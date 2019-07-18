Bernie Sanders warns Donald Trump might welcome impeachment fight
Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said the best response to President Trump’s attacks against four minority women in the House is to defeat him in the 2020 presidential election and reiterated his concern that going all-in for impeachment could be playing right into the president’s hands.
Describing Mr. Trump as a “racist” and a “bigot,” Mr. Sanders said at an event sponsored by The Washington Post that the Republican commander-in-chief “may be crazy, but he’s not stupid” and could welcome an impeachment fight.
“I am not certain that Trump does not want the Congress to go forward with impeachment where there may not be the votes to in fact impeach him,” he said, adding it is also unlikely he would be convicted in the GOP-controlled Senate.
“Then you’ll have a situation where after months after months after months Trump will tell the American people, ‘See, they found me not guilty, vote for me to be president,'” Mr. Sanders said. “So that is the kind of tightrope that I know [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is walking.”
Mr. Sanders said he supports an impeachment inquiry, but he said his primary goal is to make sure Mr. Trump falls in the 2020 election.
Socialist Bernie Sanders can’t tell the difference between a real American freedom winning four minority women forward thinking social empowered Squad,,, and four foreign minded Anti-American hating weak minority women organized gang of Squat. Again they offer THE PEOPLE a productive power posturing socialist squad, but all we get is the same old wealth redistributing weak malleable mouth running socialist squat which produces nothing but infectious diseased thinking, not even fit for fertilizer, They would impeach their own leaders if it advanced their careers and turn Americans into frightened Stalinist serfs unfit in any form to Self-Govern, just steal in the politically correct wording called redistribution, based on a warped social justice where THEY get to define the morality, which then revealed becomes immorality of socialist oppression. Like Ecclesiastes said, there is nothing new under the sun,,,,certainly not socialism, just the masks they now wear to oppress and promote it.