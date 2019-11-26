Bernie Sanders boogies to ‘Dancing Queen’

See that guy, watch that scene — Bernie Sanders was the dancing king at a rally in Manchester, NH.

The 78-year-old Democratic presidential candidate’s Saturday night fever kicked in when the 1976 ABBA hit “Dancing Queen” played at a Labor Solidarity dinner. ABC’s Adam Kelsey caught the Vermont senator’s fancy footwork on camera and sent out a “breaking” report on Twitter.

Sanders, who was feeling the Bern, responded with a lyric from the Swedish band’s mega-hit.

“Having the time of my life,” Sanders tweeted back.

He was referencing a line from the kitschy tune in which the band sings, “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life.”

“Dancing Queen” topped the singles charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, Mexico and Japan when it was released 43 years ago and gained a new following in 2018 when it appeared on the soundtrack of the film “Mamma Mia! Here we Go Again,” performed by an ensemble cast including Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski and Amanda Seyfried.

Sanders’ affection for ABBA is no secret. The socialist senator, who’s tied for the lead in the Democrat race according to an Emerson poll published last week, told Rolling Stone in 2015 that he was a fan of the singing quartet whose hits also include “The Winner Takes it All” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

“I am one of the few human beings — and this will not find favor with Rolling Stone readers — but I like disco music,” he confessed. “I like ABBA. We played some ABBA at my wedding. I like the Bee Gees. I am pretty across-the-board in my musical tastes.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









