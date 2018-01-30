Bernie Marcus to Democrats: ‘Use your stupid brains’ on tax reform

Bernie Marcus, a billionaire philanthropist who co-founded Home Depot and served as the company’s first CEO for 19 years, unleashed a fiery rant over the weekend slamming Democrats as willfully ignorant on Republican tax reform.

Appearing on Fox News Saturday, Mr. Marcus praised Home Depot for awarding bonuses of up to $1,000 to its hourly workers due to the Trump tax cuts.

“One thousand dollars is so meaningful,” he said. “It could be paying the mortgage, it could be paying for a car repair, it could be paying for a past due bill. … These are things the Pelosi/Schumer group don’t have a clue about. That’s why they lost the election — it’s as simple as that. … And that’s why they’re going to lose the next election.”

A growing list of major companies — including Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Comcast, Disney, FedEx, Home Depot, Starbucks, Walmart, Wells Fargo and Verizon — have announced new bonuses, extended benefits and wage increases for employees in reaction to the passage of the Republican tax plan, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent as of Jan. 1.

Top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Florida Congresswoman and former DNC chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz have dismissed the bonuses as insignificant.

Mr. Marcus said Democrats are so obsessed with upcoming elections and undermining President Trump that they are ignoring what’s best for the American people.

“Remember, this is not the U.S. government. When [companies] make an investment, they do it because there’s got to be a return on invested capital,” he said. “They are going to do smart things. They are going to make smart moves, and that will take a period of time, just like the small businesses. This is not going to turn overnight. Corporations are not going to open 14 buildings overnight. Come on, give me a break. You’ve got to use your brains. I mean, Democrats, use your stupid brains.”

“I’ve been watching this scene take place for a while, and I just don’t get it. I just don’t get their thinking,” he added.

Mr. Marcus, a supporter of Mr. Trump, praised the president for following through on his promises.

“I think that Trump is actually doing what he said he is going to do and that is so unique and unusual for a politician to get up there and do what he said he’s gonna do. It’s shocking,” he said.

.@HomeDepot co-founder Bernie Marcus: “Democrats, use your stupid brains. You don’t have any brains.” #Cavuto pic.twitter.com/HKkCx4FmCZ

— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2018

