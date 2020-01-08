Home » News

Bernie Sanders likens Trump’s strike on Soleimani to Putin’s KGB-style killing of dissidents

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:49 am January 8, 2020
10

File Photo - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Bernard Sanders says President Trump’s recent airstrike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani is reminiscent of police state assassinations.

The Democratic presidential hopeful told CNN’s Anderson Cooper this week that Mr. Trump’s green light on killing the Quds Force terrorist reminded him of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a former KGB operative — employing similar tactics on political opponents.

“But this guy [Soleimani] is, you know, was, as bad as he was, an official of the Iranian government,” the Vermont Democrat said Monday evening. “And you unleash — then if China does that, you know, if Russia does that, you know, Russia has been implicated under Putin with assassinating dissidents. So once you’re in the business of assassination, you unleash some very, very terrible forces. And what I’m seeing now in this world, as a result of Trump’s actions, more and more chaos, more and more instability.”

Ed Morrisey of the conservative website Hotair was flabbergasted at Mr. Sanders’ comments.

“Soleimani wasn’t a dissident at all — he was a commander of forces that at the moment were actively engaged in an attack on a U.S. embassy in Baghdad,” he wrote Tuesday. “Soleimani had ordered or facilitated uncounted attacks on US forces throughout the region over the past few decades. By any definition of the term, Soleimani waged war against the U.S., not the other way around, and the U.S. had every legal right to treat him as a combatant.

“That’s not an assassination — it’s a military response to an attack by cutting off command and control of it,” he continued. “If President Bernie Sanders won’t defend American territory from attack, perhaps that’s something voters need to keep in mind.”

10 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:09 am January 8, 2020 at 8:09 am

cmmrade sanders should know all about kgb tactics.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:33 am January 8, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Socialist Communist Bernie is not too original in his obvious Alinsky inspired tactics. He acts more like Alinksy's sock puppet than Geppetto's Pinocchio.

    "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage."

    "The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition. It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign."

    "If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside; this is based on the principle that every positive has its negative."

    "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Daniel Rhoads
roadstop67
9:08 am January 8, 2020 at 9:08 am

Bernie Sanders, are you saying that the Iran Terrorist General who had over 608 American soldiers killed and counting, and he is a hero to you for doing that"!! What kind of a "anti-American freak are you to spit on the graves of those 608 American soldiers by doing this or don't you give a damn about the American military?? This is good reason for us to not vote for you in the 2020 election, your treatment of our American military!!! Why don't you admit you hate them as a liberal, period???…..

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:18 am January 8, 2020 at 9:18 am

    The hateful Democrats.
    Not another hateful Democrat:
    Hillary Clinton said at a Congressional inquiry: “With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?”

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:13 am January 8, 2020 at 9:13 am

"If a wannabe President Beanie Socialist Sanders won't defend American territory from attack, perhaps that's something voters need to keep in mind."

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:35 am January 8, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Strange that no nations or political organizations are lining up to defend Iran,,,,except the UN-American Democrat party and those who claim to be their so-called leaders, who would rather rule in a divided Democrat Party hell, than serve in a UNITED States of American heaven. Germany also had a population of about 80 million when we cleaned their clock in 4 short years and rid the world of National SOCIALIST Workers Party (NAZI) forever.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
VictorMc1
VictorMc1
9:44 am January 8, 2020 at 9:44 am

Not worth commenting other than the man is a sicko maniac.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

truth_beknown
truth_beknown
9:52 am January 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

Bernie Sanders,
A communist first and foremost, socialist second, and JINO in spades.
Solemeini was a terrorist dressed in a general’s uniform. He had American blood on his hands as well as directing hundreds of murders of other nationalities.
Sanders wants to withhold money designated for defense of Israel to “force Israel to negotiate with the Palestinians” What a crock! You cannot negotiate with an unelected leadership of terrorists who want you and your children dead and gone, and who won’t negotiate in good faith.
Bernie has fans, like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and Linda Sarsewer, all notorious anti-Semites.
Bernie, you represent the 21st century version of a Kapo, and you’re a disgrace.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

ConservativeSarge
ConservativeSarge
10:12 am January 8, 2020 at 10:12 am

Wow, Bernie. I'm sure you will get a LOT of support on this one……. Sanders is a feather-headed old fool.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

praireliving
praireliving
10:25 am January 8, 2020 at 10:25 am

This General has been the force behind hundreds of deaths of US citizens, he has sent children out into mine fields to clear them, he has masterminded many actions against many human beings. He was not a good person. The fact that so many Democrats mourn his passing and think ridding the world of him was a bad thing says more about the Democrats than not. Vote carefully in November.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

