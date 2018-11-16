Ben Shapiro heckled with gleeful chants of ‘John McCain’s dead!’ during Ohio college event

Ohio State University students decided that the best way to protest an event with conservative Ben Shapiro was to dance on the graves of Ronald Reagan and John McCain.
The 40th president of the United States and the Arizona senator who spent over five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam were the objects of ridicule Tuesday in Columbus. The impetus for the students’ rage at deceased Republicans, however, was the decision by Young America’s Foundation to give Mr. Shapiro a platform to speak.
“Reagan’s dead!” and “John McCain’s dead!” were the chants of the hour as Mr. Shapiro articulated conservative principles to a room full of students.
“While a productive and civil discussion is going on inside the event, the hypocrisy of the Left is on FULL BLAST outside the venue,” YAF tweeted Tuesday evening. “There’s only one place that hate is coming from tonight and it’s not @BenShapiro…”
Footage of campus protests also included students who shouted, “f— Ben Shapiro!”
“Having worked at YAF, it’s hard to surprise me with campus nonsense, but this really did,” The Federalist’s Emily Jashinsky tweeted Tuesday.
““When an opponent declares, “I will not come over to your side,” I calmly say, “Your child belongs to us already…What are you? You will pass on. Your descendants, however, now stand in the new camp. In a short time they will know nothing else but this new community.” – Adolph Hitler. ,,,,,Enter the Young American Foundation whose “New Community”minds were shaped and corrupted in an American educational system WE THE PEOPLE allowed to be conquered, now recreated by similar national SOCIALISTS, disguised as harmless Liberals,,,,true wolves in sheep’s clothing. When Saul Alinsky died his successors saw the foolishness of putting all their eggs in one man. Now we are infested with hundreds of thousands of them, half of which are now elected officials in Washington. Ronald Reagan must be spinning in his grave. McCain as in life is just flopping.
It sickens me to see this at OSU.. I wonder, would these snowflakes have a cow, if someone chanted that about some deceased dimbocrack??
The Muslims have a system very much like the one described by Hitler (quoted above by inluminatuo). Only theirs is still ongoing.
What is amazing is that these little dimwits are so ill-informed that they don’t realize that John McCain was one of their own!
Much like with the Muslims, the Left’s hatred has no limit. If the Muslims don’t have America or Israel around to hate, they will hate each other. Iran vs Iraq. Sunni vs Sunni. Whatever minor differences they find, it will elicit hatred.
There’s no thought process on the Left. There’s no discussion. There’s no introspection. There’s no analytical thinking. It’s all hate with a coat of lipstick to appear civil to those who don’t pay attention.
I’m particularly amused when they call people on the Right “anti-science”. Science requires rigorous mental engagement – something the Left is incapable of doing. I quickly ask them what “science” is, and I see their faces contort trying to think up a clever answer. They can’t do it. I then tell them that in their limited minds, “science” has no effective meaning. It’s just another buzzword they don’t understand (like “rhetoric”) that they use all the time improperly.
Scientific consensus brought us the Flat Earth and the “fact” that it’s impossible for Edison to invent the lightbulb. There’s no real science to it. So let’s be honest and just call it consensus. Don’t confuse it with actual science.
Ben must be quite the motivational speaker to get so many liberals to expend their own energy for free
And since what passes for education on the modern indoctrination camps is goofy, mind-numbing twaddle with all the same bases in reality as the tooth fairy and Easter bunny, one can bet the majority of them did not have a clue who was Reagan or McCain but only that chanting they are dead would wound an enemy of Oceania.
As a Buckeye, I am most concerned that this has happened in Columbus, OH, not CA, not NY. 50 + years of leftist education has corrupted our youth intellectually- even in the fly-over zone. We continue to throw money at education to “improve” it – nice try. The road back will be difficult if possible, and the mid-terms, which were too close everywhere, have put hate-filled obstructionists back in power.Fasten your seat belts for the next two years – it won’t be pretty, but pretty awful.
That is why i am ASHAMED i moved to Columbus.. Seeing how rabidly liberal it has become.
One i get back to being financially secure, i will be looking for a NEW home town.
until the socialist are dragged out of our universities and grade schools they will continue to produce good little socialist drones who have zero a clue of what america is or was i tend to believe “was” is where we have headed and at a blinding pace.
i honestly believe the country is lost its just a matter of time,we do not enforce laws on illegals or voting but call someone a ****** and you go to jail.
people better be on there knees asking for god to stop these liberal demons from ruining the greatest country god ever let be.
So to liberals, “tolerance” and “inclusivity” are just dog whistles to their rabid base. They actually mean ignorance and hatred.
For year’s, i have been saying THEIR calls for tolerance and inclusiveness, is THEIR way of saying “YOU Better like and include us or else”.