Bernie Sanders: ‘Something fundamentally immoral and wrong’ with America right now

Sen. Bernard Sanders says he wants the media to stop asking him questions about socialism and instead focus on what is “fundamentally immoral and wrong” with America.
The Vermont lawmaker sat down Wednesday with “CBS This Morning” to discuss the current political climate leading into the midterm elections when the rise of democratic socialism was brought up. He expressed exasperation when asked if a “capitalism versus socialism” debate should be at the forefront of the nation’s consciousness.
“I think media makes a bigger deal of it than it should,” he said. “Look at the issues! Should every American have health care as a right at a time when we spend twice as much per capita on health care as any other country, have the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs, and 30 million people have no health insurance? That is a disastrous system. Of course, we need to move to Medicare for all.”
The independent senator added that colleges and universities should be tuition-free before transitioning to a critique of the free market.
“I think that there is an understanding there is something fundamentally immoral and wrong about a nation in which we have three people who own more wealth than the bottom half of the American people,” he said. “That does not make sense.”
Co-host Bianna Golodryga then said they were “out of time” and could not address the possible retort: “We like the ideas. How do we pay for them?”
well lets see fundamentally wrong in america?
the demoncrat party.
the aclu.
roe vs wade
islamic infiltration.
no borders.
welfare & foodstamps.
antifa and blm
bernie “i have never worked a day in my life sanders”
nancy pelosi.
queers and transgenders have more rights than i have.
gay marriage
and the removal of god and american history all over america.
Well said Capricorn. You can summarize it by saying that everything that has made our country the best in the world is under attack by Bernie (BS) Sanders and his band of Socialists. If anybody still has doubts about Socialism being a failed system, just look at Cuba and Venezuela, or the best example of Socialism’s failure, the now defunct and long gone USSR (Union of Soviet Socialists Republics). And it hurts to hear New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo say that America has never been great!! Cuomo is a pathetic disgrace and his father, Mario Cuomo must be turning in his grave!!
To Capricorns list I would add:
Journalistic malpractice
Failure to perform by the DOJ
Criminal activity by the top law enforcement agency in the US
US education system failure, specifically with regard to history and economics
Unequal justice under the law
Rampant Constitutional ignorance
Maybe BS is right…we should be talking about the issues…
And to add to that, Health care was very affordable, way back in the 18 and early 1900s. ALL TILL the government got it’s fat fingers into things, and started mandating insurance and costs.. Then it skyrocketed up..
WHY IS THAT?
Crazy Bernie, how sad. You waste your God given intelligence for earthly power alone. You lie and you tell people that the government can give them all a job, that government can give them much more but the rich aren’t paying their fair share, you tell them that homosexuality and transgenderism is what God made you to be, you tell all that government thinks it is better that you don’t have that child, and God withholds his wrath another day. The day of judgement will come. His wrath will be poured out on all who reject Him.
The coveting of your neighbor’s wealth and God blessed and rewarded success is the basis for most of the immorality of Bernie’s embraced secular socialism. Their love of other peoples money is the root of all their socialist evil. Morality is based on religion, so how can one comment on morality if social secularism is the basis of all judgement to the point of driving Christian religion from government and education at all costs?
Inluminatuo — Socialism = Politics of envy!
Well stated!! It’s time that we realize that their ideas and plans are the blueprint to ruin our Nation from within. Yes, there are things we need to improve on and that starts with and within our own families. Morality and decency are eroding at an alarming rate.and this trend needs to be reversed.
And which party is it, that’s foisted most OF this immorality on us.. THE DEMS!!
From their push for welfare, creating single families like crazy, to Roe vs wade legalizing baby killing. To the whole LGBTQ nonsense.
I agree with Capricorn 1. It said every thing that I was thinking! The only thing fundamentally wrong here is Bernie Sanders. Would he give up his wealth…I don’t think so. He is a hypocrite and still a SOCIALIST! He wants to make America poor…while he keeps his money.
Marie Tucker, in the Communist “Animal Farm,” all animals are equal, but SOME animals are more equal than others. Bernie believes HIMSELF to be one of those who is “MORE equal”–along with the entire upper echelon of the Commucrat Party!
They believe after they suppress all the rest of us–either by purges or slave labor camps–the standard operating procedure of the Communist LOONS–that they will reign supreme as the “elites” enjoying the “good life.” They are too STUPID to understand that their Globalist/Communist MASTERS are thinking the same thing, and will RUTHLESSLY remove any “useful idiot” that has delusions about running things, once they USE them to destroy our Constitution, our liberties, and our country. The willingness of the “useful idiots” to cooperate in this planned destruction makes them TRAITORS as well as “useful idiots.”
I agree with everything except, it is not just Democrats, the binary party system is corrupt. The system is suppose to work with for the PEOPLE but instead they obstruct each other and the PEOPLE become insignificant after they get into office. Trump has become the OBSTACLE in the way of the system. PURGE DC 2018
That’s the problem with “career” politicians in EITHER party, willhen50. By the time they get elected in the (Democrat-invented) grueling PRIMARY system, they are ALREADY owned body and soul by some lobbyist with a big checkbook representing some globalist entity or another. At that point, they are entirely focused on feathering their OWN nests and pleasing those who bought and OWN them with their political contributions.
The reason Donald Trump BROKE this “standard” mold for political office these days is he SELF-FUNDED his primary campaign. Hence the Commie/globalist HATRED of Donald Trump, and their PANIC at his beating “she-who-was-not-supposed-to-lose” in the 2016 election. They HATE him and are in a constant panic about what he might do, because they do NOT own or control him!
As a wealthy businessman who formerly bought politicians to do his bidding, he also has a unique “insider” view of the corrupt “career politician” system, which terrifies them all the more. If nothing else, we owe Pres. Trump a GIGANTIC vote of thanks for EXPOSING just how this corrupt system works, and just HOW corrupt it really is!
That is why we need term limits Will.. However, just those alone, won’t stop them being in the pockets of all the lobbyests and other bankers.
As a military vet who spent 26 years in the service of our country I must agree with your list of who and what is fundamentally wrong with our country. If they ever got to be the controlling majority in this country they would totally destroy the very foundation of the United States of America. Our only change to keep liberalism from destroying us is to vote in November against every liberal democrat running for office, and do that again in the 2020 and 2022 elections after that, until there are none of them left in office in any levels of our governments, from local to federal levels.
You forgot socialism, and immorality and ethics in government.
Read: “ Nobody buys into my BS, so there has to be something fundamentally wrong with America right now” ok, Bernie, we get it. You sound just like the rest of your crybaby followers.
Well, yeah, dbavis, there could not POSSIBLY be anything wrong with Bernie and his EQUALLY brain-dead followers and co-Communists — could there? In THEIR delusional little minds, they are these evolved, superior, and PERFECT beings who will usher in a new age of prosperity and peace with their “new” Communism (which they will assure you is not at ALL like that bad OLD Communism.” Proving, once again, that there is NO idiot like a LIBERAL idiot!
Plus i was taken aback, by his statement that health care should be a fundamental right.. SORRY bub, it it never has, and neither should it ever be!
Hey Bernie, what is “fundamentally immoral and wrong” with America? You, Bernie, are what is wrong with America. You want people who work for a living, to support people / parasites who want to live off of the taxpayer. You Bernie scream “global warming” and you own three homes. You Bernie are a communist. Capricorn 1, you hit the nail on the head! Very well said!
So insane Bernie thinks wealthy people are immoral but murdering babies in abortion death camps is moral?
Since he is a Godless pagan he has no moral foundation to base morality on!
Hey Bernie, you make a ton more money than I do, I want you to redistribute your wealth to me so we’re equal. What, you don’t want to do that? Treasonous bastids getting elected like this moron are what’s wrong!
And if all wealthy folk are immoral, that means HE IS IMMORAL..
What’s wrong with America is that this Socialist not only get re-elected but could have become the Dem candidate for POTUS! That there are that many Socialists in this country is the scary part of this.
Gary M, the number of “Socialists” in the country now is a DIRECT RESULT of the Leftist LOONS being in control of our entire education system, and “fundamentally transforming” it into one, gigantic indoctrination operation to brainwash our kids into being GOOD little Communist SHEEP who would NEVER question the wisdom of their Commie/Globalist masters!
And unless we stop it, their #’s will just CONTINUE to grow, till eventually they do take over.
What’s fundamentally WRONG with America isn’t that American’s are immoral…it’s some politicians leaning to the socialist/communist side of how they want to rule, can’t debate their positions any longer, because when the morally leaning American’s want to ask their idea of how they’ll govern if they win an election, moral American’s don’t like their answers! Ol Bernie is just diverting the answer with a non-issue about health care, but he doesn’t give the answer to his question which is how’s it going to be paid for and who’s paying for it? Democrats want all the despicable Trump votes to make the bread, so Democrat’s can take it and eat it for themselves, while our efforts are rewarded with Pelosi’s Crumbs! Typical “jack-booted” thug answer, of we know better and if we win you’ll do as we tell you!
Hey, Bernie what is “fundamentally immoral and wrong” with America right now is the Democrats and their owned press attacking and denigrating the current President 24/7, when in a very short time, he has done more for the country than the last four Presidents combined, all because your queen Hillary lost the election and ended Obama’s march, and Hillary’s planned march toward total socialism – which would have been the end of America.
You nailed it perfectly there,mack2.
Yes Bernie, there is something fundamentally wrong with America. It was brought on by the liberal left when they abandoned the values that made America great. When the substituted moral relativism for absolute truths. When they said it is OK if you feel good. Yes that is when things started to go fundamentally wrong in America.
This coming from a man who’s initials are “BS”!!! LMAO!!
And, as ironic as it is, those initials are DEAD-ON accurate to describe what he spews 24/7, varina54!
As was once said, you can distribute the wealth equally to everyone, and within 10 years it will return to the same proportions.
Well, yeah, fredk, except that “equal redistribution” they natter on about NEVER HAPPENS. Once they get into power, they just become the “new elite” that takes everything for THEMSELVES at everybody ELSE’S expense!
What is immoral and wrong in this country right now and for the past many decades:
Democrat Party – Abortion at any price, undermine the rule of law with their partisan hack judges legislating from the bench. Dividing the many groups that make up our country: Blacks against whites, women against men, illegal aliens against citizens, the old against the young, the list goes on. Most blacks do not know that the democrat party is the party of the KKK, party of Jim Crow, the party of the plantation. They are the major support behind Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger’s vision of ridding the world of what she believed were inferiors. These are many of the reasons for what is immoral and wrong in America.
Worse, is they won’t TEACH that in our schools..
Why is a college education as expensive as buying a house? That’s a very good question Bernie. And until these “higher education socialist zealots” get their costs in order to resemble a place to “get an unbiased education” instead of Taj Mahals with ivory tower socialist professors reaping tremendous salaries with tenure, then I have a big problem with giving my money in taxes to fund some punk’s free socialist engineered education. Are all Universities “Equal”? why are some so much more expensive? Where is all the money going? Why don’t the colleges care that they’re putting their students under so much financial debt upon graduation?
It’s all a racket to pad the elitist socialist leaders pockets as they consolidate power.
Add to that, if you notice, college ‘fee’s started getting JACKED UP in prices, when the govt started ‘insuring’ tuition costs for folks..
He should be looking in the mirror.
he can’t look in the mirror. the old foul enema bag would finally drop dead if he did that. funnily enough, those fascist states he so devoutly admires would have hanged him in the town square and ripped out his tongue before that.
Wow! What a great at chain of excellent commentary, love it! All of it so true! Get out and VOTE in November to make sure we beat them at the polls.
I agree. WE cannot get apathetic and not vote. That imo is what the left’s counting on.
An pseudo-intellectual, Jewish Socialist, who hasn’t read the Torah in God knows how long, wants to lay down what and who are moral, this is like Lucifer wanting to overthrow God with his third of the heavenly host! It just won’t work, never has and never will ! Make America , Great Again! And do so in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Bank Fraud Bernie and his nitwit millenial sidekick, the Bronx Bartender, know that marxism is what is fundamentally wrong and immoral. They and their comrades advocate it only because it is their ticket to wealth and power. They are also realizing that the American people see its disastrous results around the world and know that preliminary attempts to implement it in this country have failed ignominiously, and are accordingly changing their strategy from persuasion and electoral success to violent revolution and bloody racial civil war. To paraphrase Ayn Rand on socialism and communism, they are apparently unable to persuade their compatriots to commit suicide so they are preparing to murder them instead. American normals and patriots must be prepared to beat them by any means necessary in either scenario.
These lefty liberal socialists need to remember that when they call for their kind to riot, murder, and destroy the inner workings of this country, that there are more of us than there are of them, and we also have guns, and are prepared to use them. Maybe we do need a second American Revolution so we can purge our country of all influences of liberalism/communism, just as we did to the crown back in 1776.
It’s not even THEIR “ticket to wealth and power,” medrake. They are, at best, “useful idiots, who would be PURGED as soon as they are no longer “useful.” They are just too STUPID to understand this, though all they’d have to do to understand this is read the history of the Communist take-over of ANY country!
Nutty Bernie wants to hand out all this free stuff and like the other democRATS they don’t explain how it is going to be paid for… “BERNIE, OLD MAN, NOTHING IS FREE!!!’
This country will collapse under their socialism with free stuff for all… NO way this country
can sustain that… and with all the illegal aliens swarming this country for all their free stuff… won’t take long…
ANYONE who thinks socialism is a good thing and putting everything in the government’s hands, REALLY should go get their heads examined…
As Margret Thatcher said, SOCIALISM works only till you run out of other people’s money.
What’s wrong with this country…. Idiots like you Bernie and you thinking that everyone should get free stuff … stealing from those who work hard for what they have to give it to someone who don’t want to work hard for what they want… illegal aliens being catered to while Americans do without…. When growing up, I was taught you worked for what you wanted.. it just wasn’t handed to you free…
Bernie wants to steal other people’s money so he can hand out all his free stuff… THAT IS WRONG!!!
God Bless President Trump working hard FOR the American people and not against us…
The discussion should be about Capitalism vs Socialism. We cannot sustain Medicare for all and free college tuition for all. The current Medicare and Social Security systems are in trouble because they are being run by the corrupt Government. Look at the financials for UPS and Fedex compared the the US postal service. Every delivery company makes money except the US postal service. In a free enterprise system it would be out of business. The liberal left have gone completely insane.
Health care is NOT a right. The reason it is not a right….the reason it can NEVER be a right….is because to make it a right, makes someone else a slave. A right can NOT imposes a cost or obligation on someone by force of government which demands that they MUST provide their skills, knowledge and services to someone else.
Sanders is a communist P.O.S. Go eff yourself Sanders!!
99 % of all immoral acts and activities are a result of the liberal/Democrats. Now any old type Democrat left should change at once to be a Republican. Sqaw Lizzy, Cortez, Ellison, Pelosi, Bernie Baby and the rest have declared they want Communism and if they get the House that could happen to America, These are frustrated morons trying to make us all as unhappy as they are. Calling in Socialism would be OK if they didn’t have force featured by the SS Antifa, and other hired thugs. What a bunch of Jerks
I have never been and never will be a supporter of Bernie. I will vote for TRUMP AGAIN in 2020 – I wish he could have a THIRD term!
America has always BEEN and continues to be the BEST country in the world. I am concerned the US is falling behind because oftentimes tuition is terribly high!
As the saying goes, our children are our future. It is actually the future of our country. I think a good way to advance OUR COUNTRY is to offer free tuition to a college or a trade school based on what the person wants to do, but there have to be conditions! I DO NOT WANT free loaders who will suck off the system for years and years.
1. You MUST be a US citizen — not resident, not legal alien, not illegal — flat out US Citizen!
2. A voucher system is established and offers everyone a certain dollar amount they can spend at any accredited college or vocational school. If one school costs more, then the student can make up the difference.
3. Voucher can ONLY be used to pay for tuition — NOT room or board!
4. IF someone wants to pursue an advanced degree, THEY have to pay for it!
5. Eliminate all other incentives for “minorities / disadvantaged / etc”. No SPECIAL treatment…
And pray tell, who pays INTO that tuition voucher system??
Bernie’s Dictionary:
NEED – Somebody wants your “stuff”.
GREED – You want to keep what is yours.
COMPASSION – Bernie facilitates the transfer.
There is only ONE thing wrong with America right now–and that is the damned America-hating COMMUCRAT Party and its attack dog branch, the Leftist LOON media. These people hate this country and anybody who dares disagree with their Leftist LOON ideology, and will do ANYTHING to get back into power so they can destroy the country and eliminate all opposition.
Damn, capricorn1, you stole my response!!!