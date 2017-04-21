Berkeley will remain a safe space for University of California students triggered by the presence of Ann Coulter on campus. Maybe.
The university told its College Republicans chapter this week that it is “unable to find a safe and suitable” venue for Miss Coulter’s planned April 27 speech and accordingly canceled the event, a verdict the right-wing diva promptly vowed to ignore.
The note from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy said the cancellation was made in accord with the campus police. The university, once the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, has also made official notice of threats against the Coulter speech.
“Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully,” the letter said.
Berkeley cancels Ann Coulter speech; she vows to speak anyway,
The so called Campus Police and the police departments in California are a joke, as they are instructed to let the left wing Communists riot, destroy property and assault people. Of course, according to Bob DRUG ADDICT Beckel and Juan AIRHEAD Williams, it is the Trump people that are violent.
Ann, take a cadre of very well armed body guards with you. These people are violent and the University doesn’t understand that it is their job to protect people and the university property whether they agree with the people or not.
Hey! Betsy DeVos, time for you to make it clear to this group of socialists that if they do not allow free speech on their campus, they obviously do not need ANY federal monies, including Pell grants and student loan money.
What would happen if coulter was protected by a cadre of supporters dressed like the Soros thugs, wearing ski masks, dressed in black and carrying bats? Do you think the Berkeley police clowns would stand by and do nothing and would the MS media not go beserk screaming about the 1st amendment.
Makes you wonder WHY even bother having campus POLICE, when they can’t do their bloody job and ACTIVELY GO AFTER these savage criminals who willfully and overtly make these threats.. Cause it certainly seems to me that they, by giving into their threats, are actively CONDONING the criminality of the campus rats..
Ann. You are courageous, but don’t be foolish. I know you are just brimming with pride to be there and speak your mind – in the land of free speech- but just be careful. I applaud your self esteem and your resolve to be there. I just wish there was some way to call to action ordinary people with patriotism to protect you. The campus police should be ashamed, as well as the administrators. I guess the fascist left wing violent so- called students are running the university now.
good luck and God speed to you.
500 trained men with AR15’s, and orders to shoot the first perpetrator of violence should do the trick. Make sure her PA system is loud enough to drown out the crowd.
I hope she has REAL good security, because I am convinced these leftist VERMIN on the campus police at Berkley would stand and WATCH as she was being ripped limb from limb by their “snowflake” students, and do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to stop it. THAT is the Nazi brown shirt THUG mentality of the LOONY LEFT these days.
[ I guess the fascist left wing violent so- called students are running the university now.]
It certainly seems that way on these liberal spithole campuses that tie students are the ones who run the show.. Might as well not even HAVE a campus police, administrators or a dean/head master.. THEY OBVIOUSLY don’t do a damn thing!!
The sad and sorry state that is the Berkeley campus could use a good talk by Ann Coulter. She’d help to straighten them out. But, Leftists are doomed to wrong-doing and craven results. That’s their goal.
And, “The university, once the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement” — I assume this means as long as they want to hear the speech…
Sometimes it would be nice to post a link to the assinign college staff… so we blast them with some common sense and some “shame on thems”. its nice to be able to post our thoughts and feelings here, but it matters most to get it to the administrators. a phone #, and e mail address- something. we live all over the place, fans of GOPUSA, so we can’t go stand out front and protest or protect Ann.
The kids’ll have to use another excuse to have a tantrum…. I know..FOOD FIGHT!!!!!!
The update is that she will speak there after jumping through all of their hoops.
Nope. She jumped through all the hoops, and they STILL canceled her event!
True dat Teabag. Was watching a clip earlier to day where she SAID “They gave me a list of things to meet, and i did, then this morning when i woke up i saw a mail from them saying “we cannot guarantee your protection so are cancelling the event”. IMO they would have canceled no matter HOW MANY hoops she jumped through..
Like a fish rots from the head first these students are being aided and abetted by their instructors and the university’s leadership. If I were the CEO of a company I would not care to interview Berkeley students for any positions in my company. I would want to employ people who truly respect freedom of speech, have self-discipline, and do not present themselves as immature brats.
I agree. If i ran a major (or hell even a minor local firm) and i saw someone’s application that said “Graduated UC berkley, MIT, or any other liberal cesspools” that application would go right in the shredder… Hell i might just black list ALL Ca colleges.. INC Fresno state..
Ann Coulter’s voice is needed at our Universities. Young women are taught to have the values of Margaret Sanger who was married, but under her lover Sexologist Havelock Ellis came to believe in the selective breeding of the most capable people echoing Plato, and the concept of the Lebensborn breeding houses proposed by Adolf Hitler.
The State sanctioned religion of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism is perverting our children starting with Kindergarteners, using adult school teachers, and special interest group homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex and abortion activists, by liberal and Democrat legislation, and Supreme Court Decree.
the gov should strip the People’s U of all fed funding…. Cal is a socialist training ground that does not abide by American ideals or law
protesting snowflakes who infringe on other rights or do damage should be “shot”
“the gov should strip the People’s U of all fed funding…. Cal is a socialist training ground that does not abide by American ideals or law” truthteller
I am reminded that San Francisco is spending $200 million on ‘suicide nets’ for the Golden Gate Bridge… So, apparently, UC Berkeley could be subsidized by SF wealth and not need federal funds at all.
COWARDS. Once again attempting to SILENCE anybody who disagrees with their LOONY LEFT ideas, and ensuring their snowflake students will NEVER be exposed to an opposing viewpoint!
It takes more than a bunch of “triggered” snowflakes to silence Ann Coulter, who is as FEARLESS as THESE gutless wonders are cowardly! That said, I DO hope she has good security around her, going into this nest of leftist VIPERS.
Ann Coulter has been physically assaulted during her speeches in the past — but mostly with food and small lightweight objects thrown at her. She may not be prepared for the lethal nature of the latest thugs. I do hope she has adequate private security.
The mantra of the left: “You have a right to speak, but only if I agree with you.”
“vows to speak anyway” Be armed, and wear a bullet proof vest. Might wanna invest in a form of gas mask to get through the whacks firing off pepper spray. Being surrounded by a cadre of heavily armed body guards might dissuade some; however, being willing to stack the infiltrators like cord wood in the street WILL do for the them! As Gen Mattis once said before becoming a civilian, “be polite, be professional; however, be prepared to kill everyone you meet!”