Berkeley Silences Free Speech With a Kick in the Teeth

There is a clear and present danger to conservative students at the University of California Berkeley.

The birthplace of the so-called free speech movement is now the epicenter of a nefarious movement to silence freedom-loving young people.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter had been scheduled to speak today, but she canceled.

Leftwing groups had threatened to silence Ms. Coulter by any means necessary.

But the university refused to guarantee the safety of Ms. Coulter or the students who invited her to speak – the Young America’s Foundation.