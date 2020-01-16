Home » Fresh Ink

Bernie Sanders, the patriot: ‘Our job is to build the United Nations’

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 16, 2020
9

File Photo - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Oh boy, this is about as far left on foreign policy as a leftist can get — and no surprise, it’s brought to America courtesy of the socialist who stipulates he’s a democratic-socialist, all the while wearing an independent senatorial button, all the while caucusing with Democrats in the Senate, all the while running for president within the Democratic Party: Bernie Sanders.

“Our job,” he said, at the final Democrat debate in Iowa, broadcast by CNN, “is to build the United Nations.”

Not America?

There’s an odd viewpoint for a guy seeking to lead the United States of America. After all, you’d at least think he’d make a show of wanting to first build America up — and then and only then, maybe consider the United Nations.

Sanders made the remark in response to a question from moderator Wolf Blitzer about the candidates’ foreign policy on Iran, Afghanistan and troops in the Middle East.

Sanders went on, saying “our job” — meaning, America’s — was to “rebuild the State Department” as well as “resolve international conflict diplomatically.”

In other words: Sanders’ plan for foreign policy would be to talk, talk, talk, bargain, bargain, bargain, petition, petition, petition, meet, meet, meet — then break for lunch and do it all again.

All within the hallowed halls of the global-first, sovereign-nations-second, America-not-at-all United Nations.

Thanks, Bernie, for the warning.

Didn’t America already suffer eight years of diplomacy at all costs under Barack Obama?

A vote for Sanders: It’s a vote for globalism. It’s a vote for the United Nations.

That’s very like saying: It’s a vote against America.

Then again, Sanders is a socialist. His whole being stands opposed to America.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.

9 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:49 am January 16, 2020 at 8:49 am

Beanie Sanders, wears a cap with a propeller on top.

It amazes me that we actually have fools in this country who support this dangerous socialist geezer. (cranky gaffers, weird old man)

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    9:53 am January 16, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Bernie’s a propeller head? Um, we’ll have to agree to disagree on that one, SUSNR. Most, if not all, propeller heads I know are intelligent geeks. Bernie may be a geek, but he’s nowhere close to intelligent.

baitfish
baitfish
8:56 am January 16, 2020 at 8:56 am

What we should do is send all the UN ambassadors home, demolish the UN building, then salt the ground where the building stood.

    wlbirk
    wlbirk
    9:26 am January 16, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Thank you Bait for the truth. I’ve been saying this for years. The UN will never allow a citizen of the USA to be Sec. General of UN because all they want is our money. The NATO has not been much difference….of course until Trump came along.

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
9:03 am January 16, 2020 at 9:03 am

(“ ‘Our job is to build the United Nations’…)

Yikes! Hopefully the dems will have many debates before election….and that Sander’s Freudian slip is contagious among his peers. The leftist promises, plans, and ploys for our country thus far (during my life time) should have resulted in an elevated “BUYER’S BEWARE!!” panic mode in all those within earshot of their rants; their ideals/ideas have resulted in little else then eroding social values, dismal failures, devastated economies, and apologetic debasement of our existence to countries near and far. We have now in office one who has promised to, MakeAmericaGreatAgain!!…and has made tremendous strides in the ACCOMPLISHING of his promises….all the while against the furious resentment and rabid opposition from the left.

The revealing of the truth of the left’s intent to conform(crumple) our nation into their brand of a meinkampf-esque manifesto replete with guidelines mapping their globalist agenda was uttered that evening by Sanders,…and should send shock waves of dismay and fearful resignation among their flock leading to a scattering of their voting base like the approaching of a rampaging tsunami.

Only time…and forthcoming elections…will tell.

Russell Fowler
Russell Fowler
9:14 am January 16, 2020 at 9:14 am

I am all for moving the UN to the most poorest country in the world.

alethia
alethia
9:38 am January 16, 2020 at 9:38 am

Let’s cut to the chase here. Bernie is a full blown, raging communist and there are many more in the House just like him. Why on earth people vote for these people is beyond me, UNLESS they are of like minds as and that in itself is a scary thought.

Regarding the UN: This useless organization needs to be removed from the USA entirely. Let them set up shop in any communist country of their choosing.

rockthistown
rockthistown
10:03 am January 16, 2020 at 10:03 am

“Our job,” he said, at the final Democrat debate in Iowa, broadcast by CNN, “is to build the United Nations.”

OMgosh. This creaky old communist cretin shouldn’t be in Congress, much less be as close as he is to becoming Commander-in-Chief. Your first job, comrade Bernie, is to protect & defend the USA, period.

Bernie is all in for a one-world order, naturally, with him in charge. The rest of us would be forced to serve him & his every whim or get carted off to a gulag in the middle of the night. Just say NO to the Bern.

Libertarian58
Libertarian58
10:10 am January 16, 2020 at 10:10 am

The U.N. is and always has been a front for global communism. Every “leader” of this charade has always been a communist and all their effort goes to communist causes. Why do we give them even one red cent?

