Belly Laugh: Comey says he’s not a Republican anymore

Former FBI Director James B. Comey said Wednesday that he no longer considers himself a Republican.
“I just think they’ve lost their way, and I can’t be associated with it,” Mr. Comey said on ABC News podcast “Start Here.”
Mr. Comey attributed the change in the party to the 2016 election and said that after he was fired, he started to become more politically aware. He has been a lifelong Republican and said that in today’s party, the only Republican he does respect is former 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney. He called Mr. Romney, who is running for the open Senate seat in Utah, a “person of principle and honor.”
But aside from Mr. Romney, he does not see his personal beliefs reflected in any Republican or the party as a whole.
“I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Mr. Comey said.
“It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals, a tax cut or something,” he added.
Mr. Comey has been on a media tour with his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” out this week, which details his time working for President Trump as well as his tenure at the FBI.
Mr. Comey and the president have had a tense relationship since Mr. Trump fired the FBI director last year. Mr. Comey compared the president to a “mob boss” in an interview with ABC News on Sunday and made negative comments about Mr. Trump’s appearance in his book. Mr. Trump has been responding to Mr. Comey’s comments via Twitter.
Comey the commie is no more a Republican than Rachel Notley — this article is aptly titled!
I can see why Comey’s blathering is causing mass hilarity, but the flip side of comedy is drama. Have you ever wondered what high government officials are thinking? I never have. I grew up with the legends of Eliot Ness and Melvin Purvis they were heroes to be respected. Now that the lid is off, reality is not worthy of being called heroes. To what higher power is he referring, when he doesn’t seem to have any higher power than himself.
I am constantly reminded these days of great-grand mom’s : “Oh what gift the Giftee ge us to see ourselves as others see us.
Comey is no longer a Republican, he is a criminal!
Hell, has comey ever been republican??
He comes out with THIS after the self-confessed love and passion of his ENTIRE FAMILY–including HIM–for Hillary being “the first woman President?”
Belly laugh: Comey never WAS a “Republican”–he only CLAIMED to be one. HELLO–he was appointed by Obama. How many “Republicans” did Obama appoint? Come to think of it, how many people did he appoint who were not slimy, lawless lying SNAKES? That would be NONE–and COMEY is certainly no exception!
Comey is the very definition of a RINO. He is going from mildly amusing to quite irritating in a big hurry. Since he has such a strong allegiance to the Filthbag, maybe he can be locked up along with her.
I DO wish the President would stop Tweeting responses to Comey’s snide insults. Let COMEY bury himself with his OWN mouth. He doesn’t need help from ANYBODY–he’s doing a fine job of that all by himself, Mr. President!
Damn shame. The dirtiest cop in America doesn’t like the GOP. As if Mitt Romney didn’t have enough problems, this dirtball is his fan club.
If he can sit with a straight face and say that Mitt Romney is the only ‘republican’ he respects then it’s very obvious that this man is not and never has been a republican.
At one time I voted for Romney, but he really showed his true colors during the election when he was trashing Donald Trump.
And here’s hoping his endorsement OF mitt, kills ANY CHANCE he ever has again of running!
Trump is not a mob boss, maybe a hanging judge, like Judge Parker after the Civil War, or an agent like Elliot Ness during Prohibition. America needs men like Trump who will restore order and take out the criminal DNC/Clinton gang and the corrupt deep state operatives like McCabe.
Want to know Comey’s real game? Bringing down people of power, especially presidents, or presidential contenders. He’s a power-hungry coward, as oximoronic as that sounds.