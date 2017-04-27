There is a clear and present danger to conservative students at the University of California Berkeley.
The birthplace of the so-called free speech movement is now the epicenter of a nefarious movement to silence freedom-loving young people.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter had been scheduled to speak today, but she canceled.
Leftwing groups had threatened to silence Ms. Coulter by any means necessary.
But the university refused to guarantee the safety of Ms. Coulter or the students who invited her to speak – the Young America’s Foundation.
Berkeley Silences Free Speech With a Kick in the Teeth,
Wow, way to allow FEAR to work!
Nice job.
I would have instead said: ” She is coming to speak. ” We will have the National Guard, and other law support. If you cross the PEACEFUL LINE:
– ACTION WILL BE TAKEN TO LAW BREAKERS: PERIOD. –
And then, FOLLOW THROUGH. Throw their bullie butts in jail and make them pay any all damages that are a result of their ILLEGAL ACTIONS.
That is how you deal with bullies. Instead the college has ” Fed the Bullies “.
Nice going there, ” Higher Learning ” …..
The leaders, of the Blue State of California, were NOT going to help her. She would have never had the National Guard there, to help her, unless, President Trump had ordered it. And if I were Trump, that is exactly what I would have done.
If the city of Berkeley, and the State of CA, would not have protected free speech, I as the President, would have.
The Communists are winning! How do you like that?
I say….Let CA secede from the Union. They are just a burden on the rest of the 50 states. I, for one, would be very happy to see them go.
I agree Keepyourpower. EVERY TIME we cave into these cretins it just tells them that THEY ARE THE ONES who have the power..
WE need to start standing UP TO THEM, show up in force and ARREST anyone who acts to silence the conservative speakers. AND THOSE WHO AID and otherwise ignore the problem, like the entire sheriff’s department, AND POLITICAL body of Berkley.. THE FACT that they are ignoring the criminal activities, and in essence turning a blind eye to it, just cause they actually BELIEVE in the silencing of Conservatives PROVES THEY ARE unfit to hold the bloody office..
The thugs are winning! It is like a replay of the movie ‘Stepford Wives’ where everybody has to think alike and any digression from that rule is considered a transgression against the stupidity of the know it all crowd.
Its almost to the point, i would CHEER if north Korea planted a nuke ON Berkeley and wiped it the hell out..