Bernie Sanders warns Donald Trump might welcome impeachment fight

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said the best response to President Trump’s attacks against four minority women in the House is to defeat him in the 2020 presidential election and reiterated his concern that going all-in for impeachment could be playing right into the president’s hands.

Describing Mr. Trump as a “racist” and a “bigot,” Mr. Sanders said at an event sponsored by The Washington Post that the Republican commander-in-chief “may be crazy, but he’s not stupid” and could welcome an impeachment fight.

“I am not certain that Trump does not want the Congress to go forward with impeachment where there may not be the votes to in fact impeach him,” he said, adding it is also unlikely he would be convicted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

“Then you’ll have a situation where after months after months after months Trump will tell the American people, ‘See, they found me not guilty, vote for me to be president,'” Mr. Sanders said. “So that is the kind of tightrope that I know [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is walking.”

Mr. Sanders said he supports an impeachment inquiry, but he said his primary goal is to make sure Mr. Trump falls in the 2020 election.

