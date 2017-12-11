Bernie Sanders: ‘I don’t think we’re there right now’ on impeachment

Sen. Bernard Sanders said Sunday it doesn’t do any good to jump the gun on pushing for impeachment proceedings for President Trump, saying special counsel Robert Mueller is still in the midst of his investigation into ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I think there is a process that has to be followed. I think Mr. Mueller is doing a very good job on his investigation, and if Mueller brings forth the clear evidence that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, I think you have grounds for impeachment,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“But I think jumping the gun does nobody any good,” he said. “You have to bring the American people onto this issue. You don’t want to make it into a partisan issue.”

“If we’re going to go forward with impeachment, I want the American people clearly to understand why that is the case, why it makes sense, why it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I don’t think we’re there right now — that’s what the Mueller investigation is all about.”

The House last week easily blocked an effort by Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, to start impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump on a 364-58 vote.

Democratic leaders had taken a similar attitude as Mr. Sanders, saying now isn’t the time to consider impeachment, though 58 Democrats did vote to support Mr. Green’s effort.

