Ben Sasse on CNN: Trump trying to ‘weaponize distrust’ in the media

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Sunday charged that President Trump wants to “weaponize distrust” in the press and warned that America is headed down a dangerous path if citizens listen only to media outlets and political leaders that reinforce their own personal views.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Nebraska Republican and frequent critic of the president laid out what he believes is a direct threat to the First Amendment, arguing there are potential long-term ramifications to the nation if current trends continue. He said media outlets must be held accountable and called out for errors and obvious bias, but that blanket criticism of the entire media is the wrong approach.
“There’s an important distinction to draw between bad stories or crappy coverage, and the right citizens have to argue about that and complain about that, and trying to weaponize distrust. The First Amendment is the beating heart of the American experiment and you don’t get to separate the freedoms that are in there,” Mr. Sasse said.
The freshman Republican went on to suggest that many Americans, including Mr. Trump, are perpetuating a society in which citizens listen only to those who agree with their own political views, and that the bedrock idea of absolute, indisputable facts on which everyone can agree is going by the wayside.
“The reality is journalism is really going to change a lot more int he digital era and we have a risk of getting to a place where we don’t have shared public facts. A republican will not work if we don’t have shared facts,” he said. “It is going to be possible in the next three or five or 10 years for people to surround themselves only with echo chambers and silos and people who believe only what they already believe. That’s a recipe for a new kind of tribalism, and America won’t work if we do that.”
Mr. Sasse’s comments come after the president over the weekend launched yet another attack on the media, a strategy that was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign and of his tenure so far in the White House. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on Mr. Trump to stop such attacks.
“It’s not helpful to call the press the enemy of the American people,” Mr. Sasse said.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“…. America is headed down a dangerous path if citizens listen only to media outlets and political leaders that reinforce their own personal views” — then, Sasse, you’re part-and-parcel of the danger!
I can’t believe this idiot is a Republican. Weaponize distrust? The media, particularly CNN, is OUT OF CONTROL! The American people need to know, in no uncertain terms, that the media is not there to inform or present the news in an unbiased fashion, but to create and push a narrative to shape the country in a particular way–a way that would be contrary to everything we hold dear. This brain-washing isn’t limited to the MSM either, the globalist-socialist alt-leftists gained control of the public education system decades ago, and have been indoctrinating our children ever since. Clearly, Ben Sasse is a product of that system.
It’s not helpful to tell the truth? The media in America today has an agenda, and has lost its way re: truth and honest reporting. And many Americans (liberals in particular) are already “listen[ing] only to media outlets and political leaders that reinforce their own personal views.” It’s called the Main Stream Media, or PRAVDA. Race baiters, NYT, WaPo, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC , PBS News, HuffPo to name an important few are changing the way America thinks, and trying to take down a legally elected US President. Wake up, Sasse, and the stupid, stupid, stupid GOP. This is a propaganda war, and we are losing it. Trump is crude and rude, but – he is fighting back. Who else is?
The liberals have certainly weaponized the media, the IRS, to incite violence against Trump, Republicans, Conservatives, and Christians. Wasn’t it a few weeks ago, a liberal Democrat opened fire on Republican U.S. senators? Wasn’t it a few months ago Kathy Griffin held up the effigy of Trump’s severed head? Wasn’t it just last January when the vulgar singer, Madonna, expressed publicly that she has though long and hard about blowing up the White House? Hasn’t it been a troupe of liberal actors, performing Hamlet, who portray killing a Trump look-alike every night in Central Park?
Wasn’t it Ex President Obama, failed candidate Hillary Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer and E. Warren who continue to applaud protests against Trump in the streets and against conservative spokespersons?
Senator Ben Sasse, I have a message for you: You’ve lost perspective and should loose your seat as a result. You’ve sipped the D.C. Koolaid too long.
Hey Ben BIGMOUTH, there is no “free press” as the MSM is 95% plus liberal. They are nothing but communists and you support them Ben RINO Sasse!
Is this jerk brain dead? Sounds like he was paid off by CNN
Is this man a candidate for a RINO hunt in the next Nebraska Primary??
I would hope the Nebraska primary voter can find a more suitable candidate than this clown.
I have not trusted the MSM for several decades when some reporter claimed that my dad was a dead body in a car. In fact my dad was laying down due to a migraine. The reason for the false report was that the reporter did not have a story, so he made one up. Of course there are several high profile ones since then. All in all, I do not trust the media for any news they report.