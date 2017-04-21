Berkeley cancels Ann Coulter speech; she vows to speak anyway

Berkeley will remain a safe space for University of California students triggered by the presence of Ann Coulter on campus. Maybe.

The university told its College Republicans chapter this week that it is “unable to find a safe and suitable” venue for Miss Coulter’s planned April 27 speech and accordingly canceled the event, a verdict the right-wing diva promptly vowed to ignore.

The note from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy said the cancellation was made in accord with the campus police. The university, once the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, has also made official notice of threats against the Coulter speech.

“Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully,” the letter said.

Read more at the Washington Times

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.7/10 (3 votes cast)

, 9.7 out of 10 based on 3 ratings