Bernie Sanders: ‘I don’t think we’re there right now’ on impeachment

Sen. Bernard Sanders said Sunday it doesn’t do any good to jump the gun on pushing for impeachment proceedings for President Trump, saying special counsel Robert Mueller is still in the midst of his investigation into ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.
“I think there is a process that has to be followed. I think Mr. Mueller is doing a very good job on his investigation, and if Mueller brings forth the clear evidence that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, I think you have grounds for impeachment,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“But I think jumping the gun does nobody any good,” he said. “You have to bring the American people onto this issue. You don’t want to make it into a partisan issue.”
“If we’re going to go forward with impeachment, I want the American people clearly to understand why that is the case, why it makes sense, why it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I don’t think we’re there right now — that’s what the Mueller investigation is all about.”
The House last week easily blocked an effort by Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, to start impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump on a 364-58 vote.
Democratic leaders had taken a similar attitude as Mr. Sanders, saying now isn’t the time to consider impeachment, though 58 Democrats did vote to support Mr. Green’s effort.
Most of current crop of Dhimmicruds (including you, Bernie) never were “there”!
For once Bernie speaks the truth!! Wonders will never cease!
Sanders – the guy who was exiled from a commune for being too lazy – should just move to Cuba as soon as possible.
this cromudgen troll of a human being and his demoncrat sychophents are going to ignite a civil war with there constant un-relenting basing of the president and his family and the conservatives who elected him to fix and drain the swamp of trash like you bernie.
what conservatives in america need to understand is these libtards socialist progressive commies
are like terminators, they will not stop ever the will do ANYTHING to forward there cause and agenda.
Bernie move to North Korea with the communist millenials that support you. Kim Jung Un can give your millenial snowflakes a “safe space”.
I agree with Bernie on this one. Muller has been investigating for 6 months. They’ve found no evidence of the Trump administration “colluding” with the Russians to interfere with the US elections…and not for lack of trying on the part of the special investigators’ office!
With no evidence–let alone proof of any wrong doing…Bernie’s right, it is premature to start talking about impeachment.
IMO Isn’t that what the laws of Sedition cover?? If they try to impeach trump WITH NO PROOF of a crime, shouldn’t they be done for seditious activities?
Bernie, you are right on this point, but otherwise, the nursing home is calling. As dementia gradually over takes your brain, you will not be so agitated over politics. Your time has come and gone, now you need to fade away.