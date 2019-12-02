Home » News

Bernie Sanders campaigns on social justice in S. Carolina black church

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:55 am December 2, 2019
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders speaks to a congregation at Reid Chapel AME Church on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As he vies for the chance to replace President Donald Trump, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday that he is running a campaign that, like Scripture, calls for a renewed focus on justice in the way all people should be treated.

It’s a broad-based approach that the Vermont senator said he believes will mean victory in his pursuit of the nomination, as well as in next year’s general election.

“When we read from the Scriptures, the calling for the moment now is for nothing less than justice,” Sanders told a congregation at Reid Chapel AME, a black church in the heart of Columbia’s historic Greenview neighborhood. “It is not justice when so few have so much, and so many have so little.”

Stressing what he calls equal treatment on a number of issues, including health care, wages, education access and criminal justice, has been at the heart of Sanders’ 2020 campaign.

It’s a message that has been well-received as Sanders, whose struggles with black voters helped cost him the 2016 nomination, has campaigned in South Carolina. The state hosts the South’s first primary vote and is a place where support among the heavily black Democratic electorate is crucial for a candidate’s success.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has traditionally led the candidate field in the state, both overall and among black voters. A recent Monmouth University poll shows Biden earning support from about 4 in 10 black South Carolina voters, while Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailed with 11% each.

Like some of his fellow presidential contenders, Sanders has rolled out endorsements from a number of black state lawmakers. Many of the Democratic candidates often campaign in South Carolina’s black churches while making weekend visits to the state.

“Justice says that black women should not die in childbirth at three times the rate as white women,” Sanders said Sunday, to frequent applause and affirmations from the congregation. “Brothers and sisters, in this difficult moment, we need leadership in this country which does not lie every single day.”

During an interview later with The Associated Press, Sanders said he sees his path to victory as based on the broad appeal of what he calls his justice-themed campaign, again relating biblical teachings to his outlook on what the country needs.

“Maybe the most important phraseology in the Bible is, ‘Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.’ And in a sense, that’s what justice is about, and that’s what we are trying to do in this campaign,” Sanders said. “If you’re working for starvation wages, you’d say, `Gee, I wish somebody would help me earn a living that I can take care of my family on.’ If you can’t go to a doctor when you’re sick, you’d say, `I wish that we had a system, like many other countries, where I could go to the doctor, regardless of my income.’”

Noting that many of the candidates have co-opted or at least partially bought into some of his ideas previously thought of as too extreme, such as a single-payer health care system, Sanders said that as the nominee, he would work toward unity instead of the divisions that fractured Democrats during the bruising 2016 primary campaign.

“I think what will happen is that all Democrats will come together with the understanding that it is imperative that we defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said. “We need a government based on compassion and justice, not on greed and corruption, and that’s the campaign we’re running.”

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

7 Comments

LibsRvermin
LibsRvermin
9:19 am December 2, 2019 at 9:19 am

Justice is nothing more than getting what you deserve. Those who do not work get justice when they live in poverty. Women who do not take care of themselves while pregnant get justice when they die in childbirth. What democrats DO NOT want, is real justice, they want equality without equal work, it is as simple as that.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:22 am December 2, 2019 at 9:22 am

bernie is a dam socialist who will say anything to move forward his agenda.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Robb5986
    Robb5986
    10:03 am December 2, 2019 at 10:03 am

    In my opinion, Bernie is NOT a socialist. Strictly speaking, I feel he is a classic Marxist in his methods, and in his agenda.

    How long will African Americans continue to fall for the big con job used by all the Left to merely get that 13% of the electorate, only to be predictably tossed aside till needed again to make the Great White Left even more rich and powerful? I do not understand after over 75 years of being BS’d it still works for over 90% of the blacks who vote….

    I never thought that in this country Marxists would get to be this close to running, (if not ruining), our Nation.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (1 vote cast)
praireliving
praireliving
9:38 am December 2, 2019 at 9:38 am

Interesting that a candidate for the Democrats, who have made a point of removing God from their platform, is using religion to try to get votes. Justice isn’t putting one group against another, it isn’t promising things you cannot provide, and it isn’t pandering to the desires of various groups.

I’d like to ask Bernie if it is all about “Do into others as you would have them do to you.” why is he supporting abortion. I’m quite sure that he wouldn’t want someone to arbitrarily kill him simply because he was inconvenient . The first and most basic principle of social justice is the rig

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

praireliving
praireliving
9:39 am December 2, 2019 at 9:39 am

Interesting that a candidate for the Democrats, who have made a point of removing God from their platform, is using religion to try to get votes. Justice isn’t putting one group against another, it isn’t promising things you cannot provide, and it isn’t pandering to the desires of various groups.

I’d like to ask Bernie if it is all about “Do into others as you would have them do to you.” why is he supporting abortion. I’m quite sure that he wouldn’t want someone to arbitrarily kill him simply because he was inconvenient . The first and most basic principle of social justice is the right to life.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (4 votes cast)

dx2krudop
dx2krudop
9:39 am December 2, 2019 at 9:39 am

“I wish that we had a system, like many other countries, where I could go to the doctor, regardless of my income.”

With a waiting list longer than we’re used to and no place, like the U.S., to go to see a doctor earlier.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

fredk
fredk
9:55 am December 2, 2019 at 9:55 am

Justice is necessary when someone does something wrong. There is nothing in the Bible that says government is supposed to make everybody have equal results. The Bible says that we are to treat others the way we want to be treated, and it encourages us to share with others. It does not say we allow government to take from one, and give to another. The Bible says that we will reap what we sow, not that we will reap what others sow. Justice is getting the portion that you deserve from your action, or inaction. We should help those who can not help themselves, but if you can help yourself, you do not qualify for help. Bernie is typical of socialists, in that they twist concepts to sound like they are "fair". So, it puts them in control, and gives them the first pick of the fruits of all labors. They are all tyrants, who want to determine who gets the fruits of other peoples labor, and it is the least fair of all systems, which is why communism, climate controlism, socialism, Fascism, Marxism, Leninism, progressivism, dictatorships, and liberalism do not work.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

