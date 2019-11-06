Bernie Sanders — choke, cough, gasp — denies he’s ‘far left’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, of democratic socialist self-identifying fame, said to a crowd in Iowa over the weekend that he’s not “far left,” that his ideas are not “far left,” and that he’s really only giving the people what they want.

He said it with a straight face.

And you thought miracles couldn’t happen.

“My ideas are not far left,” he said, in a video clip released by the Des Moines Register. “They are the ideas the American people want.”

Choke. Cough. Gasp.

The context of his remark isn’t exactly clear; the clip doesn’t flush in either direction. But there’s not really any context that could account for Sanders making such a statement.

Look at his policies and platforms.

“Our campaign is calling for a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights that guarantees all of our people the right to the basic necessities of life — and guarantees those rights regardless of Americans’ income, race, religion, gender, country of origin or sexual orientation,” BernieSanders.com states.

That alone is a breath-taking deviation from the principles that make America great — free-market freedoms, rugged individualism, small government. And the idea that rights come from God — meaning, of course, government, in all its burdensome social justice, take-from-the-rich, give-to-the-Democrat-Party-voter glory, can just stay home.

The left loves to dub everything a “right” as a way of justifying government intrusion into areas government just doesn’t belong — all as a means of exerting controls and affixing regulations and seizing powers into areas government just shouldn’t be.

Sanders’ other ideas?

“Justice and Safety for All.”

“Eliminating Medical Debt.”

“Tax on Extreme Wealth.”

“Racial Justice.”

What a heaven on earth he promises.

It’s all a lie. It’s all deception.

Sanders can no more blot out racism from the hearts of racists than he can blot out medical debt. Or guarantee safety and justice for all.

The very least he could do is be honest about his political leanings.

Framers intended the government to remain in check; founders believed in the concept of individual rights.

There’s nothing Sanders stands for that abides that basic principle. Everything he breathes is Big Government, progressive, socialist policy, economic redistribution and high tax-dollar giveaways — in short, far-left ideas.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

