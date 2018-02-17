Berkeley declares sanctuary for pot smokers

Berkeley, home of the leftist amnesty lover, has found a new way to become a thorn in the side of this White House — by declaring itself a sanctuary city for marijuana smokers.

Congrats, Berkeley. You’ve found a new way to show your immature resistance to law and order. What, immigration wasn’t enough for you?

The mayor, Jesse Arreguin, puts it this way, as Fox News notes: “I believe we can balance public safety and resisting the Trump administration.”

Right. Because that’s what good governance is all about — rebelling against President Donald Trump, no matter the matter. It’s one thing if City Council’s unanimous vote to give pot-smoking rights to all adult-age city dwellers and visitors were based on the will of voters.

It’s another thing entirely to say, outright and publicly, that the vote was based more on resistance of the White House than on support and representation of voters.

The first is a legislative duty — albeit, with marijuana legalization, a rather thin-line, morally indefensible legislative move.

The second is a childish show of rebellion. And that’s the category in which Berkeley belongs.

Arreguin said he’s aware the resolution passed by City Council members is more symbolic in nature, because it’s dubious whether locals could stop feds from cracking down on pot providers.

But he doesn’t care, and neither do his fellow councilors.

“We’re keeping with the strong position Berkeley is a sanctuary for people in our community,” he said, KTVU reported.

Sure.

They’re also keeping with the strong position of being a far-left place of lunacy. Congrats, Berkeley, on the continuance of this long and glorious history.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

