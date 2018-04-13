Bernie Sanders celebrates: What was once considered radical is now mainstream

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont independent, gave a victory speech of sorts Thursday in which he lauded the embrace by modern Democrats of policies once thought “radical.”
Attendees at a Progressive Change Campaign Committee event in the nation’s capital this week cheered as the self-proclaimed democratic socialist discussed the transformation of the Democratic Party.
Mr. Sanders, who came within an ace of winning the party’s nomination during the 2016 presidential election, said that lawmakers have finally accepted socialist ideas as “mainstream.”
“A few years ago in the Senate, I introduced a Medicare-for-all bill, had zero co-sponsors, this time we have 16 co-sponsors,” Mr. Sanders said for a live-streamed event on Facebook. “In other words, what was once considered radical is now mainstream.”
Mr. Sanders also talked about efforts to raise the minimum wage.
“What we said is if you work 40 hours a week in the United States, you should not be living in poverty. Raise the minimum wage to a living wage — 15 bucks an hour,” Mr. Sanders said. “Well, a few years ago the Democratic Leadership said, ‘$15 an hour? My god. You want to double the federal minimum wage. Maybe — maybe — we can go to $10 an hour.’ Now we have 30 cosponsors on $15 an hour.”
The video, which was also shared by the YouTube channel GOP War Room, was a rhetorical departure from a CNN town hall debate Mr. Sanders held in October 2017 with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
“What is the difference between a socialist and a Democrat on taxes?” the Republican asked.
“Well, I don’t know the answer to that because I don’t know what every Democrat …” Mr. Sanders responded before being cut off.
“I don’t, either,” joked Mr. Cruz.”Here’s what I think,” Mr. Sanders said. “As a democratic socialist, Ted, similar to the people in Denmark and Sweden and Norway and Finland, people who have, by and large, a much higher standard of living than we have, people who guarantee health care to all of their people as a right, where kids have free — free — preschool education, where retirement benefits are much more generous than the United States, this is what I do believe, Ted.””I believe that in a civilized society, people, especially those on top, should be asked to pay their fair share so that every man, woman and child in our country can have a decent standard of living,” he said.
Yes, the political pendulum is swinging toward socialism-communism…so Bernie is celebrating… The devil himself celebrates every time society reaches a new low.
Bernie mentions the high-tax Scandinavian countries, but not the failed socialist-nations of Venezuela or Cuba. Eventually socialists run out of other people’s money.
Add the first colonial settlements of “Plymouth Plantation” / Jamestown (circa1609-1623) to the list of socialist failures.
“Those who do not know history are bound to repeat it” (quote by writer and philosopher George Santayana)
“What we said is if you work 40 hours a week in the United States, you should not be living in poverty”
But why are they?
In the book by Robert Kawasaki “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” he makes a profound observation, when you work for someone else you are the last one paid when you are self-employed you are the first one paid
So how much money is taken out of a person’s check who works for someone else to feed the government?
If one combines all federal, state and local government spending it totals to $6.8 trillion
Since there are about 100 million households that is the equal of having $68,000 annually taken from each of them
There are about 110 million full-time employees, an average work year of eight hour days is 2080 hours. $6.8 trillion divided among 110 million is nearly $62,000, or enough to give them all a raise just a few cents less than $30 per hour
This is the problem with socialism, it is the belief one has a right to live at the expense of another then when it impoverishes them then go look for some other victim to steal from them until it has made everyone equally poor
Socialism is the failed philosophy of individuals who have never escaped from their magical thinking of a tooth-fairies and Santa Claus, and think it can all come true if you just believe hard enough. In a word, children
“What was once considered radical is now mainstream”
Looks like the liberal educational system and political correctness efforts have borne fruit. Many of these socialist educated people now occupy important governmental / educational positions and continue to produce clones. Millennial’s represent the tipping point to a secure democratic socialist state, thus a good reason for Bernie Sanders (C-VT) to celebrate.
Senator Sanders.., let us start with ‘your’ money to support the causes you recommend. 95% of your gross will be a good starting point for this effort in providing medical care for the huddled masses, yearning to be free {of paying their own way for medical care, food, education, housing, a way of life that is free because of the blood of AMERICANS that made this freedom possible}.
The Socialists/Democrats conveniently forget that none of those countries he mentioned are solvent. One day their debts will be so high that they won’t be able to even pay the interest on all the money they borrowed to find those programs. Then we’ll see how they fare when there’s no money to pay their constituents.
Bernie… Finally accepted? After all… social degeneracy is a slow process. One that does not happen over night. Only the acceptance of a great idea happens quickly. Hopefully, to quickly save us from the degeneracy that leads to deadness of purpose in life.