan. “I do. I think I’d be good at it. This is the fight of our lives … Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment.”

Mr. O’Rourke, who failed to defeat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during the midterm elections, tempered expectations by citing his race as a possible hurdle to political success.

“The government at all levels is overly represented by white men,” he said. “That’s part of the problem, and I’m a white man. So if I were to run, I think it’s just so important that those who would comprise my team looked like this country. If I were to run, if I were to win, that my administration looks like this country. It’s the only way I know to meet that challenge.”

“I totally understand people who will make a decision based on the fact that almost every single one of our presidents has been a white man, and they want something different for this country,” he continued. “I think that’s a very legitimate basis upon which to make a decision. Especially in the fact that there are some really great candidates out there right now.”

Mr. Hagan, the Vanity Fair writer, added another possible obstacle for the Democrat: he’s “too decent” and “too wholesome” for national politics.

“I tell O’Rourke that perhaps he’s simply too normal to be president,” he wrote.

“Whether you meant it or not, I take that as a compliment,” the ex-lawmaker replied.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:21 am March 14, 2019 at 8:21 am

his own party is racist against him. what a putz.

    captjellico
    captjellico
    11:31 am March 14, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Why do you think Robert O’Rourke goes by “Beto?” He’s hoping the mass numbers of lDlOTS who comprise his party won’t realize that he’s not actually party Mexican. Unfortunately, he’s right–they really are that STUPlD!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:23 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Maybe he’ll get plastic surgery, to do like Michael Jackson did, so he can start looking more latino??

    angdevgirl
    angdevgirl
    2:26 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    He made the most idiotic choice one can make as a white man – become a Democrat. Now he is a beta-male, a whipping post for feminists, and a punchline for jokes.

Eugene Alexander
galex
9:25 am March 14, 2019 at 9:25 am

He thinks the color of a persons skin is a legitimate basis to make a decision on. That is the stupidity that got us Barack Obama, which tells me this guy is not smart enough to be dog catcher let alone president.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
9:34 am March 14, 2019 at 9:34 am

Another one that is suffering from the disease known as liberalism.

Sorry Beto, Trump is a great President and not you nor any of your fellow libtards could hold a candle to Trump.

Ringmaster1
Ringmaster1
9:47 am March 14, 2019 at 9:47 am

Keep talking Beto you are a ray of sunshine for the Republican Party

    westtexan
    westtexan
    9:56 am March 14, 2019 at 9:56 am

    IF the GOP will grab him by the balls and make him squeal like the ja ck as s he is….

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:25 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Unfortunately, other than trump, no one in the GOP has the spine to do that.

westtexan
westtexan
9:54 am March 14, 2019 at 9:54 am

Born for politics??? Like a mob boss??? Stop calling him “Beto”, he is name is Bobby Frank. More like born to be a *********.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    11:27 am March 14, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Maybe he and Liz Warren should compare DNAs. She’s probably more Indian than he is Hispanic. Or maybe not.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
10:42 am March 14, 2019 at 10:42 am

I have ZERO respect for this man, who misrepresents his ethnic background. He is
100% Irish, and Welch, but leads people to believe he has Hispanic heritage for VOTES !
His statement about being “Too White”, also really bothers me. Do we now Judge whether someone is capable of doing a good job solely on the COLOR OF THEIR SKIN ?
Mr O’Rourke seems to think so, which is another ignorant comment, coming out of this man’s mouth !

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:26 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    For libtards, yes they DO seem to judge whether your skin tone, means you can do the job…
    BECAUSE TO MANY OF THEM, everything is about race..

DoD Retired
DoD Retired
10:44 am March 14, 2019 at 10:44 am

Who cares? I sure as he’ll don’t!

DrBarbara
DrBarbara
11:24 am March 14, 2019 at 11:24 am

Too white? As far as I can see, all the Dims running for President are white. Well, except for Kamala Harris. I don’t know what she is.

    angdevgirl
    angdevgirl
    2:27 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    She is a hooker.

oldshooter
oldshooter
12:00 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Bobby O’Rourke is clearly telling us, by his comments, that he is a racist – a person who sees the world through a lens that considers skin color more important than any other characteristic of a person. He is unfit for any federal office, and, given that he has said he considers our Constitution outdated and irrelevant, is obviously unable to take any federal oath of office honestly. Only a fool or an anti-American socialist would vote for him.

vinnie
vinnie
1:20 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:20 pm

We do not want or need another Obama no matter what his skin color!

This guy is another “Useful Idiot” (like AOC) with absolutely no qualifications to be an American let alone President!

The Democrat Party IS the Party of Useful Idiots!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    They are not useful to me. FOR ME, i see them all as nothing but USELESS morons!

The Cavity
The Cavity
2:34 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:34 pm

A liar with no serviceable talent. Yup. He was born for politics.

papatriot
papatriot
2:52 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:52 pm

His flailing arms make him look like a stork, ready for takeoff. You shouldn’t vote for someone based on race, gender, class etc. Vote on policies and a proven record of experience in life.

Kramo
Kramo
3:44 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:44 pm

And Beta use to dress up as a woman. Get lost soy boy.

    overlord
    overlord
    5:40 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    That would be one ugly woman.

overlord
overlord
5:39 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:39 pm

This is Hillary -ous. He’s born for it? Sounds like he’s been taking his cheerleaders word for it. You’re great Beto… We need you Beto… bla bla bla… Sort of like Hillary – listened to her cheerleaders too. Wasn’t enough lipstick in the world for that pig. Hillary isn’t suitable to lead a Girl scout troop. I know, that is a high standard, those women know what they’re doing.

A pig I hope to see behind bars soon.

Don’t think it can’t happen. She was never tried, so no double jeopardy. I think she can be charged and she’ll surely be convicted. I think violations of the espionage act.

