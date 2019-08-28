Bernie Sanders ‘rude and cranky’ to restaurant staff: ‘He lost my vote,’ owner says

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders didn’t win over any votes during a recent dinner outing in San Francisco where he was “rude and cranky” to staff, the restaurant owner said.

The Vermont senator showed up at the iconic John’s Grill with about 15 of his staff on Thursday, where he ordered the lobster bisque, the heirloom tomato salad and a Diet Coke, but “he didn’t want to shake hands, he didn’t want a picture,” owner John Konstin told Politico.

“He wasn’t nice to any of the staff,” Mr. Konstin said, adding that the senator was “rude and cranky.”

“He lost my vote,” he said.

Mr. Sanders was in town for the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting over the weekend. John’s Grill, a 111-year old bistro that was reportedly featured in 1930 classic film “The Maltese Falcon,” has become a popular dinner spot among politicians in the area, Politico reported.

The restaurant owner said that unlike Mr. Sanders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “pure class” while hosting a big party with Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis over the weekend.

“It was all very nice, except for cranky Bernie,” Mr. Konstin said.

