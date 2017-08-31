Bernie Sanders to lead new party?

Sen. Bernard Sanders is giving the silent treatment to progressive activists clamoring for him to end his political marriage with Democrats and pilot a new party committed to making his progressive vision a reality.
Activists say they still hope Mr. Sanders will join their effort, but are miffed the Vermont independent is hewing so closely to the party that they say mistreated him in last year’s presidential primary.
They hope to give Mr. Sanders a nudge next week, dropping off 50,000 signed petitions at his Capitol Hill office calling on him to lead a new party and to take part in a town hall.
“Bernie only has to gain from this conversation,” Nick Brana, founder of Draft Bernie for a People’s Party, told The Washington Times. “These are people who really led on his campaign. They were making videos. They were on social media. These were really grass-roots leaders and so many of them have come to the opinion that we need a new party.”
The plea comes two weeks after Mr. Brana and left-wing activist Cornel West invited Mr. Sanders to attend the Sept. 9 town hall meeting, part of a three-day “Convergence Conference” at American University that also will include appearances from Jimmy Dore, a comedian and political commentator, and Kshama Sawant, who in 2013 became the first socialist elected to the Seattle City Council and helped lead the successful push for $15 per hour minimum wage in the city.
Mr. Sanders’ office did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
“Obviously, Bernie is dedicated toward defeating Trump and holding back the Republicans, but that is not the question — the question is instead what is the best way to do that?” Mr. Brana said, adding that even Mr. Sanders has struggled to unite a majority of Americans under the Democratic banner. “Nobody can unite the country inside a Democratic Party that remains as corporate as ever.”
Other progressive groups have steered clear of the “Draft Bernie” efforts, saying the country is locked into the two-party system.
“While we respect allies who may disagree, we stand with Bernie in the belief that the clearest path to fight economic and racial inequity in our country comes through working to reform the Democratic Party rather than creating a new party from scratch,” said Charles Chamberlain, executive director of Democracy for America.
Christy Setzer, a Democratic strategist who has worked on three presidential campaigns, said Mr. Sanders would risk his relevance if he joined the rebel movement.
“Sanders is wise to steer clear, lest his legacy be the guy with crazy hair and fringe politics who was only taken seriously for a brief moment in time,” she said.
For his part, Mr. Sanders has tried to overhaul the party from the inside.
He accepted a leadership post in the Senate Democratic caucus, endorsed Rep. Keith Ellison’s failed bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee and threw his support behind former Rep. Tom Perriello’s unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Virginia.
More recently he has headlined events in Indianapolis, Detroit and Ohio, where he slammed President Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, reiterated his calls for Medicare-for-all and decried tax cuts for the rich
“Our job is not to allow them to divide us up, it is to bring our people together,” he said at one of the stops. “When we stand together it is black and white and Latino and when we fight for an agenda and a government that works for all of us, we can do extraordinary things.”
Mr. Sanders, who will be 79 in 2020, has refused to close the door on another bid for president.
On Wednesday, Mr. Brana, who worked on Mr. Sanders’ presidential campaign, said he hopes his former boss comes on board and in an email blast reminded his followers the invite to the Vermont senator is open ended.
“Progressives across the country are waiting to see if Bernie Sanders will sit down with the working people who fought and sacrificed for him in 2016,” Mr. Brana said.
Why a new party? They still aren’t happy with the Dems’ level of Marxism? They are that impatient? Just wait a few months. They will get it.
The sad thing is most of the millennials would vote for that communist, Sanders. Of course that would siphon off votes from the DemoRAT party, if Sanders did go to a third party.
Well they couldn’t call it the commie party, as that moniker is already owned by the DNC!
Go for it Bernie! You’ll split the democrat vote, something that will cause us to cheer. You will do just like that Clinton shill Ross Perot did.
Go for it and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t.
Splitting the Democrat vote into two parts would be a great and wonderful thing…!!…for the Republicans..!!
Absolutely, tws. I think Bernie’s starting a new party might be precisely the thing – in my view the *only* thing – that might keep the Dems from retaking power next election. (I didn’t vote for Trump; don’t like him very much, and don’t *trust* him at all. But I certainly didn’t vote for Preparation H, either. I registered a protest write-in vote, saying, as Mercutio says in “Romeo and Juliet,” “a plague on both your houses”. I think Trump has put the GOP majority in jeopardy, and something like this would be just what we need.)
Which is why this is imo a great idea!
That’a boy Bernie ! Rally the troops buddy it’s well past time for labor and the liberal elite to have the voice and power they need. Declare yourselves as the friends of labor and the poor, comrades and fly the socialist banner high.
If the rest of the Democrats won’t fall in line then leave them behind and march forward.
As for me I’m a despicable, and I can be of no real help to you or your cause. But don’t let that stop you, carry on comrade.
The only place bernie is leading to is the graveyard.
The potential grandees of the Soros-controlled peoples republic that is to follow the planned overthrow of President Trump are now jockeying for position. The Mongrel launched the Castro-like insurrection just after the was forced, very much against his plans and his will, to abandon his plan to stay in office and become President for Life like his childhood heroes Mobutu and Mugabe. The Drunken Lesbian Witch has undoubtedly “written” her latest turgid screed and threatens to unveil a torturous stage show in order to remain in contention as Soros’s potential puppet. Her fixer, election-stealer and past paramour McAuliffe arranged the Charlottesville riot as an audition for the role, and now we have the Grandpa Walton of the revolution. It does not matter which one the Nazi kapo and his communist and black militant storm troopers rally to: they all mean to kill President Trump and as many of his supporters as necessary, and if you are an American-born anglophone European-American heterosexual person of faith who believes in limited government and a free economy, they mean to kill you, too.
“so closely to the party that they say mistreated him in last year’s presidential primary”
They don’t just say it. He WAS mistreated. Hillary stole the Primary. Fact. I don’t normally feel bad for Dems but Bernie was drawing in crowds on par with Trump’s. He was very popular. Hillary is not, was not, never has been. She felt it was “her turn” and that justified fixing the vote.
Think if you were a Democrat and forced to vote for that evil witch. Don’t mistake this for me endorsing Sanders’ position, but his popularity on the Left was undeniable. To say the Democrat Party cares nothing for its voters is an understatement. I was hoping this travesty would kick off a Tea Party Moment on the Left, but it never gelled. The Dem Party has long outlived its usefulness. I hope Bernie smashes it to bits. Will the new Party be any better? Maybe not. But there’s no denying we would all be better off without Democrats.
And if Jeb or Kasich had won the nomination I’d be advocating the same thing for the GOP. Smash it to bits and start over. Trump won us a brief reprieve but we all see he spends most of his time fighting Republicans. After Trump, will the GOP be relevant? I’d love to see it replaced with a better conservative party.
If nothing else, Bernie might be good for smashing the Dem Party into pieces. Doubtful though, considering how easily cowed their voters are. It took them less than 6 months to forget that Hillary can’t be trusted. Ever.
I’ll go further. Last year I was hoping Bernie would run as an Independent. I had hoped he would lead the revolution then, and overthrow the Democrats once and for all. Sadly, no.
We have a major party that hates America, is bought and sold by George Soros, a literal Nazi sympathizer, and has a complete disdain for our laws. Its heroes (like Obama) love to fly overseas on the taxpayer’s dime, and rant about how horrible America is.
And people actually vote for them. People defend them. I actually know real Democrat voters. They really did vote for Hillary. Inconceivable.
The entire Democrat machine needs to be disassembled and pulverized. While you’re at it, take the Lamestream Media with you. Neither of these entities serves a positive function in the present day. Both are enemies of our Republic.
IMO, Ted Cruz described last year’s fight for the Democrat nomination very well: It was a fight between the Bolsheviks and the Mensheviks. Had Communist Party USA not already trademarked that name, the Democrat Party should change its name to that for purposes of truth in advertising. But they won’t because the America public still considers “communist” and “Marxist” bad brands, even though it accepts a lot of Marxist principles. I am not exaggerating. Hillary was a disciple of Marxist Saul Alinsky. Bernie is a Marxist, just listen to him. What Hillary says is Marxist too, but not as obvious as what Bernie says.
Go for it bernie, you old A$$ hippy freak!!! This way you leftist commies will never be in the WH again!
M A G A !!!
“They hope to give Mr. Sanders a nudge next week, dropping off 50,000 signed petitions.”
Given that you can typically get 100,000 idiots to sign a petition in favor of declaring vanilla ice-cream a vegetable; I’m a bit under whelmed with the prospects here.
However; if supporting a “draft-Bernie” petition for him to establish another Progressive political party takes a few more votes away from a similarly aligned liberal Democrat…show me where to sign!!!