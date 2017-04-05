Bernie Sanders, Pramila Jayapal introduce bill to make college free for many

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal has teamed up with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to introduce a bill that would make four-year public college free for families making less than $125,000, and make community college free for all.
The $600 billion cost would be funded by a tax on Wall Street speculation.
The College for All Act would also reduce student-loan debt by cutting all student- loan interest rates for new borrowers in half; enable existing borrowers to refinance loans based on the interest rates available to new borrowers; and prevent the federal government from profiting off the student-loan program.
Its sponsors say the bill would reduce student debt by allowing existing federal aid to cover other college costs, including books, housing and transportation. It would require states and tribes participating in the program to cover the full cost of college for their poorest students. It would also increase the size of work-study programs.
The bill’s co-sponsors, all Democrats, include Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. It’s been endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the American Association of University Professors, among others.
COMMUNISTS and the sad thing is, amoeba brains (amoebas are one celled organisms so they are BRAINLESS) are dumb enough to vote for these idiots. Like Vladimir Lenin stated: The people that follow me are useful idiots. That describes liberals to a tee!
True enough…and we should never underestimate the power that is wielded by stupid voters in large numbers.
Yup. We saw that in 2008 and again in 2012 and were stuck with obama for 8 years.
I never put anything above what these dunces will go for.. Just look at how many voted for that criminal Hillary!
They know this can’t pass, but it’s a great way to pander for the votes of the young uninformed voter at election time. “We tried to get you free college tuition but those mean Republicans wouldn’t let us do it”.
Wait [if it passes] and they find out how much free is going to cost them, not every one can be Barack or Bernie and pay 19 or 13% taxes
That is something libtards will NEVER understand. THERE IS NO SUCH thing as a free lunch. Or in this case a free education. SOMEONE will be paying for it. Whether its is all the other students via higher fees, or everyone via higher taxes…
Can’t find anything in my copy of the constitution that guarantees a free education. And definitely not some worthless major like gender studies or urban organization, etc.!
Nor an education period. Let alone it being free. BUT libtards have gotten the courts time and time again, to rule that people DO have a right to an education. THat’s why our schools form K to HS can’t refuse to teach the kids of illegal aliens.
I hope that it retroactively pays my kids higher education as well as mine.
Oh what the heck am I thinking. These things are forward only. Nahhhh. I don’t think this should go through. That is unless it comes from the Sanders Estate and Foundation. With contributions from all the liberals that believe in this idea.
The sad thing is the useful idiots never stop to consider there is no such thing as free college. It is simply a matter of John not paying anything for his education because the government took money away from Sam to pay for it. Since John is going to make more money because of his degree, shouldn’t he pay something for it? Oh wait, silly me, I was thinking of personal responsibility, which has been made illegal in America.
The real problem here is that the liberal elite are convincing every kid in America that they must go to college. MOST of the working trades are begging for people and prices go up and up for labor encouraging more illegals to come here. Second major problem when the illegals get here they see how easy it is to get welfare so they don’t work either. I don’t know what went wrong but we raised two soon to be three generations that don’t have a clue what it really means to do honest work, or the satisfaction that you get when you see the results. How many History Phd’s do you have to hire to get one light switch changed? That one electrician is worth all of them. It’s true History is very important but a good electrician can listen and learn history on the job easier than a good historian can listen and learn electricity on the job.
They have to go to college and be properly indoctrinated. Can’t get that done in a trade school, they expect you to use your brain and think.
No bill can make anything “free.” All it can do is force other people to cover the costs. The money has to come from somewhere.
And you can bet the libtars will do all they can to try and foist that “who pays” onto just conservatives.
There is an old saying: “there is nothing more expensive than something that is free.” Valenzuela citizens are now finding out the truth in that statement.