Berkeley mayor: I absolutely believe in free speech, but cancel this speaker

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín wants Cal to cancel a planned appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on campus next month.
“I obviously believe in the freedom of speech, but there is a line between freedom of speech and then posing a risk to public safety,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle.
The mayor’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment from this news organization. The mayor’s comments come in the wake of clashes Sunday in Berkeley between black-clad anti-fascist protesters known as Antifa and far-right supporters of President Donald Trump. Thirteen people were arrests in the skirmishes that generated headlines across the country.
UC Berkeley, the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, has been the focus of controversy in recent months. Yiannopoulos was slated to speak on campus earlier this year, but the school pulled the plug on the talk when his supporters and protesters clashed violently, causing $100,000 in property damage.
“That is where we have to really be very careful, that while protecting people’s free speech rights, we are not putting our citizens in a potentially dangerous situation and costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars fixing the windows of businesses,” the mayor said.
But it’s not that easy, said Cal spokesman Dan Mogulof. The student group Berkeley Patriot invited Yiannopoulos and the group is legally independent from the campus.
“We have neither the legal right or ability to interfere with or cancel their invitations based on the perspectives and beliefs of the speakers,” Mogulof said Tuesday. “Where we do have discretion is around everything that has to do with the safety of our communities, and the well-being of those who may feel threatened or harmed by what some of these speakers may espouse. We can assure you that those priorities, along with our commitment to Free Speech, remain at the center of our planning and priorities.”
Campus sources said the school has reached out to the mayor’s office in effort to clarify the school’s legal situation.
Yiannopoulos is just one of several conservative speakers who may show up on campus this fall. The same student group has also been in talks to bring the conservative commentators Ann Coulter and recently resigned White House strategist Steve Bannon to campus. A spokesman for the student group did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the status of those negotiations.
The Berkeley College Republicans have also invited the conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to speak in mid-September.
Cal’s new chancellor, Carol Christ, has said the 2017-18 school year will be a “free speech” year and has committed to hosting speakers with divergent viewpoints on campus.
Perhaps he does not understand the meaning of absolutely.
Or, perhaps he doesn’t understand the phrase, “Freedom of Speech”. In this instance, he is essentially saying that if someone is going to protest, and there is a fear and a possibility that they may become violent, well then, we do not believe that the rights of this speaker are worth being protected. Therefore, the protestors which may pose a threat, have already won the battle.
No, I don’t believe the mayor of Berkeley understands the concept at all. He is actually supporting the fascism which liberals claim to oppose. Of course, he’s also a liberal himself, so no surprise there.
Liberals = we do not believe in the Constitution = hypocrites when it comes to freedom of speech.
How can he support free speech? He does not want the speaker, who is conservative, to speak because the opponents, who are liberal, will riot and cause violence. Now, who in this equation is causing the problem if free speech is observed. When liberal protesters are exercising their free speech rights, how many conservative opponents riot and cause violence. NONE. This is an exposure of the two sides and their agendas and which ones follow the laws.
The free-speech coalition and their lawyers support pornographers. Democrat Party Policies , and their appointed Supreme Court Injustices help them legislate this evil perversion, as normal behavior even in the classroom. This produces a situation where indoctrinated students believe Democrat legislated wrongs are rights, as this legislated corruption is defined in current textbooks as right. Electing Democrats whose political policies legislate evil produces tyranny.
while I don’t condone Amoral or Immoral behavior, it is not the place of our government to legislate morality. this must be a lesson learned in the family, the home, or the community in which we reside. if you don’t condone a behavior, living in a city that permits it might not be for you, but every city will live or die by it’s actions….
Since local governments and law enforcement officials will not protect citizens in protests and opposition speech, the speakers should enlist Rangers and Marshals (armed and prepared) to accompany them as body guards. Other National Security could also be implemented to insure civil conduct on both sides. These presences would deter and repel disorder and bring back Free Speech to the masses with civilized results.
He is the mayor of a city in the wrong country, go to Mexico. Where they use the constitution as toilet paper. But no here, uneducated jerk!
bulldoze cal-berkley back to the stone age.
Unfortunately, that will be the only way to make them understand. I second that>>
The way I read it, he is saying that he will not dispatch police to protect citizens by stopping Communist protesters before they get vicious (a rather common occurrence in CA these days).
Just as it is going all over the nation : Mayors, governors and in many instances police departments are quite willing to protect the free speech rights of radical leftist but not that of conservatives. It is unfortunate the sheer numbers of weasels there are in govt. from the top down. I have not noticed jeff sessions doing anything about this epidemic either. These anarchist are in the employ of the democrat party and geo. soros. If this is not stopped the communist democrats will succeed in the destruction of this nation.
I’ve been saying all along that Jeff Sessions is way too MEEK AND MILD to stand up against these FASCIST leftist VERMIN who are depriving everybody ELSE of their right to free speech, right to peaceful assembly, etc. I wish I were wrong, but it sure doesn’t look that way to me!
This mayor and all like him Absolutely do not believe in free speech. Now they’ve learned to “say it the right way” and put fake concern about citizen safety while being bullied by Antifa so he can be leader-like even though he’s failing free speech completely. I’m sick of all this take over by radicals and no one is dealing with this real issue. All talk and no action meanwhile the situation is getting worse and dangerous for the citizens. What are we supposed to do with all of this mess no one is willing to handle?
In much of the country, we have a 2nd Amendment which enables us to protect ourselves.
He doesn’t believe in free speech if he wants to cancel a particular speaker.
Apparently he only believes in free speech if he agrees with it. Typical California liberal.
Let me see if I understand this. The people of the “Right” do not wear mask and intentionally go out to break “stuff” and harm other people. The members of the “Left” do wear mask like members of ISIS and do intentionally damage other peoples property and injure the members of the “Right”–President Trump supporters. If a Trump supporter trys to speak the left will show up do all their negative “stuff”. If a left supporter is scheduled to speak the Trump supporters do not show up to do harm to persons or property. Therefore Trump supporters can not speak because the “Left” will show up cause harm. “This is not Freedom Of Speech”
I resent how the article characterizes that the two sides “clashed” when there was violence against the attendees, but they sought to escape, not engage the ANTIFAS protestors. When they thought the speech would continue, the PROTESTORS, who had already assaulted several people, turn to acts of mindless vandalism, destroying local businesses and creating riotous atmosphere, which was what posed a risk to safety. nothing going on at UC Berkeley was promoting violence or aggression, only political discourse and an opposition viewpoint. in most courts, “words are not sufficient provocation for violent response, except when such words are direct threats to persons or safety”
Apparently as long as he agrees with it. If he disagrees cancel it. Free speech–on his terms. Typical liberal.
If you absolutely believe in free speech, then you have no more legitimacy in cancelling a speaker than London does at Speakers’ Corner — Arreguín!!!!!
Mayor Chubby might — MIGHT — “believe in” free speech, but he will not allow, support, nor defend “free speech” if said speech diverges from anti-American, liberal orthodoxy.
Well, If this Mayor really believes in free speech, then it is PAST TIME and LONG OVERDUE for him to prove it by letting Milo and others speak, and seeing to it that the little ‘kids’ at ‘dope-smoking’ U.C. Berkley behave like grown ups while he does. They need to enforce California’s ‘NO MASK’ law, and arrest those who clearly need to be arrested for their actions at the event.
PUT up or SHUT UP Lib-Tard.
Perfect liberal speak: ‘Yes, I believe in freedom of ___fill in___ – All except, I don’t want this guy over here to have Freedom of___ because I don’t like him..!! Ban him..!! [loud jeers and laughter]
Perhaps if this guy let Law enforcement DO THEIR JOB when danger lurks, his Fear’s of something which has not yet occurred will be alleviated and evil can be crushed before it get’s out of hand. Let loose the Police to do their job moron, they look impotent right now, why even have them getting paid with tax dollars? I remember burning emergency vehicles in “Peoples Park” during protests in the past. Nothing has changed since the 60’s and 70’s except it seems the students have become more easily manipulated by the teaching of old hippie professors. Free Speech, UCALB has forgotten the meaning of the words…Next they’ll be burning BOOKS there for fear of riots!
How about we kick this morons rear end out of the Mayors Office and get someone who will uphold the Constitution.
In Berkeley?
Lotsa luck!
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT… we are talking about the north bay area just north of Nancy Pelosi-ville (San Francisco) although there are some conservatives who still live there, the bran-flakes, fruits and nuts outnumber them by nearly 10:1. until the internet millionaires with right-leaning views move in, it’s not going to change much….
Guessing you’ve never been to the Bay Area.
Berkeley is due East across the Bay Bridge from SF. It is located in the East Bay, just north of Oakland.
As idiotic as Pelosi is, Berkeley is in a world of its own. I was riding my Harley home from work one day and pulled along side of a convertible (top down) at a stop light with a bumper sticker that read “Neuter all conservatives.” I got the [male] driver’s attention and told him to pull his cage over and I’d spay his A$$… He ran the red light.
This Mayor is a disgrace to the citizens he is suppose to serve. He wants to deny people the right to hear a speaker because he can’t protect them against left wing thugs? How pathetic!
Well, he’s [first and foremost] a Mexican, and he probably has no real allegiance to California, America, or The Constitution.
“…Where we do have discretion is around everything that has to do with the safety of our communities, and the well-being of those who may feel threatened or harmed by what some of these speakers may espouse…”
And tax payers carry the financial burden of operating a police force. That is what their mission in life is; insuring the safety of their citizens. It is not the prerogative of the government to silence free speech… hence
Stupid goes all the up to the Mayor.
IN other words, he believes in the veto power of leftist thugs and hecklers and anything they oppose will be stopped. Of course, the Democommies who voted for him. They can’t cope with dissent from their communist dogmas. Freedom of speech is now officially dead in Berkeley and most of Mexifornia.
Can he spell HYPOCRITE? If he had any guts, he would make sure the speech went on, an arrest the ANTIFA Protesters! But he is gutless to call out the police force to do this, not powerless, just gutless.
BTW Mayor, don’t ever show your useless self in Texas!
It’s not “gutlessness” but done by design so that people cannot hear dissenting opinions.
Get back to me when you guys manage to dump Sheila Jackson Lee.
Let’s extend this Lefty-Loony the benefit of the doubt; he DOES absolutely believe in free speech. What that means is that those who disagree with the Lefties’ agenda and ideology, are free to speak SOMEWHERE ELSE. The hypocrisy is, of course, glaring, but so enveloped by their own, and only, position, they are utterly incapable of recognizing it. This mayor cited “safety of the community” as the justification for (wanting to) cancelling Milos’s appearance, but there again, he utterly fails to recognize that any dangers posed to “the community,” will not originate with Milos, but with that self-same “community.” It’s anarchy for anarchy’s sake, since there is no evidence that these masked and threatening thugs have any objectives, other than the anarchical acts themselves.
Another two-faced political coward speaking out of both sides of his mouth. I wonder how many bodyguards he has at his beck & call. Says a lot about those who voted him into office. Birds of a feather…?
The Mayor believes in Freedom of speech if it is LIBERAL SPEECH, NOT CONSERVATIVE SPEECH !
The Mayor is a LIAR he only supports free speech he agrees with. Were that not true the Antifa thugs would have been shot for being TERRORISTS which is what they are. He would also fire every police officer who failed to carry out a shoot on site order. His office did nothing to condemn the attacks by Antifa and I bet none of those who caused that damage the city paid for was made legally responsible for paying back that money. I know none were sued for their violating others civil rights as should have
been the case. Antifa claims to be against Nazi but are in FACT COMMUNISTS who spew Socialism. They only want them to have rights. Berkeley is responsible for the birth of these TERRORISTS because they allowed them to freely exist during the 60’s and beyond without evidence they were what they claimed to be namely free speech supporters for all people not just for those who spew their type of HATE as being a good thing. This Mayor and the Colleges deans are guilty of Aiding and Abetting TERRORISTS and should be held accountable for that very crime. Arrest Antifa people and or shoot them on site. We (America) is at WAR with TERRORISTS and that is exactly what Antifa embodies. TERRORISM.
From the above article:
“The mayor’s comments come in the wake of clashes Sunday in Berkeley between black-clad anti-fascist protesters known as Antifa and far-right supporters of President Donald Trump. Thirteen people were arrest[ed] in the skirmishes that generated headlines across the country.”
and
“[Yiannopoulos] supporters and protesters clashed violently, causing $100,000 in property damage.”
These, along with the quote from Mogulof, imply that the blame for the violence is, somehow, to be equally shared by the “Antifa” people and those who are merely exercising their Constitutionally-guaranteed rights. Also note that we are to infer that [all] Trump supporters are “far-right”!
On a Website named “GOPUSA”? This is why the GOP will never see another nickel of my money.
Those opposing Antifa are ALWAYS portrayed by the media as “far right” supporters of President Trump. How do THEY know how “far” right they are? Do they have some kind of magical detector that enables them to look at a crowd and “divine” their EXACT political views?
Ever since Charlottesville they’ve been yammering away about “all” the “extreme right-wing” violence, when the exact OPPOSITE is true. Virtually ALL the violence is COMING from the far left LOONS and THUGS of antifa and BLM. If anybody on the “other side” tries to defend themselves against this leftist LOON assault, it is IMMEDIATELY branded as “extreme right-wing violence,” while the nasty little Fascist THUGS of antifa are portrayed as “noble freedom fighters opposing extreme right-wing racism and oppression.”
Every ONE of these incidents is a STAGED propaganda show for the TV cameras, designed to “prove” that President Trump and ALL his supporters are violent FASCISTS intent on suppressing dissenting political views, when as usual, the EXACT OPPOSITE is TRUE. This is MORE Alinsky BS–accusing their opponents of what THEY are actually doing.
Fathom the irony of the name ‘Berkeley’ in the same sentence with the words ‘free speech’. And where was the mayor’s concern for the ‘well being’ of the people who were getting their brains beat out by the Antifa bunch, which seems like a lot worse than being triggered by someone else’s words or beliefs.
Soooo, because AntiFa is violent Conservatives cannot speak freely. Well, that certainly is the American way. These are organizers using Soros’ money and directed by Obama’s new organization to stop a group of people who disagree with them anyway they can, including threats and violence. Soros and his minions, including Obama, should be deported back to Countries of origin, it’s certainly not the USA for either.
There’s always a ‘but’ with liberals, i.e., “I believe in free speech BUT………” or “I believe in the 2nd Amendment BUT……….”, etc. Laura Ingraham used to call them “BUT monkeys”, they haven’t changed a bit, and aren’t going to.
You absolute idiot, Milo is not the threat to safety, the people who wish to silence him with violence, the people who YOU refuse to police are!
How can somebody this stupid end up mayor of a city? I’d give a weeks pay to see this idiot play Maxine Watters in game of checkers.
Liberal hypocrisy in action.