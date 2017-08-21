Ben Carson’s home vandalized w/racist anti-Trump rhetoric

Leftist vandals struck Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson’s home in Virginia by writing hateful racist anti-Trump messages in reaction to the racial mayhem that hit Charlottesville, Virginia.
The former brain surgeon took to social media to describe his latest bouts with racial tensions, including the recent attack that literally hit home. He connected a couple of his personal stories to the “racial and political strife” that came out of Charlottesville last weekend.
“Several years ago, we bought a farm in rural Maryland [and] one of the neighbors immediately put up a Confederate flag,” Carson recounted on his Facebook page on Wednesday. “A friend of ours who is an African-American three-star general was coming to visit and immediately turned around, concluding that he was in the wrong place. Interestingly, all the other neighbors immediately put up American flags – shaming the other neighbor who took down the Confederate flag.”
Good out of the bad
He used this as a segue to describe the latest incident at his current Virginia home – where the racial attack was waged by Leftists – but a common positive thread woven into both accounts was that his neighbors rallied behind him to denounce the senseless acts of hate.
“More recently, our home in Virginia – along with that of a neighbor – was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump,” Carson continued. “We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.”
In contrast to the bombardment of media coverage championing violent agitators for declaring a war on whites and American history, Carson extolled those who tried to cover over the racial tensions and bring peace and unity to bad situations.
“In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road,” the former Republican presidential candidate pointed out. “We could all learn from these examples. Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country, and we must all continue to fight it, but let’s use the right tools. By the way, that neighbor who put up the Confederate flag subsequently became friendly. That is the likely outcome – if we just learn to be neighborly and to get to know each other.”
Fueling the racial and political divide
Unfortunately, there was no such positive outcome in Charlottesville last weekend, as racial tensions were stoked between two groups when counter-protesters showed up at a demonstration to keep a Civil War monument.
“The HUD secretary’s words come on the heels of weekend protests that started on the University of Virginia campus Friday night led by white supremacist Richard Spencer, where other followers of the alt-right movement were seen carrying citronella-fueled tiki-torches to protest the removal of a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ and ‘white lives matter’ as counter protesters chanted ‘black lives matter,’” The Christian Post (CP) retold.
The week-long racially charged frenzy from coast to coast was ignited when a car plowed through the counter-protesters.
“On Saturday, James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio – an alleged Nazi sympathizer who was seen at the rally earlier in the day alongside a group called Vanguard America, a self-proclaimed anti-Semitic national socialist group – drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a paralegal from the city, and injuring 19 others,” CP’s Brian Showalter continued.
Commenting on the media firestorm that ensued, Carson took to Facebook last weekend to lament about the long line of political pundits bombarding TV screens and the Internet as they debated whether or not President Donald Trump appropriately condemned those responsible for the Charlottesville violence.
“[Americans are] falling into the trap of fighting ourselves when we have a much bigger enemy who is reveling in the state of confusion and discord that exist in our country,” Carson posted on Facebook Sunday.
A day earlier, when the violence took place, Carson called for prayer to heal the racial discord and insisted that the president is utterly opposed to racial hatred of any kind.
“Let us pray for those killed and injured during the unrest in Charlottesville today, but also for our nation, as it is being severely threatened by hatred and bigotry on all sides,” Carson wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “[I am pleased that the president] overtly disavowed any relationship with white supremacists. We should all reject the forces of division on all sides of the political spectrum. There are radical terrorists in the world who want to destroy us and are coming dangerously close to acquiring the means to accomplish their goals.”
Two sides to any fight
While visiting flood-ravaged communities in Louisiana still recovering from destructive floodwaters a year ago, Carson condemned the media’s incessant attacks on Trump for denouncing both sides of the Charlottesville conflict – white supremacists and Leftist agitators alike.
“When [Trump] talks about the fact that hatred and bigotry and these things are unacceptable, he’s talking about everybody,” the Trump administration official insisted, according to The Washington Post. “You’d think he was saying that hatred and bigotry are unacceptable – except by neo-Nazis. We really have got to begin to think more logically and stop trying to stir up controversy and start concentrating on the issues that threaten us and threaten our children.”
He went on to charge the media with taking Trump’s response to the racial tensions out of contest – from his initial comments on Saturday to his remarks at a Tuesday news conference – insisting that Americans need to move on and concentrate on bigger problems facing their country and the world.
“We the people have got to be smarter than this,” Carson asserted at a news conference held at Livingston Parish News in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Tuesday. “We all have to recognize that there are other things that are important here and don’t get caught up in these little squabbles and blow them out of proportion, and spend all of our time talking about that.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
Democrat and Liberal supporters love to call Republicans and conservatives Fascists. Conservatives have been shot at by liberal supporters. A Republican committeeman was recently murdered by a Trump hater. People who display Republican campaign signs get their homes vandalized and families threatened. Liberal supporters have disrupted conservative meetings and gatherings. Conservative politicians, families and friends have been threatened by liberals. Liberals have filed false police complaints on Conservatives.
These are the kind of cowardly tactics that Fascists use and then accuse their victims of being Fascists. Right out of Saul Alinski’s play book. Top Democrats like the Clinton’s, Schumer, Sanders, Holder, Lynch, Pelosi and their Liberal colleagues should be vehemently and publicly condemning these types of actions. Their silence is deafening. Being quiet indicates to me that top Democrats encourage, support, and/or condone such cowardly acts. Anyone, who would condone these actions, are people I would not want representing me in Washington. Their hypocrisy is showing.
Brother Ben’s beautiful “Tan,” proves it is NOT about Race.
It is about agenda. Soros and his New World Order colleagues want to destroy America and set up their NWO to control the world. The monies used have been stolen from us and the world by the super globalist NWO controllers that own almost all the worlds wealth, initiated by such Illuminist/Luciferians as Rothschild banking empire (who did not care about law but control over money). Everyone has their price, implying no one has integrity and would sell out for the buck, is not true but enough greedy rats have stolen from the nations for so long that they think they already are in charge – and in many ways are through the international corporations their banks control. The corps control Hollywood, media bought out after the great depression by JP Morgan Bank after causing and ending the great depression – first by trickery at the stock market, then closure of all banks after the collapse on one. They made 10,000% profit off the depression – bought land, property, and factories for 10 cents on the dollar, profiteering thus.
POWER AND CONTROL TO GIVE US THE CHAOS SO THAT THEY CAN CREATE A NEW WORLD ORDER. The phrase is ‘ordo ab chao’. This means order out of chaos and the NWO controllers use chaos to destroy to build desire and dependency upon the NWO.
The only thing that the NWO controllers do not control is godly people. Lucifer is the enemy of God and God’s people and Jesus defeated him on the cross forgiving mankind and offering the gift of salvation so we could be with God. Jesus restored our Adamic authority through His Godly authority to rule this earth. Right now the Church, not one particular one so called Catholic only, is in its final battles but many sleep yet the evil man of perdition/son of Satan/Lucifer can not become the world leader until the Bride Church is picked up, as a thief in the night, by Jesus it’s Groom. Then Great Tribulation starts. Much evil and much disorder can precede that but my point is Satan/Lucifer and the NWO system that follows him can not rule the earth – is restrained by God because of His Church and the few who walk with Him in the Church – numbers growing. Then the stupid rebellious world will get its leader who will start out as an imitation of Jesus the Christ but show his horns more and more by his evil and rebellion against God and murder of Tribulation saints.
I wonder how much outrage at Carson there would be, had he (even with just rock salt) SHOT any of these vandals destroying his property??
It is absolutely shameful that Dr. Carson’s home was vandalized..!! Liberals do things like this: Destroy property, wear masks, commit mayhem, throw things, burn things, spit, vandalize, loot, throw bodily fluids in bags, and do other disgusting things…much like their disgusting selves. Arrest them..!! Imprison them..!! Keep doing it..!!
So let me see if I’ve got this straight:
Those accused of being racist (because they’re aligned with that “racist” Trump) have their home defaced with racist scrawlings by those who condemn racism? Is that about the long and short of it?
Yup. If you don’t outright support the commie agenda, you are targets..
Socialist Liberals call others what they are. They are driven by agenda and pay from Soros and the like and really use racism accusation and other such things to cover their evil and give enough talking points so that the controlled media can push it.
The New World Order they sponsor can not raise to power without creating enough chaos and smokescreens and lying and diversionary media screening out truth to propagate lies and deception.
Ordo ab chao is an old phrase – order out of chaos. The globalist bankers and their international corporations that control so much of the world create the chaos in order to set up their New World Order. It would be noble if chaos struck naturally and people build but when destruction is orchestrated by evil men who want to rule the world, there is hardly a worse evil than those in the NWO.
he deserves much better than this kind of treatment
What is the matter leftists, cant you take it? Is Dr. Carson is too articulate and intelligent for you. Apparently, you do not like it. You have resorted to lawlessness and disrespect. Learn from him. He just wants what is best for our beautiful country.
No they can’t take it.. THEY hate those who show them the truth..
Satan lies, kills, and destroys – feels like maybe he has some minions in the liberal crowd.
Most of those following Satan/Lucifer willingly are in the socialist/communist crowd pushing for the New World Order agenda. To have NWO chaos has to be used to destroy so people will buy into the NWO answers, not realizing they caused the disorder.
The phrase from old is “ordo ab chao” or order out of chaos. They create the chaos then present the new order.
This has ZERO to do with racism…It’s all about taking down America…Such as the group Antifa & their affiliates. Their leadership is hidden within BAMN (By Any Means Necessary). Although BAMN claims to be civil rights organization it was originally an openly communist group. Then we have Radical Liberal Communist/Socialist
Mike Wilson is a national leader of Antifa, he works at UC Berkeley.
Shanta Driver(Attorney Detroit) is the top national leader for Antifa with direct communist ties. Defense Fund (UEAALDF), which is a 501 organization registered to Donna Stern, Sacramento,Ca Organizer of BAMN
BAMN was investigated in 2005 for engaging in terrorist activities. There were reports that they had ties to several terrorist organizations such as the East Lansing Animal Rights Movement (ELARM), Direct Action, and to the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA) . ….And still no arrests..Or how about Jason Kessler Con-Man, White Nationalist works for the Democratic Soros money machine lead the protests in Charlotte.. Remember Linda Sarsour(NYC queen of hate) a lead organizer of the Women’s March on Washington and one of the most high-profile Radical Muslim activist with strong ties to Jihad… And what is the FBI doing about it? Infected by 8 years of the Obama syndrome(HWD)…Hopeless, Worthless & Dirty…
Absolutely right – racism is the cover for the Soros finance organization hell bent on destroying America and forcing us into the New World Order agenda their Luciferian masters promote.