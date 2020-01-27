Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Bernie Sanders doesn’t know the cost of his own plans? Trump defense destroys Dems’ case

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 27, 2020
6

Bernie Sanders can’t even tell you how much his own healthcare plan will cost. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally and forgot one little thing, and President Trump’s defense team rips the Democrats’ case to shreds in the Senate impeachment trial. All that and more on today’s show!

Bernie Sanders now leads in the polling in both Iowa and New Hampshire. This must have the Democrat establishment going crazy. His far left plans are so outrageous, he can’t even put a price tag on them.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally while he was stuck in Washington for the Senate impeachment trial. During her speech, she forgot to mention one thing: Bernie Sanders’ name. Oops.

President Trump spoke at the March for Life — a first for a sitting president. Meanwhile, his defense team made their presentation on Saturday and tore up the entire Democrat case for impeachment.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

6 Comments

Kay Coffman
Kay Coffman
12:53 pm January 27, 2020 at 12:53 pm

Sanders can’t put a price tag on it because it is not affordable. Just like Obamacare, it will cost so much that no one will have insurance due to no doctors or hospitals left to use. Sanders would have to cut the cost of doctors and hospitals to below minimum wage to implement his plan. Doctors will stop practicing and hospitals will close.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:49 pm January 27, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    More like they can’t put a price on it, as NO PRICE will ever be good enough.

alethia
alethia
1:31 pm January 27, 2020 at 1:31 pm

The warning sign here is: Bernie, AOC et al, have no idea how much this boondoggle will cost. Translated, this means the cost will be so astronomical that it will bankrupt the entire nation. If this doesn’t scare you, nothing will.

Oh, and young people, the ones who are fawning and falling all over themselves for communism. Those devices you have, cell phones, computers, cars, fast food, and all that you enjoy in a free country, well, you better get used to doing without all of these items, for there will be no businesses to invest in, or have businesses at all. Oh, by the way, that health care you depend on just in case you need emergency surgery or to stave off the Corona virus. Won’t be any doctors to help there either.

I remember once seeing the old Soviet Union. The people were selling pencils to get enough to buy food, that is if there was food and it was in terribly short supply. You think you want communism and all of its promises. You will soon find you have bought a bag filled with air.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:50 pm January 27, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    More like they just don’t CARE how much it costs..

rockthistown
rockthistown
2:08 pm January 27, 2020 at 2:08 pm

“You think you want communism and all of its promises. You will soon find you have bought a bag filled with air controlling every aspect of your life . . . your job, your money, your property, your religion, your (lack of) freedom, who you associate with and more.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:50 pm January 27, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    You can Vote yourself into communism, but you have to FIGHT to get out of it.

