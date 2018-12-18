Beto O’Rourke doubles down on dumb when it comes to the border

Just when you think politics cannot get any stupider in this country, in skateboards Robert Francis O’Rourke.
That would be the same Robert Francis O’Rourke of privileged upbringing and expensive boarding school pedigree who today goes by “Beto” because it sounds Hispanic now that he has decided to get into electoral politics.
Whatever happened to all the outrage over “cultural appropriation”? You cannot say it is only a problem when conservatives or Republicans do it. Just look at wacky left wing Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose national political ambitions have been crushed by her shameless smash-and-grab at trying to be “Pocahontas” for electoral purposes.
It is all so deeply, deeply stupid. It would all be pathetically funny, except that it is all so toxic and detrimental to a body politic founded upon and devoted to all people being equal.
Not perfection, obviously. But always striving for that perfect ideal.
One thing is certain: If you are not even trying for the principle of all people being equal — regardless of race, religion or gender — you will never get anywhere near it.
These people have entirely thrown in the towel and given up. They don’t even pretend to be trying anymore.
If any other profession in America operated on this level of celebrated racial profiling, it would be put out of business — no doubt by the very same kleptocratic political merchants who have currently elevated it to such dizzying heights.
But it is not just color-by-numbers in some political coloring book for these people. It actually extends to real political policy. Policies that kill people.
Talking to supporters last week, Mr. O’Rourke rightly lamented the tragedy of people dying trying to cross the border illegally into the United States. This is especially tragic when we are talking about young children dragged by adults — often mercenary coyote smugglers — across such lethally treacherous terrain.
To blame, according to this Prep School Politico? The wall, he says.
The “wall that we have already built that pushes people who are at their most desperate and vulnerable to ever-more inhospitable stretches of the Chihuahua Desert.”
What is amazing here is that while the Prep School Politico doesn’t make much of any point to support his anti-borders political stance, his statement does make exactly President Trump’s point. Which is that walls work — thereby preventing people from crossing at places where they have been erected.
Mr. O’Rourke’s assertion is not just some ill-considered comment whipped up in the political frenzy of the moment. In a tweet, he doubled down.
“Border Patrol reported 329 migrant deaths in 2016. In 2017, 294 deaths. Seven were children,” he pointed out, underscoring the grievous humanitarian obligation that America has to finally secure our dangerous border with Mexico.
Inexplicably, however, the Prep School Pundit added: “The solution is not more walls. It’s not more partisanship and rhetoric.”
Again, if he cared about poor, dying migrant children as much as he cares about “partisanship and rhetoric,” Mr. O’Rourke would acknowledge that, indeed, walls do work. When people stop trying to traverse deadly deserts to illegally invade our borders, only then will children stop dying.
Perhaps if his name was actually “Beto,” he might actually care about them.
• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The trans-national ruling clique does what it can to make sure the we elect the dumb and the naive to lead the country. It will make the end game of their hostile tekeover of the West much easier.
This is who the Democrats want to run for President in 2022.
LET THEM. Trump would smash him!
May have difficulty in FL and other criminalized states rife with fraud-boosting voting locales.
So they want a profitable process center to be closed. Not to help but to force early release of illegals.
“Excuse me? We have an agenda. Could you please go out of business for us?”
“….wall that we have already built that pushes people who are at their most desperate and vulnerable to ever-more inhospitable stretches of the Chihuahua Desert.”
And I thought walls were static immovable barriers. Apparently we have paid for an active system of self motivating type.
Cool!
This preppy has been liberally educated way beyond his brain capacity to process the knowledge. He will have as much success convincing the public he is Hispanic, as Pocahontas was an Indian. I can’t wait to see what Trump names him. “The Frito Bandito Computerhead”, minus any chips? He probably thinks the hungry illegals all funneled themselves into the Chihuahua Desert because that’s where the “Yo Queiro Taco Bell” dog feeds people for free. He deserves the Obama award for saying something emotional that sounds good, but is too unrealistic to solve any problems.
Beto is being compared to JFK ?? 1.Well he is young 2. He has JFK hair 3 Bobby.s teeth 3. Teddy’s driving record ( leaving the scene and drunk driving) now if he only had a bootlegging millionaire father, maybe Soros can adopt him. Today the Kennedys would be conservative Democrats and would be bashed by the lib press.
Thank goodness Texas did not elect this over privileged snob to the senate…though he spent 80 million trying to do so. The funny thing…is his lily white skin kept getting darker through the campaign…and we dubbed him the Phoney Mexican.
Boo-yah!! This article kicks the Irish Hispanic Caucasian right in the shamrocks!!
He needs to hook up with Ocasio-Cortez, they have so much in common….namely STUPIDITY!
Wow Chuck, tell us how you really feel 😉
And yes O’roark is an even emptier suit than obama was. How is that even possible…she lamented mournfully…a single tear running down her face…
Sometimes I crack myself up…