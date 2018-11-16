Ben Shapiro heckled with gleeful chants of ‘John McCain’s dead!’ during Ohio college event

Ohio State University students decided that the best way to protest an event with conservative Ben Shapiro was to dance on the graves of Ronald Reagan and John McCain.

The 40th president of the United States and the Arizona senator who spent over five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam were the objects of ridicule Tuesday in Columbus. The impetus for the students’ rage at deceased Republicans, however, was the decision by Young America’s Foundation to give Mr. Shapiro a platform to speak.

“Reagan’s dead!” and “John McCain’s dead!” were the chants of the hour as Mr. Shapiro articulated conservative principles to a room full of students.

“While a productive and civil discussion is going on inside the event, the hypocrisy of the Left is on FULL BLAST outside the venue,” YAF tweeted Tuesday evening. “There’s only one place that hate is coming from tonight and it’s not @BenShapiro…”

Footage of campus protests also included students who shouted, “f— Ben Shapiro!”

“Having worked at YAF, it’s hard to surprise me with campus nonsense, but this really did,” The Federalist’s Emily Jashinsky tweeted Tuesday.

