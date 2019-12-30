Home » News

Bernie Sanders willing to sacrifice your job for Medicare for All plan

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 6:45 am December 30, 2019
5

File - (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

DOVER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders’ long-championed “Medicare for All” health care system will cost people their jobs, the Vermont senator said Saturday while campaigning in the home of the first-in-the-nation primary.

“Will there be job loss? Yes, there will be,” Sanders said in response to an audience question during a health care-themed town hall in Dover, N.H.

But Sanders suggested job re-training as a way to help those who would lose their jobs in the transition to the government-run health care system that abolishes private insurance.

University of Massachusetts Amherst economist Robert Pollin told Kaiser Health News earlier this year Medicare for All could cost some 2 million jobs.

Sanders was forced to address the issue Saturday when answering a question from Maine resident James McCoy, a health insurance grievance and appeals analyst, about what would happen to his job under Medicare for All.

“What we have to do is make sure people should not have to argue with you or anybody else. If they are sick, they deserve the coverage and that’s what Medicare for All is about,” Sanders said.

Sanders acknowledged his system would result in job loss before offering his potential solution.

“We are putting into Medicare for All what we are calling a ‘Just Transition Program,’ which will help everybody in the industry for a five-year period maintain their income, get the job training that they need to get another job,” Sanders said.

While U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has largely taken the heat over Medicare for All, Sanders has had to admit the middle class will pay more in taxes — though he says they’ll save on health care costs through the elimination of premiums, co-pays and deductibles — and has previously said the plan would result in job loss.

McCoy told Sanders he was a progressive trying to decide between the Vermont senator and his Massachusetts colleague. Afterward, he told the Herald he preferred how Warren would handle job loss under Medicare for All.

“I respect his honesty,” McCoy said of Sanders, adding that those in the health insurance industry are not trying to be “evil people. We’re just like everyone else, trying to support our families.”

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Bernie Sanders willing to sacrifice your job for Medicare for All plan, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



5 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
9:53 am December 30, 2019 at 9:53 am

Socialized medicine will ring the death knell for health care for everyone who is not wealthy. There is already a shortage of doctors and nurses, and socialized medicine will make the shortage exponentially worse. Who wants to go to medical school, costing a quarter of a million dollars, to get a job paying $60,000, to $100,000 per year? Medical care WILL be rationed, and the elderly and chronically ill WILL be denied medical care. There will be doctors who will treat the wealthy, who can pay out of their pockets, and those doctors will NOT take medicare patients. Not to mention, medicare is NOT free. You still pay a monthly premium, more for prescription coverage, and you STILL pay 20% out of pocket for hospital cost, and numerous other things medicare does not cover.
Politicians pushing for this are either terminally stupid, or have other motives for controlling the health care industry. Governmental power over life and death makes us all subjects, not citizens.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:49 am December 30, 2019 at 10:49 am

    We’ve already see the death panels at work in the UK. Remember that? Because I do. Links provided.
    Charlie Gard
    Alfie Evans

    In the case of Charlie Gard, the UK cut off much-needed medical care by the death panel (or whatever cheery name they chose for themselves). People in America had compassion and were willing to fly the baby here and pay for the surgery. The UK govt said no, and condemned the child to die.

    At that point, it was no longer about a death panel decision to save money on an “unworthy” child. It was about taking away hope. Americans were going to foot the bill and save the child’s life. No cost at all to the UK. But this would be a dangerous precedent for the socialists.

    Much like the Berlin Wall, their policies were there to keep people in, not out. Socialism depends on suffering and death.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
AzRep
AzRep
10:01 am December 30, 2019 at 10:01 am

Typical liberal policy, raise the numbers of the unemployed to keep up the illusion of a perpetual recession, and grow the number of government employees.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

DrGadget
DrGadget
10:30 am December 30, 2019 at 10:30 am

Socialists are confused when it comes to jobs. They just don’t get it. None of them ever had a real job. All they know is free stuff. They’ve gotten by with free stuff for many years, so who needs a job?

You and I know that someone with a real job needs to pay taxes to support all these socialist programs, but they don’t. To understand that, you need to understand some basic math. They don’t. You also need to understand basic human behavior. They don’t.

This is why they’re always “surprised” when socialist states like Venezuela fail. 10 years ago they were acting like Ven was a success story. Now they’re saying it’s an outlier and doesn’t count. Or they blame their failure on America’s sanctions. Excuses, excuses. Blaming America ignores the inherent flaws of socialism, and in fact Ven was only “successful” because America was buying up their oil. That was their only value. We stopped buying it and they failed.

Nor can they tell us what was right about Ven 10 years ago, or what would have kept it a success.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:40 am December 30, 2019 at 10:40 am

    More on Ven oil.

    Their oil is rubbish anyway, and only made any sense when balancing light sweet crude with their sludge.

    America has many options and pioneered new technology for oil shale and horizontal drilling. We changed our process to be more self-reliant (The Dems universally hate this fact). We were in OK shape before, but are in much better shape now.

    Ven’s ONLY option was to sell their sludge to us during an era of high oil prices. Their success depended entirely upon us continuing to allow them to screw us out of money. Their collapse was inevitable. We stopped paying them fistfuls of money and now they’re broke.

    Their failure to find new revenue streams during the good times is hardly our fault. Socialism doesn’t punish failure nor reward creativity and success. They actually failed as soon as they implemented socialism.

    Bernie = Socialist

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat