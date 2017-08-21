Ben Carson’s home vandalized w/racist anti-Trump rhetoric

Leftist vandals struck Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson’s home in Virginia by writing hateful racist anti-Trump messages in reaction to the racial mayhem that hit Charlottesville, Virginia.

The former brain surgeon took to social media to describe his latest bouts with racial tensions, including the recent attack that literally hit home. He connected a couple of his personal stories to the “racial and political strife” that came out of Charlottesville last weekend.

“Several years ago, we bought a farm in rural Maryland [and] one of the neighbors immediately put up a Confederate flag,” Carson recounted on his Facebook page on Wednesday. “A friend of ours who is an African-American three-star general was coming to visit and immediately turned around, concluding that he was in the wrong place. Interestingly, all the other neighbors immediately put up American flags – shaming the other neighbor who took down the Confederate flag.”

Good out of the bad

He used this as a segue to describe the latest incident at his current Virginia home – where the racial attack was waged by Leftists – but a common positive thread woven into both accounts was that his neighbors rallied behind him to denounce the senseless acts of hate.

“More recently, our home in Virginia – along with that of a neighbor – was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump,” Carson continued. “We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.”

In contrast to the bombardment of media coverage championing violent agitators for declaring a war on whites and American history, Carson extolled those who tried to cover over the racial tensions and bring peace and unity to bad situations.

“In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road,” the former Republican presidential candidate pointed out. “We could all learn from these examples. Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country, and we must all continue to fight it, but let’s use the right tools. By the way, that neighbor who put up the Confederate flag subsequently became friendly. That is the likely outcome – if we just learn to be neighborly and to get to know each other.”

Fueling the racial and political divide

Unfortunately, there was no such positive outcome in Charlottesville last weekend, as racial tensions were stoked between two groups when counter-protesters showed up at a demonstration to keep a Civil War monument.

“The HUD secretary’s words come on the heels of weekend protests that started on the University of Virginia campus Friday night led by white supremacist Richard Spencer, where other followers of the alt-right movement were seen carrying citronella-fueled tiki-torches to protest the removal of a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ and ‘white lives matter’ as counter protesters chanted ‘black lives matter,’” The Christian Post (CP) retold.

The week-long racially charged frenzy from coast to coast was ignited when a car plowed through the counter-protesters.

“On Saturday, James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio – an alleged Nazi sympathizer who was seen at the rally earlier in the day alongside a group called Vanguard America, a self-proclaimed anti-Semitic national socialist group – drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a paralegal from the city, and injuring 19 others,” CP’s Brian Showalter continued.

Commenting on the media firestorm that ensued, Carson took to Facebook last weekend to lament about the long line of political pundits bombarding TV screens and the Internet as they debated whether or not President Donald Trump appropriately condemned those responsible for the Charlottesville violence.

“[Americans are] falling into the trap of fighting ourselves when we have a much bigger enemy who is reveling in the state of confusion and discord that exist in our country,” Carson posted on Facebook Sunday.

A day earlier, when the violence took place, Carson called for prayer to heal the racial discord and insisted that the president is utterly opposed to racial hatred of any kind.

“Let us pray for those killed and injured during the unrest in Charlottesville today, but also for our nation, as it is being severely threatened by hatred and bigotry on all sides,” Carson wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “[I am pleased that the president] overtly disavowed any relationship with white supremacists. We should all reject the forces of division on all sides of the political spectrum. There are radical terrorists in the world who want to destroy us and are coming dangerously close to acquiring the means to accomplish their goals.”

Two sides to any fight

While visiting flood-ravaged communities in Louisiana still recovering from destructive floodwaters a year ago, Carson condemned the media’s incessant attacks on Trump for denouncing both sides of the Charlottesville conflict – white supremacists and Leftist agitators alike.

“When [Trump] talks about the fact that hatred and bigotry and these things are unacceptable, he’s talking about everybody,” the Trump administration official insisted, according to The Washington Post. “You’d think he was saying that hatred and bigotry are unacceptable – except by neo-Nazis. We really have got to begin to think more logically and stop trying to stir up controversy and start concentrating on the issues that threaten us and threaten our children.”

He went on to charge the media with taking Trump’s response to the racial tensions out of contest – from his initial comments on Saturday to his remarks at a Tuesday news conference – insisting that Americans need to move on and concentrate on bigger problems facing their country and the world.

“We the people have got to be smarter than this,” Carson asserted at a news conference held at Livingston Parish News in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Tuesday. “We all have to recognize that there are other things that are important here and don’t get caught up in these little squabbles and blow them out of proportion, and spend all of our time talking about that.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

